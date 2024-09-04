Westaim Corporation: A Bargain In The Asset Management World

Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
499 Followers

Summary

  • Westaim Corporation trades at a 30% discount to its sum of parts, with downside risk protected by a substantial cash position.
  • The company holds a 51% stake in Arena Investors, a growing alternative fund manager with $3.5B AUM, valued conservatively on the books.
  • Westaim's cash and remaining Skyward shares nearly cover its current market price, with additional upside potential from Arena's future growth.
  • Management is committed to value-accretive share buybacks and potentially a special dividend, enhancing shareholder value and mitigating investment risks.

Parque nacional de Banff, Alberta, Canadá (XXL

toos/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

  • Trading at 30% discount to sum of the parts. Downside protected by a huge cash position (around 75% of market cap) and stock repurchases.
  • Board and Management own 16% of the float.
  • The main

This article was written by

Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
499 Followers
Individual investor. Navigating the line between price and value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WED:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WED:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WED:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEDXF
--
WED:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News