Following our update on the leading French banks (BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole), we decided to review Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLY) (OTCPK:SCGLF). Here at the Lab, given our extensive coverage of the bank, we suggest reviewing an update called Disposals In The Right Direction. In our last assessment, we reported on the company's strategic move to sell its non-core operations, which has provided reassurance on the bank's capital build and strategy rationalization. Despite the investors' disappointment at Capital Markets Day due to limited portfolio growth, we found the new CEO's patient approach to be a positive sign.

Following a solid set of Q2 results, we particularly like SocGen's approach to reviewing its current footprint and business MIX. This aims to streamline and simplify its structure. In addition, given the company's low valuation, we believe disposals will likely be value-generative deals, and the latest transactions reinforce our trust in SocGen’s ability to deliver.

Latest Disposal and Q2 Results

Since our last update, the bank announced:

An exclusive agreement with Ageras to sell Shine. The bank did not specify the transaction details. In June 2020, we believe the acquisition price was around €100 million; An exit in Bénin and Togo. This disposal will increase the CET 1 ratio by two basis points and is expected to decrease SocGen's Q3 2024 P&L by almost 25 million; An agreement to sell its subsidiary in Madagascar. BRED Banque Populaire will acquire 70% of Société Générale Madagasikara. According to the press release, this disinvestment will increase SocGen CET 1 ratio by two basis points with a transaction timeframe expected to be closed in Q1 2025; An exit in the private banking division in Switzerland and the wealth management division in the UK. UBP led this acquisition for an equity valuation of approximately €900 million. Again, this disinvestment is expected to receive the final regulatory approvals in Q1 2025, and the SocGen CET 1 ratio will be positively impacted by ten basis points.

Here at the lab, we favor this strategy because shedding non-core assets with limited synergies has two merits. 1) This helps to improve SocGen's operational performance while increasing the top-management focus on core markets, and 2) and strength SocGen's capital position. This has already been evident in the Q2 results. Indeed, the bank marginally improved its 2024 CET1 outlook from a previous guidance of “approximately 13%” to “higher than 13%.”

Regarding the Q2 performance, SocGen's Q2 profit before tax was 9% above the company consensus estimates. This was driven by better results in French retail, Mobility and Leasing services, and more resilient CIB sales. All three French banks produced higher than Wall Street consensus profits in Q2, mainly driven by CIB strength. Indeed, the company's quarterly top-line sales reached €6.7 billion with a 6.3% growth compared to Q2 2023. Like BNP Paribas, looking at the constant perimeter, the company controlled its operating expenses with only a plus 0.7%. This result provides a positive jaws effect. This was also evident in SocGen's cost/income ratio, which improved by 2.2 percentage points to 68.4% (Fig 1). The bank's risk cost is still extremely low at 26 basis points, and this is followed by a slowdown in personal loans and commercial activities. On a positive note, the company reported a solid CET 1 ratio of 13.1% (Fig 2), which aligned with consensus. BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole achieved a CET 1 ratio of 13% and 11.95%, respectively.

SocGen Q2 Financials

Source: SocGen Q2 results presentation - Fig 1

SocGen CET 1 evolution

Fig 2

Earnings Changes, Positive Take, and Valuation

In the Q2 results, the CEO lowered its net interest income in French retail guidance. This is the second revision to the domestic outlook in two quarters. Here at the Lab, we believe this reduction was the main negative takeaway and caused the stock to underperform within the sector. In number, the bank forecasts an NII of €3.8 billion from €4.1 billion. The lower outlook reflects subdued loan demand, combined with cautious origination and the increase in interest-bearing deposits. On a positive note, the company pre-announced a €300 million gain for the Q3. This is due to Russian asset disposals, which had been held at zero value on the company's balance sheet. This offset the negative one-off from the Bénin disposals. That said, taking into account the 7% NII retail downgrade, we lowered our 2024 EPS increase by 5%. This also assumes a 40 basis points cost of risk normalization and includes 25 basis points of interest cut by the ECB. According to our calculation, we arrive at an EPS of €4.1.

Although the EPS revision, looking ahead, our team is still positive for the following reasons:

We believe lower rates will normalize mortgage volumes and reduce regulated deposit yields; The CEO pointed out a positive outlook in CIB. In addition, we report a solid execution of the strategy in BoursoBank, which reached 6.5 million clients (Fig 3), reducing churn rates and acquisition costs; SocGen's strategy to return shareholders' value via buybacks is highly appreciated, given the significant discount it offers on its tangible book value. This potential share count reduction will increase the bank's EPS, even considering lower earnings projections; Even if SocGen ROTE is below the sector average, the bank might boost its FCF yield with disposals.

Regarding the valuation, the bank trades at a P/E of 5.2x with a 0.33x TNAV. Currently, at the aggregate level, EU banks trade 6.5/7 P/E estimates with a TNAV between 0.8/1.1x. On average, their ROTE is at 13%. Looking ahead and considering the company's strategic plan (Fig 4), this valuation discount is even more pronounced. With 30% SocGen sales in the CIB division and execution risks on disposals, we value the bank with a P/E of 6.5x and a P/TNAV of 0.5x. Combining our valuation methodology, we arrive at a price target of €29.22 per share. This offers a capital appreciation opportunity of 38%, retaining our buy rating.

BoursoBank Update

Fig 3

SocGen 2026 Targets

Fig 4

Risks

Downside risks to our view include 1) lower proceeds from disposals, which might impact the bank CET 1 ratio evolution, 2) weaker-than-forecast interest rate development, 3) higher restructuring costs in France, 4) lower earnings in the Corporate Investment Banking division, and 5) used car sales normalization (impacting the company Ayvens mobility business). Additional risks to our target price include SocGen's impact on International Retail performance and the political environment, which is also vital to consider. In the company's Asset Gathering division, any changes in structured product demand, correlation levels, and volatility might impact the P&L bottom line.

Conclusion

Although the bank has underperformed the peer group in France, we anticipate the same trends will drive a stock price recovery. This is based on the ongoing disposals and a valuation that is too cheap to ignore.

