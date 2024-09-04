MoMo Productions

I never enjoy downgrading a business. But when that comes after a nice run higher, it's not all that bad. As an example, we need to only look at Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC), a bank that I wrote about in an article published in September 2023. For those not familiar with the company, it is a financial institution based out of Arkansas, with operations not only there, but also throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee. In that article, I said that shares were cheap and worth considering. This led me to rate the company a ‘buy’.

Since that time, things have gone quite well. The stock is up 29.1% while the S&P 500 is up 26.3%. That's not a huge level of outperformance, but every extra percent that you can capture in this market is something you should be happy about. After seeing this move higher and looking at recent financial performance and some deterioration the company has seen, I do think now is a good time to downgrade it, not just to a 'hold', but to a 'sell'.

Time for a downgrade

When I last wrote about Simmons First National in September of last year, we had data covering through the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Results now extend through the second quarter of 2024. In some respects, things have gotten better for the bank. But in many others, they have gotten worse. For instance, looking at the balance sheet, we have seen a worsening in total deposits. The company ended 2022 with $22.55 billion of deposits. These dropped to $22.25 billion in 2023. And by the end of the most recent quarter, they had fallen further to $21.84 billion. The good news is that uninsured deposit exposure is only 20.2%, which is comfortably below the 30% maximum threshold that I tend to prefer. So the chance of a bank run is small. However, this is a common occurrence in the banking sector these days. High interest rates are encouraging depositors to look elsewhere for yield. And often, that is not in traditional checking or savings accounts.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As disappointing as the decline in deposits has been, the value of loans on the company's books has increased. They went from $15.95 billion in 2022 to $16.64 billion last year. And by the most recent quarter, they had risen further to $16.96 billion. This is great to see in and of itself, but it has not come without weakness elsewhere. Over the same window of time, the value of securities has dropped from $7.61 billion to $6.57 billion, while the value of cash and cash equivalents has declined from $682.1 million to $574.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There is another weak spot on the company's balance sheet. And that relates to the amount of debt on its books. Deposits in the current environment are costly, but debt is even more expensive. As an example, while the federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements that the company has on its books had an annual interest rate of only 1.24% as of the end of the most recent quarter, subordinated debt and debentures had a rate of 7.72%, while all other borrowings had a rate of 5.44%. By comparison, total interest-bearing deposits cost the company only 3.53%. With the $1.77 billion in depth of the company has on its books, up from $1.39 billion at the end of 2022, these seemingly small differences in interest rates can be material.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The balance sheet was not the only place that we saw some weakness. The income statement is also problematic. From 2022 to 2023, Simmons First National saw its net interest income drop from $703.2 million to $608.1 million. And in the first half of this year, the $284.5 million that the company had on its books was down from a $316.8 million reported the same time last year. Just for the first half of this year, the company had a net interest margin of 2.68%. That's a drop from 2.92% reported one year earlier. When applied to the total of the interest earning assets on the company's books, this disparity translates to an extra $57.5 million in reduced net interest income on an annualized basis.

The drop in net interest income was accompanied by a decline in non-interest income. From 2022 to 2023, this decline from $170.1 million to $155.6 million. And for the first half of this year, the $86.5 million the company generated represented a drop from the $90.8 million reported one year ago. This was mostly due to a decline in ‘other income’. Certain fair value adjustments regarding equity investments, as well as death benefits from bank owned life insurance policies, and a legal reserve recapture are all included in this. Regardless of the reason, this and the decline in net interest income has resulted in a drop in net profits for the company. That decline was from $256.4 million in 2022 to $175.1 million last year. And it was from $103.9 million in the first half of 2023 to $79.6 million in the first half of this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we annualize the results experienced so far for the year, we would get a price to earnings multiple for the Bank of 15.2. This is significantly higher than the 6 to 10 range that I typically look for. It's also quite high compared to other similar firms. In the chart above, I compared Simmons First National to five similar institutions. Four of the five were cheaper than it on a price to earnings basis. Another way to value a bank is through the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. In the chart below, you can see how our candidate stacks up against those same five banks. Even though our prospect is the cheapest of the group in both of these cases, it's not particularly cheap on a price to tangible book basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The high-priced earnings multiple and the deterioration in operations might be acceptable if the institution has high quality assets. But that does not appear to be the case at this time. The first way to measure this is through the chart below, which looks at the return on assets, not only for Simmons First National, but also for the same five companies I stacked it up against. With a reading of 0.60%, Simmons First National is the weakest of the firms. I then did the same thing using the return on equity, getting a reading of 4.75%. Once again, our candidate was the weakest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things have really deteriorated for Simmons First National. I don't like seeing a decline in deposits, and I certainly don't like seeing debt rise while cash and securities drop. The increase in loans is nice to see, and I appreciate the low uninsured deposit exposure. However, this is overshadowed by the weakness in the income statement as well. If asset quality was high, I might be more forgiving. But without that, even the low price to book and low price to tangible book multiples do not make the company a compelling opportunity. Given this and the fact that shares have already risen so much since I looked upon the company favorably last year, I think that downgrading it to a ‘sell’ makes sense. This does not mean that I expect the stock to fall. But it does mean that I expect the company to underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.