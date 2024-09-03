standret/iStock via Getty Images

Right now, despite the euphoric mood in the stock markets, most investors are bracing for a potential U.S. recession in the back half of the year. Companies like Yelp (YELP) have already warned that the retail and restaurant space is slowing down, which is a clear leading indicator of the U.S. consumer pinching budgets.

Yet against this backdrop, point-of-sale technology company Toast (NYSE:TOST) has never looked healthier. On top of achieving stellar revenue and ARR growth that is barely decelerating, the company is making huge strides on profitability. The stock has rallied after printing strong Q2 results and lifting profitability expectations for the year, bringing YTD gains to above 30%:

I last wrote a bullish note on Toast in June, when the stock was still trading at $22 per share. Since then, Toast has shot up another ~10%, while also lifting its expectations for the year to compensate for that gain. As such, I'm reiterating my bullish opinion for the stock, as I think Toast still has further upside to go for the remainder of the year (we note the stock is still ~15% down from year-to-date highs just below $28 notched earlier this year in May.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here is my full long-term bull case for Toast:

Massive $110 billion TAM, clear brand differentiation, and path to horizontal expansion. Toast is no longer just a specialized PoS system for restaurants; the company is aiming to be the software management platform of choice for restaurants, which positions it well versus more generalized competitors. Overall, Toast has estimated its TAM at $110 billion, which indicates less than 1% current penetration.

Cross-selling momentum is deepening. More to the point above, more than 40% of Toast customers are now using six or more Toast products, versus a rate in the mid-20%s two years ago. In addition, its introduction of its Suites tool positions Toast more favorably with multi-location customers that can further deepen its sales footprint.

International growth potential. Currently, Toast is primarily a U.S. company. The path to expanding overseas is merely a question of expanding its sales force, as its product can be easily adapted for international use.

Holistic platform that empowers hybrid service models. Toast no longer serves only dine-in, either. The company's software helps businesses manage takeout orders and even larger corporate catering events.

Incredible adjusted EBITDA expansion. Greater revenue mix into software as well as growing economies of scale are also helping Toast approach adjusted profitability for the first time. The company tremendously lifted its adjusted EBITDA expectations for the year.

With this said, however, Toast's recent post-earnings rally does expose the stock to more correction risk. There are two primary downside drags that I see. The first, needless to say, is the very real possibility of a recession. Toast in particular has over-exposure to the restaurant space. If U.S. diners choose to spend less on eating out (as companies like Yelp have already indicated, based on retail and restaurant companies' advertising budgets on online platforms), then new company/restaurant formation and location expansion will slow, which in turn will impact Toast's GPV (gross payment volumes) and point of sale expansions.

The second key worry is valuation. Yes, it's true that Toast raised its adjusted EBITDA expectations for the year: now up to $285-$305 million, which at the midpoint is a 13% boost from its prior expectations of $250-$270 million:

But Toast's YTD gains have racked up a meaty valuation for this stock. At current share prices near $24, Toast trades at a market cap of $13.69 billion. And after we net off the $1.22 billion of cash on Toast's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $12.47 billion.

This gives Toast a 42x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA multiple. We can defend this multiple by noting that profitability margins are expanding quickly, and consensus expectations are still calling for Toast to grow revenue at 22% y/y next year to $5.99 billion. Still, near-term multiples give us pause.

All in all, I'd recommend to keep riding the Toast rally upward, but watch out for an exit point once Toast approaches its historical highs around ~$27.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Toast's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Toast's revenue grew 26% y/y to $1.24 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.22 billion (+25% y/y). Meanwhile, as shown in the chart below, the company's ARR (annualized recurring revenue) grew 29% y/y to $1.47 billion, adding an impressive $168 million in net-new ARR from the March quarter (13% sequential growth) and barely decelerating from Q1's 31% y/y growth pace.

The company added 8,000 net-new restaurant locations in the quarter. It notes that its sales productivity is improving as its sales reps across the country become more embedded in their markets. The company notes that it is particularly successful in "flywheel" markets, in which Toast already has leading market share. Per CEO Aman Narang's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We've increased our outlook for the full year based on our performance in the first half and we're all focused on the four strategic priorities we laid out earlier this year. One, scaling locations and market share in our core business; two, expanding our offering for restaurants with products customers love; three, expanding our addressable market into new adjacencies; and four, setting up the company to deliver ongoing operating leverage as we scale. So first, scaling restaurant locations and gaining share in our core business. Our record 8,000 net adds in the second quarter were driven by our purpose-built restaurant platform and our local go-to-market engine. As we gain momentum in local markets across the country, we continue to see a flywheel effect with higher rep productivity and faster market share gains. In fact, in our top 10 flywheel markets across the country with the highest market share, we saw 50% more wins on average in Q2 versus non-flywheel markets. This gives us confidence in our ability to continue to drive strong market share gains over time. And we're gaining share because restaurants see the impact we can have on their businesses."

The company now has 120,000 total locations in its network. Again, I'll emphasize here that a potential slowdown in the restaurant space may impede Toast's pace of expansion.

Despite double-digit revenue and ARR growth, the company managed to hold a low single-digit growth rate (2% y/y) in operating expenses, which led to adjusted EBITDA surging to $92 million, or a 7% margin on revenue and a 32% margin on GAAP gross profits (versus just 7% on gross profit in the year-ago quarter):

Key takeaways

Despite a darkening macro picture, Toast continues to execute admirably with strong new location adds and ARR expansion. I continue to believe in upside for this name through the end of this year, but with a fair valuation at best and a potential slowdown ahead, this is a stock I'd watch carefully for a potential exit opportunity.