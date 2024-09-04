SP500: Gen AI Bubble Burst Vs. The Dovish Fed

Sep. 04, 2024 8:08 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)NVDA, BLK, SPX, SPY, BLK:CA, NVDA:CA
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.95K Followers

Summary

  • September starts with a continuation of the Gen AI bubble burst, led by Nvidia.
  • However, the expectations of a dovish Fed in a situation where the labor market does not break could be a positive catalyst.
  • At this point the Gen AI bubble burst outweighs the dovish Fed, which favors more downside for the S&P500.

Stock market

D-Keine

The Gen AI bubble burst

I questioned after last Friday's end of the day rally, what could crash the stock market if not Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia has a decent earnings report, beating on sales and earnings, but the

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.95K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News