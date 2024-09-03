Toast: Excellent Execution Amid Potential Slowdown

Sep. 03, 2024 11:59 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST) Stock2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.67K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Toast have rallied after posting strong Q2 results, bringing YTD gains above 30%.
  • The company has raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA expectations for FY24, highlighting the efficiencies gained from its restructuring as well as strong new location expansion.
  • At a >40x adjusted EBITDA multiple amid a potential macro downturn, especially for restaurants, Toast bears some added risk.
  • I'm retaining my buy call on TOST and recommend riding the stock upward to the high $20s before considering an exit.

Young male cafe worker indoors. Conception of business and service

standret/iStock via Getty Images

Right now, despite the euphoric mood in the stock markets, most investors are bracing for a potential U.S. recession in the back half of the year. Companies like Yelp (YELP) have already warned that

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.67K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TOST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TOST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News