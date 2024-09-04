toos/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Trading at 30% discount to sum of the parts. Downside protected by a huge cash position (around 75% of market cap) and stock repurchases.

Board and Management own 16% of the float.

The main business is a 51% stake in a growing Alternative Fund Manager (Arena) with 3.5B AUM, held at 6M$ in the books.

Introduction

Westaim Corporation is a public company listed in Canada under the ticker TSXV: WED (OTCPK:WEDXF). The company is a financial holding company specializing in providing capital to businesses in the financial sector on a long-term basis.

Led by Cameron MacDonald who is the President and CEO, the company comprises its investments in both Arena Investors (fund manager), Arena FINCOs (equity and origination), and Skyward (underwriter), the latter of which went public in January of this year, being the first IPO of 2023 after a long period without an IPO on the Nasdaq and was oversubscribed.

The company is simplifying its structure and following the sale of the majority of its shares in Skyward, the current cash position is 70% of capitalization and is expected to exceed this, reaching a negative EV, over the next 12 months once they monetize their remaining SKWD shares, FINCOS and the Arena loan.

The company

Author

In April 2014 Westaim raised C$149M to buy Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG) which years later would change the name to Skyward Specialty (SKWD) a niche insurer they bought 71% at 0.87x BV, after acquiring and adding to HIIG a company called Elite specializing in medical premiums, Westaim ends up with 75% of HIIG after investing $126M at 0.92x BV. These types of “Specialty” insurers tend to trade at a multiple with premium, Westaim achieved this opportunity because there was a forced seller (Lightyear Capital).

Skyward IPOed at the beginning of 2023 and has had an impressive run since then, from 15$ to 40$/share. Westaim has used this to sell most of its stake in the company.

Data by YCharts

At the moment, Westaim still owns 1.92m Skyward shares, valued at 76.2M$ / 102.7MCAD, which corresponds to around 0.8 CAD per WED share. According to what they communicated to the market on their last investor day, it is quite likely that they will sell their remaining stake soon. Considering taxes and bonuses related to the sale, the real value of this stake once sold could be around 0,6 CAD per Westaim share.

Westaim 2024 Investor Day Transcript

In addition, due to previous sales, Westaim holds at the end of Q2 2024 288M$ / 388MCAD in cash, less a 12M$ bonus payable to management related with SKWD sales, which corresponds to 2.92 CAD per WED share. Thus, cash and SKWD stake nearly cover the actual price, and we still have to talk about Arena, the hidden jewel.

In May 2015 Westaim raised C$237M to fund the creation of Arena Investors, an asset manager born out of an agreement with Dan Zwirn to create an alternative credit manager. The Arena group originates, structures, and manages investments across the spectrum of the credit world, seeking returns between 10-14% with short durations (less than 3 years). Zwirn himself bought C$2.5 million and other insiders C$22 million. Dan Zwirn is a manager who came from managing a hedge fund under his own name that had $5 billion under management and more than 275 employees.

Arena consists of 2 parts: Arena Investors and Arena FINCOS.

Arena Investors is the Asset Manager, it was created in August 2015 by Westaim Corp and Dan Zwirn, they joined together to create the management company and set up a project that would last over time, where Westaim would provide the initial capital until reaching certain conditions (AUM and EBITDA Margin) from which Dan Zwirn's company (Bernard Partners, LLC) would obtain a higher percentage of equity and profits and Westaim would reduce its share.

Westaim Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

Westaim currently has a $153.4M investment in Arena's funds, which are the FINCOS that we will describe later, when we refer to Arena being a specialized credit manager and not the typical traditional private credit boutique, we are referring to some of its characteristics:

Size: Arena is miniscule compared to industry giants such as Oaktree or KKR, each with over $100 billion in assets. The smaller capital base ($3.5B currently) allows Arena to take advantage of opportunities with investment amounts in the $5 to $50 million range, which is unlikely to have a significant impact for larger institutions. One of its comparables could be investment firm: Sixth Street.

Time Horizon: While loans are typically short 18-30 months in duration, Arena takes a long-term approach and is comfortable owning, operating and liquidating assets in the event of default. They sometimes do a debt-to-equity swap and operate the company or take over to reverse the situation. We have recently seen a case in New Zealand with Optic Security Group. Most middle-market lenders do not have the infrastructure or desire to own assets after a default.

