Introduction

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) continues to recover from the pandemic and the Hollywood actors’ strike. While shares have been on a wild ride, the company has also offered high yield debt opportunities for investors. Back in June, I examined the company’s shares after they took a 30% drop on a convertible debt issuance. Today, I am still periodically engaging in short-term cash secured put options, but I believe investors should consider the 13% yield to maturity being offered by the company’s notes maturing in 2029.

FINRA

AMC Networks Earnings

AMC Networks has not had an easy 2024. The company saw its revenue decline by more than $170 million in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago. At the same time, expenses dropped, but not by nearly as much, with operating expenses declining by less than $16 million. This has led to a decline in operating income from $279 million during the first half of 2023 to $121 million this year. Interest expenses remained stable, but ultimately net income plunged from $173 million to $25 million.

SEC 10-Q

On the balance sheet side, AMC Networks is driven by intangible assets, especially program rights, which allow it to earn revenue from video productions. The company has increased its cash balance from $570 to over $800 million this year. On the liability side, the company’s liabilities are primary long-term debt, which grew slightly to $2.35 billion during the first half of 2024. Shareholder equity edged up to $1.05 billion.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Cash (Flow) is King

For the debt investment thesis to be held up, AMC Networks needs to be able to generate the free cash flow necessary to support principal payments on its long-term debt. During the first half of 2024, the company saw its operating cash flow surge from $25 million to $255 million. This was not due to earnings improvements, but because the studio acquired fewer program rights.

SEC 10-Q

Following $16 million in capital expenditures, the company ended the first half of the year with $239 million in free cash flow, much better than the $4 million in free cash flow generated a year ago. AMC Networks essentially banked the extra free cash flow as the company used new senior secured notes and convertible notes to pay off notes due in 2025 and reduce the term loan facility. It is important to note that the company bought back $10 million worth of 2029 notes at a discount, a move that could be beneficial to debtholders and shareholders in the future.

SEC 10-Q

Looking Forward

On occasion, I may sell cash secured put options on AMC Networks shares at a strike price of $7.50 if the returns being generated are far greater than what is being offered by the 2029 maturing bonds, but as of right now, I have no outstanding contracts. Management is making it clear that the recent turnaround in the company’s free cash flow is not a fluke. In fact, they expect to generate $500 million in free cash flow in 2024 and 2025 combined. Currently, on a trailing twelve-month basis, the company is only $100 million away from that goal in a single year.

Earnings Call Transcript TIKR

Shareholders may not experience as smooth a turnaround, as interest expenses could dog earnings for a few more years. For example, the new senior secured notes carry a 10.25% coupon rate on $875 million of debt, replacing debt that yielded 4.75%. These senior secured notes are not callable until 2026 and would still be subject to a premium when they do become callable. The call premium does not go away until 2028. The earnings headwinds created by the additional debt service costs has me feeling that the low teens are an appropriate share price at this time.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Risks

While many companies were exposed to the pandemic, AMC Networks has had the dual pleasure of being exposed to the pandemic and a labor relations strike. The company does seem to be more exposed to risk outside of its control than the typical investment. Labor contracts will need to be renewed between now and the maturity of the 2029 notes, so another strike is not out of the question. In addition to the cash balance, AMC Networks has $175 million in additional liquidity from an idled revolving credit facility. Having nearly $1 billion in liquidity with $2.3 billion in debt is a fairly good position to be in when you are free cash flow positive.

SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

AMC Networks has ridden out two major threats to its business in the 2020s so far. However, their actions have come at a cost with higher interest rates on its debt and the need for convertible bonds, which has diluted their shareholders. The company’s free cash flow generation is a demonstrative result of its ability to support this debt load, and I believe investors would be best served by getting a 13% yield to maturity with AMC Networks’ 2029 unsecured debt.