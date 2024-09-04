federico cardaio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF) can rightly find its place in many income-oriented portfolios, seeking yield and safety. The company is known for its mail and parcel delivery business, which quickly developed the financial services branch. In addition to shipping, logistics, and financial services, the company has two other divisions: mobile and online services and consulting and support.

Poste Italiane Investor Relations

Moreover, Poste Italiane is highly exposed to Italy. While the Italian banking system still discounts the reputation of a weak system after the sovereign debt crisis in Europe which took place 13 years ago, there are many reasons to consider this an unjustified bias right now. Italian banks are well-capitalized and have almost no exposure to NPLs (non-performing loans).

Poste, for example, has a Solvency II ratio of 297% and a CET1 ratio of 20.3. But there is also another typical Italian situation that may be sometimes overlooked by non-Italian investors. Italians are very good savers and prefer to have a high level of liquidity. Many things can be said about this habit, but what matters for our article is that financial companies exposed to Italian savings may do well for quite some time. The reason is simple: if cash is now yielding 4%, many Italians will feel comfortable holding their cash in their savings accounts. Important to know, Poste Italiane is among the most trusted financial companies in Italy.

In H1-24, Poste reported a 7% underlying increase in revenues to €6.16B, while EBIT and net profit reported an underlying delta of 14% each, to €1.5B and €1.03B, respectively. Underlying growth is calculated excluding the impact of Sennder CG and APM.

The strongest performance, as we can clearly see below, came from insurance services and Postepay services.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

While mail, parcel, and distribution may still be the second-largest unit of the company, it currently faces both headwinds and tailwinds. Mail, on the one side, is regularly decreasing, while parcel distribution is seeing a strong positive impact.

But we should focus more on Poste's financial services. Most of its gross revenues come from NII, while postal savings increased only 2%. A positive sign came from consumer loans distribution, growing 16% YoY to €121M. This is important because as we expect interest rates to move south, we should also monitor that consumer loans distribution increases and makes up for the expected NII reduction.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

As we can see, Poste's AUM keeps growing not only because the market is going up, but mainly thanks to net inflows that were over €3B in the first six months of the year, mainly driven by mutual funds. During the earnings call, Poste's CEO Matteo Del Fante explained why this happened:

We experienced in the first half demand from fixed income higher yield products by our clients in the network. In other words, with fixed-income markets providing 3%, 3.5%, and 4% revenues, we had to put on the table as soon as we could mutual funds that could package those bonds for our investors in the easiest way possible. From there you see our record net retail collection on mutual funds.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

What matters even more, however, is Poste's fastest growing unit: Postepay services, offering online payment solutions. We see that it is highly profitable, with EBIT and net profit growing faster than revenues. We all know that online payments need scale to be profitable. No wonder that, while we see the company increasing its top line, the bottom-line compounds at a faster pace.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Now, what struck some analysts during the call was that Postepay is growing at a faster pace than the market, as we can see below. Its transaction value is compounding at 21% per year from 2018 to H12024, with a nice 7% YoY increase reported for Q2 2024.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Poste's executives explained that the company is skewed towards non-discretionary spending with an increase in its cards with an IBAN associated with that, which now have a stock of over €10B. This means, Poste sits on huge piles of cash held on behalf of its customers. This money eventually moves, and Postepay's transaction value grows.

Poste is also a cash-generating machine, earning €1.55B in operating cash during H1 2024. Its balance sheet is also solid: it holds significant liquidity resources close to €5.5B and has a debt profile with just €0.5B coming to maturity this year and no debt to be paid down in 2025.

Poste H1 2024 Earnings Presentation

No wonder Poste is a dividend investors' favorite. Since its 2016 IPO, Poste has been able to pay a growing dividend, sporting a nice 11% CAGR. Poste's dividend policy aims at a 7% minimum yearly increase, with at least a 65% payout ratio. By 2026, Poste wants to pay a dividend of no less than €1.00 (8% yield on today's current price).

Poste Investors Presentation

This is why I consider it an attractive stock for income-oriented investors. In particular, Poste offers a great opportunity thanks to its diversification. Investors may worry about interest rates being lowered and negatively affecting many banks' NII. But Poste doesn't only rely on this, as I have shown. As a result, it is a great play to benefit both from high interest rates and other growing macro-trends in logistics and online payments.

A P/E ratio of around 9, and a dividend yield above 6% supported by a FCF yield close to 11%, make it an interesting pick for those who seek a conservatively managed company that can nicely reward shareholders thanks to sustained and steady growth.

