Oscar Health: At Nearly 4x Book Value Investors Should Wait For A Pullback

Sep. 03, 2024 7:18 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) StockCNO, FG, LMND
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Oscar Health, Inc. combines health insurance with technology, driving business growth, but its current share price reflects this, suggesting investors should wait for a pullback.
  • The company offers health plans in the individual and small group markets, with a strong membership growth and retention rate.
  • Oscar's financial performance shows strong revenue growth and improving profitability, but it remains unprofitable overall, with a focus on reducing operating expenses.
  • Despite positive business prospects, Oscar's shares are relatively expensive compared to peers, indicating a potential wait for a better entry point.

Health Insurance Form

teekid

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has a different business model within the life insurance sector, by combining health insurance coverage with technology capabilities, boding well for business growth ahead. However, this appears already well reflected in its share price and investors

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.72K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OSCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OSCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News