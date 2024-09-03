FMDE: An Excellent All Weather ETF For Mid-Cap Investors

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.17K Followers

Summary

  • FMDE is an actively managed mid-cap blend ETF, offering investors "enhanced" exposure to the Russell 1000 Index. Its ER is 0.23% and the fund has $1.85 billion in assets.
  • Managers take an all-weather approach to investing, which I find reasonable, given the difficulty in predicting which factors markets will favor next.
  • My independent analysis confirms the fund is delivered as advertised. FMDE ranks well on the growth, momentum, and quality factors, and close to average on value, while maintaining sufficient diversification.
  • Furthermore, FMDE's predecessor fund has a long history of outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 1000. This article compares its returns against 16 other mid-cap blend ETFs over the last decade.
  • I'm impressed with FMDE's performance and fundamentals, and I have rated it a "buy".

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

Investment Thesis

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) reorganized from a mutual fund on November 17, 2023, and now provides ETF investors access to an actively managed strategy with a solid history of outperforming its benchmark, the iShares Russell

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.17K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMDE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMDE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News