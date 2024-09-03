SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Dan Loeb's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Third Point's regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024. Please visit our Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q1 2024.

This quarter, Loeb's 13F portfolio value increased from $7.85B to $8.74B. The 13F portfolio is very concentrated, with the top three holdings accounting for ~30% of the entire portfolio. The number of holdings increased from 40 to 44. 36 of the holdings are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five individual stock positions are Amazon.com, PG&E, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Danaher.

Third Point returned 1.8% in Q2 2024 compared to 4.3% for the S&P 500 Index. Annualized returns since December 1996 inception are at 13.1% compared to 9.4% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition to partner stakes, Third Point also invests in the float of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and capital from London listed closed-end fund Third Point (OTCPK:TPNTF). To know more about Dan Loeb's Third Point, check out his letters to shareholders at their site. For an intro on activism, check out "Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations".

Note 1: They have a significant portfolio of investments in private businesses through their venture firm, Third Point Ventures.

Note 2: Large equity investments not in the 13F report include UBS Group AG (UBS), Shell plc (SHEL), Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLNCY), Sony (SONY), EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The UBS stake was built after the transaction for Credit Suisse was announced. The Shell stake was built over the three quarters through Q1 2022 while the Glencore plc position was established during Q1 2022. SONY is a $1.5B investment made in June 2019 when the stock was trading at around $50 per share. It is currently at ~$96. The ESLOY investment was made in early 2019 when the stock was trading at ~$62.50 per share. It currently trades at ~$118. The NSRGY position is from 2017, and the stock has moved from ~$75 to ~$107 now.

New Stakes:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is a fairly large 4.70% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$165 and ~$216 and the stock currently trades above that range at ~$223.

Amphenol Corp. (APH): The 2.16% APH stake was established this quarter at prices between ~$55 and ~$70, and it is now at ~$62.

KB Home (KBH): KBH is a small 1.69% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$60 and ~$74. The stock currently trades above that range at ~$81.

Roper Technologies (ROP): The 1.55% ROP stake was established this quarter at prices between ~$510 and ~$563 and the stock is now at ~$552.

ASML Holding (ASML), CRH plc (CRH), Hess Corporation (HES), Live Nation (LYV), and MSCI Inc. (MSCI): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Goldman Sachs (GS), Marvell Technology (MRVL), S&P Global (SPGI), and WESCO International (WCC): These small positions (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) were disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Taiwan Semi (TSM): The ~4% TSM stake was established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$82 and ~$107. The stake was decreased by 28% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$84 and ~$105. That was followed by a one-third reduction in the next quarter at prices between ~$85 and ~$105. This quarter saw a ~72% stake increase at prices between ~$127 and ~$180. The stock currently trades at ~$161.

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY): CPAY is a 2.33% of the portfolio position established during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$222 and ~$283 and the stock currently trades at ~$314. There was a ~6% increase in the last quarter. This quarter saw a ~18% further increase at prices between ~$250 and ~$316.

Apollo Global Management (APO): The ~2% APO stake saw a ~90% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$107 and ~$119 and the stock currently trades at ~$111.

Uber Technologies (UBER): The 1.75% UBER stake was increased by 51% during Q3 2023 at prices between $42.11 and $49.46. The next quarter saw the position sold down by ~75% at prices between ~$41 and ~$63. The stake was decreased by another 50% during the last quarter at prices between $57.58 and $81.39. This quarter saw a ~320% stake increase at prices between ~$64 and ~$77. The stock is now at ~$72.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK): CNK is a 1.73% of the portfolio position, purchased last quarter at prices between ~$13.50 and ~$19. This quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $16.47 and $21.62. The stock currently trades well above their purchase price ranges at $27.25.

Stake Decreases:

PG&E Corp. (PCG): PCG is currently the second largest 13F stake at ~11% of the portfolio. The position came about as a result of participating in a PIPE (terms for the bankruptcy exit financing in 2020 called for up to $10.50 per share purchase price). The stock currently trades at $19.94. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): The large (top three) ~8% of the portfolio MSFT position was purchased during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$214 and ~$257, and it is now at ~$409. There was a ~45% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$275 and ~$348. That was followed by a similar increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$312 and ~$358. Q4 2023 saw a ~9% trimming. That was followed by a ~12% reduction in the last quarter. This quarter also saw similar trimming. They are harvesting gains.

Meta Platforms (META): META is a large (top five) 6.35% of portfolio position established during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$283 and ~$326. The stock currently trades at ~$512. There was a ~10% increase in the last two quarters, while this quarter saw similar trimming.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI): The fairly large 5.35% of the portfolio stake in BBWI was established during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$26 and ~$41. There was a ~60% stake increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$31 and ~$44. The stock currently trades at $30.49. There was a ~7% trimming in the last quarter and similar trimming this quarter.

Note: They have a ~5.2% ownership stake in the business.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): The large 4.13% of the portfolio position in GOOG was established during the last quarter at prices between ~$133 and ~$155. There was a one-third reduction this quarter at prices between ~$152 and ~$187. The stock currently trades at ~$159.

Jacobs Solutions (J): The 2.79% Jacobs Solutions position was increased by 29% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$119 and ~$137. The stock currently trades at ~$147. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Ferguson Enterprises (FERG): FERG is a 2.14% of the portfolio position purchased during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$103 and ~$128. There was a ~40% stake increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$128 and ~$150. The stock is now at ~$202. Q4 2023 saw a ~15% trimming, and that was followed by a ~11% trimming this quarter. They are starting to harvest gains.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF): IFF is a 1.42% of the portfolio stake established during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$85 and ~$108. There was a ~15% stake increase over the two quarters through Q2 2023 while Q4 2023 saw a ~17% trimming. The stake was decreased by 32% in the last quarter at prices between $72.86 and $85.99. The stock is now at ~$104. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS): TDS is a very small 0.54% stake that was reduced by ~22% this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is now the largest 13F position at 11.28% of the portfolio. It was established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$98 and ~$130 and the stock currently trades at ~$176. There was a ~14% stake increase during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$126 and ~$145. The next quarter saw a ~10% trimming. The position was increased by 21% in the last quarter at prices between ~$145 and ~$180.

Danaher Corp. (DHR): The fairly large 5.86% DHR stake was established in Q3 2015 at prices between $60.90 and $71.50 and increased by two-thirds in Q1 2016 at prices between $62 and $74. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $98 and $132 while H1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $129 and $177. H1 2022 had seen another similar reduction at prices between ~$237 and ~$316. It currently trades at ~$264.

Vistra Corp. (VST): The 4.40% portfolio stake in VST saw a ~28% increase during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$31.40 and ~$39. The stock currently trades well above that range at ~$76. There was a ~3% trimming during the last quarter.

American International Group (AIG): AIG is a 2.93% of the portfolio stake established during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$48 and ~$64. There was a ~42% selling during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$47 and ~$65. Q4 2023 saw a ~17% stake increase. The stock currently trades at ~$76.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE): The 1.57% ICE stake was established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$104 and ~$113. There was a ~30% stake increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$107 and ~$118. Q4 2023 saw a ~70% selling at prices between ~$105 and ~$129. The position was increased by 43% in the last quarter at prices between ~$124 and ~$139. It is now at ~$161.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP), EQT Corp. (EQT), Global Blue (GB), and Verizon Communications (VZ): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Loeb's 13F stock holdings in Q2 2024:

