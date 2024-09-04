We Are

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) is probably the strongest social media and mobile gaming company out there. The business has a sticky customer base of over 1 billion active users built around the Weixin (WeChat) ecosystem that extends far beyond the core social media and gaming.

Competition for mobile phone user time is fierce in China, but Tencent has been able to keep users engaged and grow the time spent on its platforms. The company was able to effectively leverage user traffic from the frequently used Weixin messaging app to drive activity to its new services.

The core Value-added Services, however, have already matured and most likely offer limited growth prospects going forward. As revenue growth decelerates, Tencent is increasingly focused on margin expansion to drive profits.

Tencent has now started to monetise a number of its growth initiatives and going forward it will become more challenging to continue growing profit margins.

It is most likely that the earnings growth of Tencent will trend down from next year.

Strong profitability growth as of late

Tencent has reported its latest earnings recently.

The company has reported an 8% year-over-year revenue growth, which was outpaced by a 21% increase in gross profits. Gross profit margin increased due to the advancing monetisation of prior growth investments.

Looking into individual segments, Online Advertising gross profit increased 36% year-on-year, while FinTech and Business Services advanced 29% year-on-year. Value added services division has grown at the slowest pace.

Gross Profit Growth (Tencent)

Nearing maturity of Value Added Services

Value Added Services is a division that quite counterintuitively includes Tencent’s social networks and gaming activities. This division is the largest revenue and profit contributor in the group.

Value Added Revenues (Tencent)

During the last financial year, revenues of VAS increased by 4% year-on-year. The revenue growth was primarily driven by international games such as Valorant. Social networks, on the other hand, have stopped growing already as a large proportion of the Chinese population already have either Weixin or WeChat. Domestic game growth has also been constrained by regulation, however, the stance of regulators seems to have softened lately.

User data (Tencent)

Domestic Gaming as well as Social Networks are likely to face slower growth going forward and could be exposed to the state of the Chinese economy as well as regulation. Overall, this part of the business should not be expected to grow substantially over the next few years.

Online Advertising as well as Fintech and Business Services have been the main profitability growth drivers as of late, but these businesses are also maturing and will likely slow down soon.

Increasing monetisation of long and short-form video content investments

Tencent has been investing consistently to build out its video streaming platform called Tencent Video. The service has now overtaken iQIYI, owned by Baidu (BIDU), as the largest streaming platform in China and the company is now starting to increasingly monetise it.

During the second quarter, Tencent Video ad revenues increased 30% over the last year, which was a rather impressive showing given the challenging backdrop of declining consumer confidence in the country.

Tencent has also been hitting back at ByteDance with their upgraded short-form video platform. Weixin Channels was launched in 2020, and Tencent is starting to monetise the service only now. During the quarter, Tencent reported that the user time spent on the service increased significantly, benefiting from enhanced algorithms and more local content, while the ad revenue of the service increased by 80%+.

The strong video revenue growth was offset by the weakness in Mobile Ad Network. This more mature segment was not able to offset market headwinds with new revenue streams. The deceleration in consumption spending in China put pressure on CPM pricing, reducing the revenues in the segment.

Overall, Online Advertising revenues increased by 19%, while gross profits grew by 36%.

FinTech and Business Services also accelerate due to increasing monetisation and cost-cutting

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 4% year-on-year, driven by wealth management and business services. Commercial payment services as well as consumer loans experienced negative trends.

The gross profit of the division advanced considerably faster than the revenues supported by increasing monetisation of Video Accounts, WeCom and other business services as well as cost-cutting in the cloud services business.

Tencent has been investing aggressively to build out its cloud infrastructure and develop service offerings. As market growth slowed down, the fixed cost base started weighing down the profits of the business. Tencent has now rightsized the business, but still expects growth from the division going forward.

Overall, the gross profits of the division increased by 29% as compared to last year.

Profit growth has decelerated on a quarter-to-quarter basis

Despite the rapid pace of profit expansion as compared to last year, lately, Tencent has started facing tougher comparables on a quarterly basis. Tencent is already lapping its improved monetisation and cost-cutting efforts, and therefore profit growth is slowing.

The gross profit of Tencent has increased 21% as compared to the same period last year, however as compared to last quarter, profits only grew by 2%.

The gross margin in the second quarter has reached 53.3%, advancing by only 70 bps from the prior quarter. Last year, the gross margin advanced by 200 bps during the same period.

Tencent

As gross profit margin growth is decelerating, Tencent will increasingly have to rely on top-line to drive profit growth. Since the economic environment in China is challenging and most of the company’s growth initiatives are already being monetised, we expect to see subdued revenue and earnings growth trends for Tencent going forward.

Trading at 15X forward earnings

Tencent has reported non-IFRS adjusted earnings of ~$2.3 per share during FY2023 and is expected to grow adjusted earnings to ~$3.15 during this year. Tencent is currently trading at ~15X forward adjusted earnings.

The 37% expected earnings growth is quite impressive; however, this cannot be sustained. For the year after, earnings are broadly expected to grow by only around 10%. We believe these forecasts are consistent with the ongoing slowdown in gross margin and revenue growth.

Earnings Estimates (TIKR Terminal)

Tencent is a well-entrenched, good-quality business; however, it will likely decelerate to more pedestrian growth rates. Considering slower growth prospects, it would seem to us that the 15X earnings multiple appears to be reasonable.

Regulation is the key risk

Regulation is probably the largest risk factor for the business, as the Chinese government has been focused on reigning in addictive gaming. In 2021, the government introduced time limits on gaming activities and most recently has been reigning in spending.

The stance of regulators has been easing most recently, though uncertainty seems to linger. The Chinese government seems to be quite willing to protect its citizens even when it results in significant damage to private enterprises.

Bottom Line

Tencent has been able to expand profitability as of late due to more aggressive monetisation and cost-cutting. The business is expected to deliver impressive adjusted earnings growth this year, but growth will slow from next year.

Tencent currently trades at ~15X forward adjusted earnings multiple, which is consistent with more challenging growth prospects of the business.

We believe Tencent currently trades at close to fair value.

