Wall Street Breakfast: Back To The 60s

Back to the 60s

West Texas Intermediate (CL1:COM) has wiped out all of its gains of the year after dropping into the $60/bbl range for the first time since the beginning of January. Ample inventories and the end of the summer driving season also put pressure on gasoline, which sunk to a near three-year low, in the latest headlines from the energy sector. "Oil recently formed a lower high, suggesting a potential retest of the descending trendline," SA analyst Dean Popplewell wrote in a fresh technical analysis, while others are looking at the fundamentals.



Catalysts: There were several drivers that pushed crude below $70, where it has traded for much of the year. Reports pointed to progress towards a deal to resolve a dispute that has halted Libyan crude production and exports, as well as the likelihood that OPEC+ will boost production next month. Commodities also fell broadly after Goldman Sachs warned that copper prices would suffer a sharp correction, prompting fears for the industrial bellwether that is used in EVs, power transmission and AI data centers.



Renewed growth worries were another big factor prompting the big moves. Those included concerns about weak global demand, particularly in top oil importer China, which hasn't been showing much signs of a revival. Over in the U.S., new data prompted concerns about an economic slowdown. American manufacturing production decreased for the first time in seven months in August, while the ISM's Manufacturing PMI contracted for the fifth straight month.



Outlook: Growth worries haven't been limited to oil. U.S. stocks sold off in the first trading session of September, with the Nasdaq closing down 3% following the Labor Day holiday. Leading the losses was Nvidia (NVDA), which recorded the "largest one-day market cap drop for a U.S. stock in history" given its staggering size. Remember that September is said to be a historically weak month, but the benchmark S&P 500 did recently recover from "Black Monday 2024," with a steady rebound over the last few weeks that saw it even end August in positive territory. (76 comments)

More rollbacks

Molson Coors (TAP) has joined the growing list of companies that are ending some of their diversity, equity and inclusion program policies amid a social media backlash. The maker of Miller and Coors Light beers announced that it is working to evolve its culture from a primarily DEI focus to a broader view where all employees are welcomed. Activist and political commentator Robby Starbuck once again claimed credit for the DEI shift. Other companies that have revised their DEI policies in recent months include Tractor Supply, Deere, Harley-Davidson, Lowe's, and Ford. (1 comment)

Dow status

After being a part of the blue-chip index for nearly a quarter of a century, Intel's (INTC) recent slump could mean that the chipmaker may be replaced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). INTC dropped 8.8% to near $20/share on Tuesday amid a decline in chip stocks, and lost more than half its value this year, making it the worst performer in the Dow with the lowest price in the index. "Intel being removed (from the Dow) was likely a long time coming," noted Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. Take a look at the stocks experts think are well-positioned to replace Intel in the index.

Censorship efforts

In the wake of Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s explosive admission on government censorship, the Department of Justice will no longer attempt to block content on social media pertaining to foreign threats to national security or elections. DOJ and FBI officials will now leave it up to social media firms to decide whether to post shared information, remove content or block users, and will not retaliate against their decision to take action. Last week, Zuckerberg said it was wrong for Biden administration officials to pressure Meta to censor COVID-19 content in 2021. (109 comments)