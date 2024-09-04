ExperienceInteriors

Introduction

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has performed rather well in terms of share price appreciation and is up 57% in one year. I wanted to take a look at the company’s financials and comment on the outlook to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The company’s operations haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic highs yet, and I feel a little uncertain about the economy overall. Therefore, I am initiating my coverage with a hold rating and will wait for more information on where the economy is headed.

Briefly on the Company

Steelcase Inc.is a manufacturer of primarily office furniture but also manufactures for other institutions such as schools, hospitality, retail, outdoor settings, and healthcare. Products like desks, chairs, workstations, collaborative environments, training rooms, and private offices.

Financials

Looking at the company’s top-line performance over the past decade, we can see that there wasn’t much growth at all. At the beginning of the pandemic, revenues peaked and still yet to recover to those highs. We can also see that in FY24, the company experienced a slight dip in demand for its products, which is understandable. The past year has been quite tough on consumers and businesses alike, with high interest rates and inflation, customers tightened their wallets and delayed such large purchases as furniture, whether that is for the office or working from home.

Author

In terms of efficiency and profitability, we can see that since FY20, the management has not been able to combat inefficiencies once the demand for the products plummeted. It is also understandable because it was a unique and sudden development so the company may not have been able to wind down some of the factory fixed costs as the demand softened. FY22 seems to have been the low point in operational efficiency and ever since then, margins began to recover, however, just as with revenues, these have not reached pre-pandemic highs as of yet, but the upward trend is a good sign.

Author

The other efficiency and profitability metrics follow the same pattern. ROA and ROE have bottomed in FY22 and are recovering, but still a long way away from the highs achieved in FY20. I would like to see how the next few quarters develop and whether the positive trend continues. ROA and ROE are almost at my minimums of 5% and 10%, respectively. The management has done a great job at recovery so far.

Author

In terms of competitiveness, I like to look at the company’s return on total capital and compare it to its peers. In this case, the company mentions MillerKnoll (MLKN), HNI Corporation (HNI), and Haworth to be its main competitors in the Americas segment, however, the industry is highly competitive globally, so I am sure there are more local businesses around the world that the company competes with. Nevertheless, the two peers mentioned, MLKN and HNI are the only ones that are publicly traded. I usually look for at least 10% ROTC, which would tell me the company has some sort of competitive advantage and a moat. In the case of SCS, we can see that it is quite low compared to HNI but slightly above MLKN, and the positive about this is that SCS is slowly on the rise, so I would like to see how it performs in the upcoming few quarters, but as of right now, it doesn’t look like it has much of a competitive advantage.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the company’s financial position, SCS has around $209m in cash and equivalents, against $446m in long-term debt. Is that worrisome? That depends on the company’s operating performance for the year. In FY24, the company made $118m in operating income, while paying out around $26m in interest expense, which is quite substantial. The company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 4.5x, which was fine, but if the company experiences any major downturn, for example in FY22 when operating income was $20m and interest expense was $25.7m, then we can see how it could be a problem. Analysts say that an interest coverage ratio of 2x is healthy, while I like to see at least a 5x, which allows for a lot more flexibility and accounts for those bad years of performance. Since the company doesn’t cover interest expenses 5 times, I will be adding more margin of safety to my valuation calculations.

Overall, I can see a company that has improved quite a bit since bottoming in FY22, but the lack of revenue growth is not ideal. Additionally, I would like to see the company starting to pay down the debt outstanding. It has been around this number for the longest time, and with a 5.6% interest rate, it takes quite a big chunk of the company’s cash flow, which restricts the company’s growth efforts in my opinion.

Comments on the Outlook

There was a time when I thought that hybrid working would be the new norm going forward. 3 days at the office and 2 at home seemed reasonable to me and I thought there was no way that this would change. Fast forward to 2024, I am seeing more and more companies demanding their workers return to the office full-time. Even if there were studies done on productivity that show employees feel more productive working hybrid than at the office, the big bosses are ignoring that fact and are forcing people to return to the office.

So, this should be beneficial to companies like SCS; however, given the economic outlook, I feel a little more cautious about it. The interest rates are still at the highest levels in 14 years, which of course puts a damper on new constructions. Colliers released a report recently where I showed that “developers are holding off on new construction starts until material and loan prices lower and demand picks up”. The demand will depend on whether the CEOs are fine with paying such high interest rates on loans and materials, so once we see interest rate cuts over the next few quarters, and many analysts believe we will see one this month, many bosses may end up pulling the trigger and upgrade to new office space or continue to wait in anticipation of even lower loans.

In my opinion, it is uncertain what is going to happen over the next few quarters. There are still rumors of a recession coming to the US because the FED is not quick enough at cutting rates, and with the large downward revision of employment numbers recently, the economy may not be looking as hot as it once seemed. The most recent GDP reading was revised up to 3% driven by strong consumer spending and business investment, so there are a lot of mixed signals. Is everything ok or not? Are the GDP numbers going to be revised down much later to show that yes, we were in a recession? I am not as certain anymore. Let’s look at some numbers.

Valuation

As usual, I will use conservative assumptions for the forecast of the company’s top-line and margins. That way I am getting a built-in margin of safety. It is like a buffer that is going to absorb unexpected negative events or setbacks.

For revenues, we saw the company’s lackluster performance over the last decade, with a 3-year CAGR well above it. However, I went with around 2% CAGR over the next decade on the base case.

Author

For margins, I decided to keep gross margins fixed at the company’s most recent full-year readings. It may come down with further softness in demand, but in the end, I think these margins will remain in the long term on average. The same goes for operating margins.

Author

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of 8.7% and a 2% terminal growth rate.

Author

Additionally, to keep it even more conservative due to the uncertainty of the economy in the next few quarters, I am going to discount the final intrinsic value by 20%. With that said, SCS’s intrinsic value is around $9 a share, which means it’s a little expensive for now.

Closing Comments

As I said earlier, I would like to see how the economy develops over the next few quarters before adjusting these assumptions to be more positive or negative, depending on how the information I get going forward. I am in no rush to start a position in a company that is heavily dependent on the economy's overall health. On the one hand, I see the demand picking up eventually but with such monetary restrictions in place, the demand will be subdued for now, and if the economy deteriorates further, the demand will take a much longer time to recover.

On the other hand, if there is no recession in the next year or so, the company’s revenues will pick up much sooner than anticipated, but that is a big if in my opinion. Therefore, I am holding off from committing capital at the moment and will continue to sit on the fence and observe.