Gartner: Strong Retention And Contract Value Growth

Sep. 04, 2024 5:10 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Gartner stock with a fair value of $520 per share, driven by strong retention and contract value growth.
  • Gartner reported 6.9% revenue growth and a 13% increase in adjusted EPS, showcasing impressive wallet retention and expanding contract values.
  • The high retention rate and pricing power enable Gartner to monetize existing customers, driving higher average revenue per customer over time.
  • Despite challenges in Global Technology Sales, I anticipate growth recovery in 2025 as interest rates decline, benefiting Gartner's services for small tech startups.

QA Quality Assurance and Quality Control Concept

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

I gave Gartner (NYSE:IT) a ‘Buy’ rating in my previous article published in January 2024, pointing out that their pricing increase will continue in FY24. Gartner released its Q2 result

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.35K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News