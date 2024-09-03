Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.99K Followers

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 3, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Riley Timmer - Vice President, Investor Relations
Paul Stone - Chief Executive Officer
Jeff White - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital
Mark Herrmann - R5 Capital
Justin Kleber - Baird
Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sportsman's Warehouse Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Riley Timmer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Riley, you may begin.

Riley Timmer

Thank you, operator.

Participating on our second quarter call today is Paul Stone, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff White, our Chief Financial Officer.

I will now remind everyone of the company's safe harbor language. The statements we make today contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which includes statements regarding expectations about our future results of operations, demand for our products and growth of our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's most recent Form 10-K and the company's other filings made with the SEC.

We will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Definitions of such non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental financial information in our press release included as Exhibit 99.1 for the Form 8-K we furnished with the SEC today, which is also available on

Recommended For You

About SPWH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPWH

Trending Analysis

Trending News