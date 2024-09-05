Kevin Brine

Introduction

I currently have a long position in CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN:CA) (OTC:CTRRF) and I took advantage of the weakness in its share price a few months ago to further expand my position. Now the interest rates on the financial markets appear to be decreasing, I am moving towards an overweight position in REITs in my portfolio. Not only to lock in dividend yields that may be seen as ‘generous’ a few years from now, but also because I expect the earnings of most REITs to expand again as the worst appears to be behind us on the refinancing front.

This article is meant as an update to my previous coverage of CT REIT, which you can find here.

The FFO and AFFO remain strong despite higher interest expenses

Thanks to rent hikes and, the completion of new income-producing properties and a C$1M lease surrender payment, the net operating income increased by approximately 4.4% compared to the second quarter of last year. As you can see below, the total NOI increased to almost C$115M which also represented an increase of approximately 1% on a QoQ basis.

I was of course very curious to see how this would impact the FFO and AFFO performance. Before moving over to the FFO and AFFO, I wanted to take a step back and have a look at the income statement. Not because the reported net profit is important for a REIT but because the income statement clearly shows the evolution of the net interest expenses. As you can see below the total interest and finance expenses increased by approximately $1.7M on a YoY basis.

The C$29.9M also includes about C$0.7M in interest income as CT REIT’s cash position now also started to earn a relatively meaningful amount of cash. The pure interest expenses excluding capitalized interest increased by approximately C$2.3M on a YoY basis.

The relatively low increase of the total interest expenses is mainly related to the wise decision of the REIT to only have fixed rate debt. While this means the REIT wasn’t hit by the increasing interest rates on the financial markets, it also means it likely won’t participate in the relief provided by decreasing rates. At the end of June the average cost of debt was approximately 4.13%.

Looking at the secondary market for CT REIT’s debt securities, I think we could be pleasantly surprised with future refinancings. The 2026 unsecured debenture, for instance, has a 3.29% coupon and is trading at less than 2% below par. This means the total yield to maturity is still just around 4%. Looking at longer-dated debt securities, the 2031 unsecured debenture currently trades at 87 cents on the dollar and has a 2.37% coupon for a total yield to maturity of around 4.6-4.7% although that debenture is thinly traded and perhaps not a great reference. So taking all elements into consideration, I don’t anticipate a very meaningful increase in CT REIT’s cost of debt going forward.

Going back to the FFO and AFFO calculation: the higher interest expenses were indeed more than fully absorbed by the higher NOI. The FFO increased by 2.1% in the second quarter while the AFFO jumped to C$74.25M which represents a 3.6% increase. Keep in mind that in Canada the sustaining capex is included in the AFFO calculation.

The C$74.25M in AFFO represents approximately C$0.315 per share (including the impact of Class B LP units which are convertible in common shares). On an annualized basis, this means the AFFO per share is increasing to C$1.26/share.

Some investors pointed to the diluted share count of 344.75M units, which is almost 110M units higher than the current basic unit count. The explanation is pretty simple: the additional 110M unit ‘dilution’ assumes the conversion of Class C LP Units (debt) into Class B LP Units (equity-like units). Of course this isn’t just pure dilution: upon the potential conversion of Class C into Class B, the C$1.45B in Class C LP Unit debt will be erased from the balance sheet and will be converted into equity, making the balance sheet safer and reducing the interest expenses.

I would also like to mention there is no mandatory conversion of Class C into Class B units. Class C units can be extended for five-year periods. For instance, the entire C$200M in Class C units that ‘expired’ in May 2024 were extended for a 5-year period at 5.43%. So I think it is relatively unlikely the REIT will have to deal with that dilution. For now, I am operating under the assumption the Class C LP Units will remain debt units.

That bodes well for future dividend payments

CT REIT recently increased its monthly distribution to C$0.0771 per unit per month for an annualized dividend of C$0.925 per unit. Using Tuesday’s closing price of C$15.35 this represents a yield of 6.03%.

While this isn’t the highest dividend yield in the sector, I’d like to highlight two things. First of all, as shown above, CT REIT has a history of gradually increasing its distributions. The current annualized distribution of C$0.925 per share is approximately 20% higher than in 2019. And on top of that, although the distributions continue to increase, this actually goes hand in hand with a lower payout ratio as the AFFO increases faster than the distribution does.

And considering the company is currently showing an annualized AFFO of C$1.26/share the current C$0.925 distribution represents a very healthy payout ratio of around 73%.

Investment thesis

I think the current P/AFFO (including maintenance capex) multiple of around 12 is very decent. Additionally, the stock is currently trading at a discount of almost 10% to its NAV, which is based on a multiple of approximately 16 times the NOI based on the Q2 Net Operating Income.

The main risks to my investment thesis would be a sudden deterioration of the financial health of Canadian Tire, its largest tenant and shareholder, and a sudden increase in the cost of debt. However, I think both scenarios are quite unlikely and that’s why CT REIT is the largest Canadian REIT in my portfolio.

