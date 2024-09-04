Brent Crude - Oil Slides On Renewed Demand Fears, Brent Back At $75 A Barrel

Sep. 04, 2024 3:20 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), BNODBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Brent crude oil prices fell by 4% due to concerns about weakening demand from China.
  • The disruption in Libyan oil production has had a limited impact on prices so far, but the situation remains uncertain and could cap further downside.
  • OPEC+ plans to increase oil supply in October, which could further pressure prices.

Oil wells and power lines on the side of the highway.

ugurhan

Oil prices have struggled on Tuesday morning as US markets return from the Labor Day holiday. Brent is trading 3% down at the time of writing, flirting with the psychological $75 a barrel mark.

The slide may be

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.99K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNO
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News