Fanliso

Summary

I am positive on Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF). My summarized thesis is that Meituan can continue to report robust growth in the coming years, supported by sound fundamentals and an eventual recovery in the macro environment. Notably, Meituan has shown that profitability can improve significantly, and this should drive stronger EBITDA growth ahead if margin expansion continues as I expected.

Company overview

Meituan is a platform that provides various services to consumers, including on-demand food delivery, hotel services (booking of hotels), travel services (booking travel packages), and in-store dining services (coupon purchases, reservations, etc.). The business has operations primarily in China (100% of revenue).

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24) reported last week, Meituan total revenue grew 21% y/y to RMB82.3 billion, driven by core local commerce revenue growth of 18.5% y/y to RMB60.68 billion and new initiatives revenue growth of 28.7% y/y to RMB21.56 billion. Group adj EBIT grew at a larger magnitude vs. revenue, coming in at 126% y/y growth, driving total adj EBIT to RMB 12.98 billion. This was driven by core local commerce EBIT of RMB15.2 billion (up from RMB9.7 billion in 1Q24) and new initiatives operating loss shrinking from -RMB2.75 billion to -RMB1.3 billion. As a result, adj net profit grew 78% to RMB 13.6 billion.

Strong fundamentals in Food delivery segment

Despite the poor macro backdrop in China, Meituan continues to report growth in its food delivery segment with 15% y/y growth, an impressive feat considering that food delivery can be considered discretionary spending. To put things into perspective, consider the large food delivery players (Just Eat Takeaway and Deliveroo) in Europe that reported little to no order growth in 2Q24 in the current bad macroclimate. This is a very interesting point to note because it tells us that Meituan is able to grow orders despite a poor macro backdrop, which means like-for-like growth in a normalized macro environment is likely to be better than this.

Pinhaofan (group meal buying feature) is the gem within the Food delivery segment. The idea is that consumers can save cost when they order together, and this has a very strong value proposition given the current macro environment. Meituan managed to achieve significant adoption on this front (through improved value-for-money offerings), where it achieved peak daily order volume of >8 million in the quarter, and Pinhaofan is now 11% of 2Q24 orders. With Meituan stepping up its partners with branded restaurants to offer high-quality and value-for-money products for consumers, I expect Pinhaofan to be a major food order growth driver in the near term.

Lastly, perhaps the more impressive feat is the solid improvement in unit economics, where in adj EBIT margin improved significantly from 20.2% in 2Q23 to 25.1% in 2Q24, the highest ever recorded. While 2Q is typically the quarter with the highest margin, and 2H24 is likely to see a step down, the new EBIT margin record sets the stage for higher margin expansion in the coming years when macro conditions get better, which should allow Meituan to grow faster. Moreover, the growing penetration of advertising revenue should provide a positive mix benefit to margin given the structurally higher margin profile (ads have little cost associated).

Positive growth outlook for other segments

The growth outlook for non-food delivery segments remains very positive in my view. Instashopping continues to see solid daily order volume growth of >30%, supported by annual transacting users increasing steadily and order frequency growing at an even faster rate. This is a good example of Meituan's ability to execute and grow in a difficult demand environment. Given Meituan’s ability to capture traditional brands and merchants and cross-sell to its large base of food delivery users, I expect the momentum to continue. A good indication of how useful Meituan is for merchants and brands when it comes to capturing underlying consumers can be seen from the strong advertising growth—Instashopping advertising saw >20% y/y growth.

As for in-store, hotel, and travel, I have a very positive view on this segment because of the robust domestic travel industry. For those that have not read my piece on H World Group, I quote the following (please refer to my post on HTHT for the charts mentioned):

the domestic travel industry in China has been extremely robust. Above is a chart reported by Travelsky, and from the data we can see that total flight volume has already recovered above 2019 levels with a massive surge in on a y/y basis vs. 1H23 (24%). More notably, if you look at the table at the top right, the entire recovery is driven by domestic travel (international travel is down 50% vs. 2019). Even in the latest month reported (July), the demand strength remains extremely strong—14% y/y domestic growth. The reason for highlighting this datapoint is because I see it as a strong demand indicator for hotels. Logically, higher flight volume should translate to higher hotel demand as travelers need accommodation to stay during their travel period.

Source: Author's calculation

The same demand momentum is well seen in Meituan results wherein segment revenue grew 21% y/y in 2Q24. On a two-year stack basis (to remove impact of easy comps), 2Q24 revenue growth hit 80%, which was the level seen during pre-covid, clearly indicating that underlying demand remains very strong. This growth should persist as management noted a rational competitive landscape in 2H24, with players shifting from a subsidy-driven growth to an ROI-focused growth strategy. Internally, Meituan's release of Group Buy, Special Deals, and expansion of the “Shen Hui Yuan” membership program (to include more categories nationwide) should also support user and order volume growth.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe Meituan is worth 37% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 RMB76.5 billion in adj EBITDA and forward EBITDA multiple of 10x.

Earnings bridge: Assuming the Chinese macro environment continues at the current pace and Meituan continues to execute, I believe a 20% revenue growth rate is easily achievable given the positive growth trends. Upside in growth will stem from a better macro environment (i.e., a better consumer spending environment). Regarding EBITDA margin, as Meituan has demonstrated in this quarter, they are able to drive significant improvements in adj EBITDA margin (especially in the food delivery segment). Assuming the same level of margin improvement for FY24 (as it did for FY23 vs. FY22) and a gradual step down in magnitude of expansion (~4% in FY24, 2% in FY25, and 1% in FY26), I got to an adj EBITDA estimate of RMB76.5 billion (note this is roughly in line with consensus estimates, so I am not overly optimistic).

Valuation justification: I valued Meituan at 10x forward EBITDA, assuming no multiples upside given that the poor Chinese macro headline is likely to continue weighing on discretionary spending stocks like Meituan. However, I could be overly conservative as Meituan is trading below where Delivery Hero (11x forward EBITDA) is today despite better revenue growth and balance sheet.

Source: Author's calculation

Investment risk

TradingEconomics

The fact is consumer confidence level in China is weak, and if the situation gets worse, the negative impact could spillover and impact Meituan’s ability to grow. The industry historical dynamic has shown that competition can get to very extreme levels, and if that happens again, Meituan is going to be impacted on both revenue and margin. While I like to think that EBITDA growth will become an increasingly important focus for investors, historical share price movement has proven that growth slowdown has a huge negative impact.

Conclusion

My positive view of Meituan is because fundamentals remain sound. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment in China, Meituan has demonstrated its ability to grow revenue and expand profit margins significantly. At the current 10x forward EBITDA, the upside potential is attractive enough to long the stock. However, if the macro environment recovers for the better, which should enable Meituan to accelerate growth, I believe multiples should go higher, especially when compared to Delivery Hero, which is trading at a higher multiple despite a weaker growth outlook (and a poorer balance sheet).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.