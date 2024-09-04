Celestica: Weak Bargaining Power, Hold For Now

Sep. 04, 2024 2:14 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS) Stock, CLS:CA Stock
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.51K Followers

Summary

  • Celestica's single-digit net margins barely justify the risks and efforts involved.
  • The company's customer concentration, with 10 customers accounting for two-thirds of sales, exacerbates its financial risks and operational challenges.
  • The recent AI-driven revenue surge benefits investors, but CLS remains a lesser-known entity on Wall Street.

Entrance of Celestica Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Rob Mionis, Celestica's (NYSE:CLS) Chairman and CEO, has a lot on his plate, running 42 manufacturing facilities around the world. But perhaps what he wishes for most is some well-deserved respect from his customers.

Celestica's net margins, which

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.51K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLS
--
CLS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News