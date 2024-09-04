Another Hot Month, Another Fresh Record

lamyai

Summer is coming to a close, but the weather is not the only thing that remains hot. The stock market has been scorching hot as well. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average blazed to all-time record highs last month. In fact, both of these indexes have risen seven out of eight months this year, including gains in the last four consecutive months. More specifically, the S&P 500 was up +2.8% last month and +18.4% this year, while the Dow Jones has advanced +1.8% for the month and +10.3% for the year.

How can this surging bull market be in existence while undergoing a war between Russia and Ukraine; military conflict in Gaza; a nasty Japanese Yen Carry Trade unwind; a highly divisive upcoming presidential election; a weakening economy; and rising unemployment (see chart below)?

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

For all investors and traders, there is never a shortage of issues to worry about, even when times are good. However, despite the long laundry list of concerns, there are plenty of opposing tailwinds supporting the upswell in stock prices, starting with growing record corporate profits with strength forecasted through 2026 (see chart below).

Source: Yardeni.com (Yardeni Research)

Another factor underpinning the strength of stocks has been the decline in the inflation rate. The latest headline inflation rate (CPI – Consumer Price Index) fell to 2.9% in July, and if you exclude shelter costs, inflation has fallen below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Conversely, the story was quite different in 2022 when the Federal Reserve began its crusade against out-of-control inflation (see chart below) by starting its first of 11 interest rate hikes that spanned from January 2022 through July of 2023. The net result was a stock market that tanked -19% in 2022. More recently, the Fed has clearly signaled that inflation is more under control, with traders predicting a 100% probability of a -0.25% or -0.50% cut in the targeted Federal Funds interest rate on September 18th. The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a dovish speech at the annual policy meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming strongly portending September action – the first cut in four years since the pandemic.

AI Arms Race on Spending

Another dynamic contributing to new stock market record highs is the boom in AI (Artificial Intelligence) spending by the technology behemoths like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Google – Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). As I have been talking and writing about for some time (see World of AI), there is an arms race in spending to create the next, latest-greatest large language model (LLM) like ChatGPT. The goal is to bring more efficiency and accuracy to businesses and provide consumers more pleasure and time savings at both work and home. As you can see from the chart below, the four colossal technology companies previously mentioned are currently on a run rate of spending more than a mind-boggling $200 billion annually, much of that going to the king of AI GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) manufacturing, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).

Why are companies spending so much on AI? Because they agree with Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, who last week stated, “Generative AI will revolutionize every industry.” Despite all the spoils migrating to Nvidia, traders were still looking for warts on the AI supermodel when they reported 2nd quarter results last week. Nonetheless, Nvidia still delivered its 5th consecutive quarter of greater than 100% revenue growth, while generating revenues of almost $100 billion over the last 12 months – not too shabby. Although greedy investors wanted more, the stock was still up +2% for the month and +141% so far this year.

Source: Sherwood News

While economic, political, and geopolitical concerns have been boiling over around the world, the stock market continues to sizzle higher. Declining inflation and interest rates, escalating business profits, and spiking artificial intelligence expenditures across corporate America have kept stocks cooking to record highs. It’s been a sweltering summer, but not yet too hot for investors to get roasted out of the stock market kitchen.

This article is an excerpt from a previously released Sidoxia Capital Management complimentary newsletter (September 3, 2024).

Disclosure: Sidoxia Capital Management (SCM) and some of its clients hold positions in individual stocks , certain exchange traded funds (ETFs), including (AMZN), (MSFT), (META), (GOOGL), (NVDA), but at the time of publishing had no direct position in any other security referenced in this article. No information accessed through the Investing Caffeine (IC) website constitutes investment, financial, legal, tax or other advice nor is to be relied on in making an investment or other decision. Please read disclosure language on IC Contact page.

