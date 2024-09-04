Tradeweb Government Bond Update - August 2024

Summary

Government bonds memo inscription on the page with calculation.

designer491

It was a mixed month for global government debt markets, with yields both increasing and decreasing across the board. The biggest mover in August was the mid-yield on Japan’s 10-year government bond, which climbed 17 basis points from 1.06% to 0.89% at month-end.