Illiquidity: Arena looks for situations where capital is at risk. They have no interest in corporate credit opportunities that would attract typical middle-market lenders. Special opportunities that may command a premium due to their situation.

Network of partners: Arena has cultivated a network of a multitude of partners within the middle-market. These boutique firms often have specific industry expertise, but often seek partners due to capital constraints. Arena benefits from having a large deal flow and evaluates on a case-by-case basis to invest alongside partners.

Diversification: Arena has a broad investment universe that spans a wide range of structures, products, industries and geographies. Unlike equity investments, any credit investment is unlikely to generate a 4x return or more to offset underperforming positions. Therefore, Arena relies on a highly diversified portfolio to mitigate risk. Of the current $3.5B there is $2.2B coming from the various strategies: Evergreen Funds open-end funds, Closed-end funds, Arena FINCOs and managed accounts, on the other hand, there is $0.9B of opportunities (Real Estate New Zealand) and $0.3B in Structured Finance and Credit Real Estate.

Westaim Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

Arena’s AUM has grown at a CAGR of 40% from 31 December 2015, last year's decrease was due to the return of capital from funds in their redemption periods relative to new money being invested in new launches. The path of growth has been recovered this year and management is well incentivized to keep it growing.

Westaim Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

Arena Investor’s breakeven is around 2.5B$ in AUM, so the business is just crossing its inflection point, Arena Investor’s Q2 net income attributable to Westaim was 3.1 m$. Despite this, Arena Investors is only valued at 6M$ in the balance sheet.

It is very important to understand the great economics of this business, related mainly to its operating leverage: the number of people required to manage capital doesn't increase meaningfully with AUM growth, but the fees do, so growth in AUMs is directly seen in the bottom line of the P&L.

Furthermore, there is a 24M$ loan to Arena that should be returned to the next 12 months, corresponding to 0.25 CAD per share.

On the other hand, Arena FINCOS, with a value of 153.4M$ on 30th June 2024, represents Westaim's seed capital invested in some of Arena Investors products. Westaim announced in their last Investor Day their intention to liquidate Arena FINCOS and either use this capital to launch new Arena Strategies or return it to shareholders. This capital represents 1.6 CAD per Westaim share.

Capital allocation

The company has been very vocal about utilizing share buybacks to grow per share value. In fact, they acquired and canceled 9.9 million shares (actual share count = 128m) and 14.3 million warrants during 2023.

They have repurchased nearly 3% of the shares outstanding in the first six months of 2024. Nonetheless, repurchases in Q2 have been disappointing (only 0.7%). When asked about it, management has stated that due to restrictions due to M&A discussions, conditions were given to a broker to repurchase that were not fulfilled, probably a low price. It is expected that they amend this in the following quarters, or even declare a tender offer.

Investor Day 2024

Book value stands at 5.36 CAD per share at the end of June, so buybacks at 30% discount are very accretive, and management is aware, especially considering that the investment in Arena is not well reflected in the books.

Another possible use of the excess cash they hoard would be a special dividend, something that they have already mentioned on their last investor day.

Investor Day 2024

Either strong buybacks or a special dividend could act as a catalyst to unlock value for shareholders.

Risks

The main risk of this investment could materialize if Westaim engages in an M&A operation with a long or unclear duration. This could be the market’s fear that is keeping the discount on the stock, besides low liquidity.

Another risk would be a sudden drop in the value of their SKWD shares, but even if they dropped 50% the next week, Westaim would still be on the path to become a net-net in the next 12 months. Another risk would be a drop in AUM in Arena investors but again, considering that is only held in the books at a value of $6M the impact on valuation would not be significant. Nonetheless, they have shown a great performance since creation, so the probability is very low from my point of view.

Sum of the Parts

Considering all the above, we arrive at the following sum of the parts:

Westaim Fillings / Author

In the past, Westaim has traded at book value and there is no reason why it shouldn't regain this multiple, especially now that most of the stock price is covered by cash.

Investor Day 2024

Conclusion

This is a very conservative investment where a huge quick return cannot be expected, but the probability of mid-teens return is high considering the high discount and value accretive repurchases. Nonetheless, the most important thing is that the downside is covered by the huge actual cash position, which will be increased once FINCOs are monetized and the loan to Arena returned. The company will turn a Net-Net if the stock price stays at these levels and Westaim is not involved in any M&A.

Please note that this valuation is only considering Arena’s current size, so there is plenty of upside there in the following years if they arrive to grow AUM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.