D-Keine

The Gen AI bubble burst

I questioned after last Friday's end of the day rally, what could crash the stock market if not Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia has a decent earnings report, beating on sales and earnings, but the guidance was weak. The consensus opinion after the Nvidia earnings is that the revenue growth is slowing, which does not justify the lofty valuations, and the magnitude of the earnings beat is not sufficient enough to cause the post-earnings rally - which suggested a significant drop in price.

However, the bigger issue is that Gen AI capex is not expected to produce a meaningful revenue for the leading Gen AI tech firms, which in fact suggests that the stocks associated with the Gen AI theme should sharply fall - that's the Gen AI bubble burst.

Yet, the initial reaction to the Nvidia's earnings was generally muted in the broad market, and the S&P500 (SP500) finished just below the all-time highs on Friday. It was Friday, the end of August, and the market held up.

However, on Monday the stock market fell sharply, led by a near 10% drop in Nvidia and other AI related stocks. It seems like the trigger was the announcement of the DOJ antitrust probe against Nvidia.

The bottom line is that institutional investors need to sell their Gen AI holdings, as the Gen AI hype is fading fast. BlackRock (BLK), the largest asset manager, has been one of the major Gen AI bulls, staying overweight the Gen AI theme for some time now. BlackRock just published the note on September 3rd that discussed the problems with Gen AI capex rate of return. Although BlackRock remains bullish on the Gen AI theme, it's signaling a potential change in their bullish view:

Investors are debating the implications of the AI capex boom. Some investors have cut positions in tech in recent months, implying room to rebuild holdings. We stay overweight the AI theme but eye signposts to change our view.

This likely implies that BlackRock is likely exiting the Gen AI positions, before they actually publicly announce the change in their view. No evidence of this, it's just my opinion.

Given the heavy weight of the Gen AI related stocks in the S&P500, the Gen AI bubble burst also suggests a deep selloff on the S&P500, and that's exactly what Monday's trading action has shown.

Thus, based on the Gen AI bubble burst theme alone, the outlook for the S&P500 is very bearish - the total drawdown could exceed the 20% level quickly, and push the S&P500 into the bear market.

The dovish Fed

However, on the opposite side of the spectrum, we have a dovish Fed. Even though the recent labor market data is holding well and it does not suggest an imminent recession, the Fed is willing to start cutting interest rates as early as this month, at the FOMC September meeting.

This could be bullish for the stock market - the Fed is cutting with no imminent recession. In this environment, the bubbles actually inflate.

The expectations for the Fed's monetary policy easing did not change materially as the stock market sold off on Monday. The Federal Funds futures are still pricing:

63% probability of a 25bpt cut in September, against the even deeper cut of 50bpt.

a 4.48% Federal Funds rate in December 2024, which implies a total of 85bpt in cuts, or 3-4 cuts by the end of the year.

a 3.12% Federal Funds rate by December 2025, which suggests a little more than 2% in cuts over the next 15 months.

At the same time, the recent data shows that the labor market is not signaling an imminent recession.

One interpretation is that the 3% Federal Funds is the neutral interest rate, and that the Fed simply wants to remove the monetary policy restriction over the next 15 months as inflation keeps falling towards the 2% target. This scenario would be bullish for the stock market.

The alternative interpretation is that the Fed will be cutting interest rates due to a recession. This scenario would be highly bearish for the stock market, as it would imply a recessionary bear market with the accelerated Gen AI bubble burst.

At this point the recent data points the first interpretation (no recession), but the upcoming labor market data could point in the other direction (recession).

Implications

It's going to be a tug-of-war between the Gen AI bubble burst and the dovish Fed, as long as the labor market continues to hold. Once the labor market breaks, the stock market will descent into a deep bear market drawdown.

I noted the tight range in the S&P500 (SPX) (SPY) over the last 2 weeks and warned about the downside risk due to a Gen AI bubble burst with a recession, but also the upside risk due to the dovish Fed in the absence of a recession.

I also noted that my short SPX call position was delta neutral, but that I plan to sell the range breakdown or buy the range breakout, accordingly to the scenarios listed above:

I plan to sell SPX futures with the range breakdown, or buy more with the breakout, and that's for the speculative part of the portfolio. The main part of the portfolio is still in T-bills.

This position is now net short again, and the short position could increase with further downside. It seems like the Gen AI bubble burst is outweighing the dovish Fed at least for now. However, it's going to be very volatile, and I suspect that the dovish Fed will start to dominate the market at some point.

Note, this is a speculative part of the portfolio, the main portfolio has been in Treasury Bills, and I just bought more T-Bills expiring in May 2025 at 4.35%.

My strategic outlook on the S&P500 remains firmly a sell, and this will be updated via the SPY ticker. The recessionary bear market might be delayed, but it's coming, while the upside is limited.

My tactical outlook on the S&P500 is back to a sell (from neutral), but given the expected volatility, this could change back to a neutral on a short notice as more labor data is released, and as the tug-of-war between the Gen AI bubble bust and the dovish Fed unfolds, and this will be updated via the SP500 ticker.