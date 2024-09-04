JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is one of the banks to own in a falling interest rate environment due to its relatively large exposure to noninterest-bearing deposits, which are projected to benefit as the Federal Reserve begins to cut rates. Furthermore, Comerica is one of the few banks which anticipate its net interest income to react positively to a decrease in rates, according to its own interest rate sensitivity analysis. Fundamentally, falling interest rates are also going to alleviate pressure on asset quality and strengthen credit demand. These tailwinds are somewhat offset by the expiration of Direct Express debit card contract with the US Treasury, which will force it to refinance some $3.3bn noninterest-bearing deposits when the contract expires in 2025.

My investment thesis is that Comerica will outperform most other banks in the upcoming rate-cutting cycle, which will allow it to expand its balance sheet and grow organically. This rate cutting cycle promises to be different for regional banks, as it comes at a time when the economy is still growing and credit demand has the potential to react robustly to rate cuts. At the same time, rate cuts would help stabilize the commercial real estate market to which CMA is significantly exposed, with 36% of total loans being classified as commercial real estate.

Comerica is a diversified regional bank, with roughly 40% of its deposits being noninterest-bearing due to its strong presence in the treasury management business. Its main areas of operation are Michigan, Texas, and California, but it is also looking its strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Texas and Southeast regions. The bank has less than $100bn in assets, which make it eligible to exclude AOCI losses from CET1 calculations under the Basel III Endgame capital requirements.

Noninterest-bearing deposits remain key factor to consider as rates decline

The bank has been struggling in the current high-interest environment and has accumulated large deposit outflows as companies seek to employ funds in higher-yielding activities than zero-interest deposits. As a result, loans have declined by $4.3bn y/y as of end-Q2, while deposits fell by $1.3bn y/y as of end-Q2, according to its latest quarterly report. The shrinking balance sheet has also pressured CMA’s net interest income, which fell by 14.7% y/y to $533mn in Q2. It should be noted that Comerica expects that average loans, average deposits and net interest income will contract significantly in 2024 by 4%, 3% and 14%, respectively, amid higher-for-longer interest rate environment. On the positive side, deposit costs seem to have already peaked as the interest rate of interest-bearing deposits already fell to 3.23% in Q2 from 3.28% in Q1.

Deposits (Comerica earnings presentation)

As interest rates start to decline in late 2024 and throughout 2025 Comerica should be well-positioned for a turnaround in deposit flows, which will allow it to grow organically. Comerica’s CFO Jim Herzog commented in Q2 earnings call, “we do think number of factors are pointing the right direction for noninterest-bearing deposits to start growing again, inflect later this year then start growing in 2025. So, we feel like, again, we're going -- right now, we're somewhat in the apex of that cycle, but we see some real strong tailwinds for us and any really commercial bank as we move through 2025.” In addition, noninterest-bearing deposits usually start growing during a rate cutting cycle, Herzog added.

Net interest income to increase, while unrealized losses decline in case of rate cuts

One of the biggest worries about banks is that falling Fed funds rate will put significant pressure on the net interest margin and earnings growth in the coming rate cutting cycle. However, CMA is one of the few banks that actually projects net interest income to react positively by 2% over the next 12 months if interest rates decline by 200bps. This was also highlighted in a recent analysis by Evercore ISI which highlighted Fifth Third Bank (FITB), Comerica (CMA) and Truist Financial (TFC) as the main beneficiaries from a rate cut.

Furthermore, CMA owns some $24.15bn of swaps yielding an average of 2.52% and $15.8bn of securities yielding 2.14% that would gain in value as interest rates decline, according to the bank’s latest 10-Q statement. CMA has also accumulated nearly $3.1bn of unrealized losses on securities and swaps which are expected to decline by $1.2bn in case of a -100bps rate shock. Thus, CMA seems to be well-positioned to benefit both in terms of income and book value from a rate cut.

Factors impacting NII (CMA earnings presentation)

CMA remains cheaper than peers despite paying nearly 5% dividend yield

When compared to peers CMA remains attractively priced at 11.3 times projected 2024 earnings and 1.47 times tangible book value per share. Furthermore, the bank pays 4.97% dividend yield, which remains one of the best in the sector. In comparison, one of the best-performing regional banks, Fifth Third Bank (FITB), trades at nearly 13 times forward earnings and 2.4 times book value and pays 3.28% dividend yield. KeyCorp (KEY), which is another regional bank paying a hefty dividend yield of nearly 5%, trades at 15.37 forward P/E and 1.68 P/TB.

In my view, the dividend yield will become increasingly important as the Fed starts to ease policy, which also positions CMA in a relatively good spot to outperform peers. In my view, CMA’s valuation has been badly affected by concerns about commercial real estate exposure and a shrinking balance sheet, which are likely to dissipate in a falling rate environment, paving the way for multiples to improve.

In terms of capital adequacy, the bank is slightly above the average with a CET1 ratio of 11.55%. The ratio falls to 8.08% when including the impact of AOCI unrealized losses, which is still above regulatory requirements of 7%.

CMA's capital position (CMA earnings presentation)

CMA to face deposit pressure due to expiring Direct Express contract

As mentioned above, CMA will face some $3.3bn deposit outflows in 2025 due to the expiration of the Direct Express contract with the Fiscal Service as Comerica was not selected to continue serving as the financial agent for the prepaid debit card programme. In addition, the deposits from the Direct Express were noninterest-bearing. The bank aims to replace these deposits in the long term with other core deposits, while the impact in the short term is expected to be negligible as the bank expects that it will manage to agree to a smooth transition period with the Fiscal Service.

On the positive side, the bank expects $100mn uplift from the redeployment of maturing securities which will amount $3.1bn by end-2025. CMA plans to invest this amount of liquidity at a much higher rate than now, which should at least partially offset the increase in deposits costs due to the Direct Express contract expiration. The Direct Express contract expiration at least comes at a favourable time when deposits costs are expected to ease due to Fed’s pivot.

Bottom line

Regional banks as a whole have underperformed in the current high-interest rate environment, particularly after the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, amid concerns about asset quality, deposit outflows and troubles in the commercial real estate sector. However, the pendulum is about to swing in a falling rate environment which would strengthen balance sheets and fuel balance sheets to grow. Comerica is well-positioned to gain both from an income side of things and balance sheet side as interest rates fall.

The bank doesn't seem particularly appealing now, but I think that this will change when the Fed starts cutting rates. The stock is not without risks, which mainly relate to the pace of Fed rate cuts and CMA's ability to attract deposits at low costs. Still, the relatively cheaper valuation compared to peers and the high dividend yield offer good risk-reward ratio for investors, in my view.