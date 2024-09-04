NVR: An Awesome Compounder That's Run Up Too Far Too Fast

Sep. 04, 2024 8:37 AM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
697 Followers

Summary

  • NVR shares have surged 29% year to date, as investor sentiment on the company and homebuilding sector more broadly has shifted.
  • Despite strong performance in the latest quarter, the current valuation appears less attractive due to a slowing housing market and high mortgage rates.
  • NVR's Q2'24 revenue grew 11.6% YoY, with strong new orders and a solid balance sheet, but margins slightly decreased.
  • Trading at 12.4x EV/EBITDA, NVR's premium has widened compared to peers, so I'd suggest waiting for a better entry point for new buyers of the stock.

A female construction worker looks at site plans

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been on a role lately, rising 29% year to date and 24% since my initial coverage back in March 2024. At the time, my investment thesis was

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
697 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News