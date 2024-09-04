Travel Ink/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) reported strong second-quarter results and benefited from growth in its EBITDA and distributable cash flow. The energy company is seeing considerable growth momentum in its core business units, especially in the Permian, which I believe sets the midstream firm up for sustainable cash flow and dividend growth. Enbridge also supported its dividend with distributable cash flow in Q2'24 and the Data Center industry’s hunger for energy creates a long-term demand driver for Enbridge as well. Shares are attractively valued and should provide investors with a steady income stream in the future.

Previous rating

I rated shares of Enbridge a strong buy in January 2024 as the midstream firm submitted a strong financial framework for FY 2024 that showed healthy projections for EBITDA and distributable cash flow: A Top-Rated 7.3% Yield For Income Investors. The energy company is growing its pipeline and storage footprint, including in the promising Permian basin, and Enbridge supported its dividend with distributable cash flow in the second-quarter. Enbridge has an opportunity to service the rapidly expanding Data Center market and shares are reasonably valued.

Diversified footprint, solid Q2'24 results, Enbridge's dividend is well-supported

Enbridge is a diversified energy company with considerable investments in transportation and storage assets in North America. The company’s core business is split into four parts and includes liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission networks, gas distribution and storage as well as renewable energy (windfarms) in Europe.

The energy company achieves the majority of its EBITDA from its liquids pipeline business: this segment generated $2.46B in EBITDA in the second-quarter, showing 1% year-over-year growth. The second-largest business, in terms of EBITDA contribution, is the natural gas transmission segment, which had total earnings (on an EBITDA basis) of $1.08B (+5% Y/Y) in Q2'24. A key driver here is the Permian Basin, in which Enbridge specifically targets the operation of natural gas pipeline and storage assets.

Enbridge delivered total Q2’24 adjusted EBITDA of $4.3B, showing 8% year-over-year growth. The second most important metric, distributable cash flow, increased 3% year-over year to $2.9B. Obviously, Enbridge also has a good dividend coverage profile: the dividend coverage ratio in Q2’24 was 1.46X and 1.62X in the first six months of the year.

Data center energy demand is a growth driver

Data Centers have been all over the news in the last 1-2 years, chiefly because they require high-performance GPUs. These Data Centers need a new crop of AI-optimized GPUs in order to power and train large language models, which is exactly what the hype around Nvidia (NVDA) has been all about since last year. What is less discussed, however, is that Data Centers require a lot of energy, which benefits companies that transport and produce energy.

Enbridge, as an example, signed a deal with a Utah Data Center to provide 50 MW of energy and is in negotiations with tech companies to meet their energy needs, especially through its renewable energy business. Microsoft (MSFT) signed a deal with another renewable energy company, Brookfield, to supply energy for its Data Centers earlier this year, so the Data Center segment could be a key source of EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth for Enbridge going forward.

A solid dividend growth investment

Enbridge is chiefly a dividend play for long-term investors. Shares of Enbridge currently pay CAD$3.66 per-share, on an annualized basis, and the energy company has consistently raised its dividend in the last two decades. The current dividend rate translates to a 6.6% dividend yield for U.S. investors that will likely continue to grow going forward. Enbridge has grown its dividend consistently for 29-years and achieved a dividend growth rate of approximately 10% annually during this time period.

Enbridge’s valuation

I value large midstream companies mainly based off of enterprise-value-to-EBITDA metrics because pipeline companies tend to carry a lot of debt and have a ton of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses that can skew earnings results. In the case of Enbridge, the midstream firm has an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.8X, which compared against a 3-year average EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 12.0X.

Midstream enterprises like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) have lower enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratios of 10.0X and 9.6X... but the difference is not that large: the industry average enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio is 10.5X, so Enbridge is about 12% more expensive than the average midstream firm. However, Enbridge has an excellent dividend growth record and income investors tend to be willing to pay a premium for companies that have delivered solid growth over time. In this regard, I believe the premium is justified.

In my opinion, Enbridge could trade at 13-14X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratios, given the strength of its dividend coverage and length of its dividend growth record. This implies a fair value in the range of $44.40 to $47.80 per-share.

Risks with Enbridge

The biggest risk for Enbridge and other midstream firms is that federal regulations stifle the growth of the fossil fuel sector, which in turn could limit Enbridge's potential for distributable cash flow and dividend growth. What would change my mind about Enbridge is if the midstream company were to slow its dividend growth or if its dividend coverage profile deteriorated.

Final thoughts

Enbridge is an attractive midstream company and a bet on durable dividend growth for years to come. Enbridge is diversified and generates recurring EBITDA and cash flow from its pipeline and storage assets. The midstream firm further supported its dividend with distributable cash flow in Q2'24. I like the Data Center growth proposition as well as Enbridge's solid dividend coverage profile. Enbridge is trading at a slightly higher enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio than its U.S. rivals, but shares are still reasonably valued, in my opinion, leaving some upside for investors. Overall, I believe the value and dividend proposition here is strong for income investors, and I see attractive prospects for dividend growth going forward.