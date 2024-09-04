Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been on a role lately, rising 29% year to date and 24% since my initial coverage back in March 2024. At the time, my investment thesis was built around the fact that the company had an asset-light operating model through strategic purchasing of finished building lots which gives the company flexibility, reduces risk, and boosts return on capital. For those reasons, I felt comfortable underwriting a premium valuation, especially consider the company has had a track record of repurchasing shares through balanced capital allocation, creating value for shareholders.

However, given shares have run up considerably since my initial article, coupled with signs that the housing market is slowing down, I feel that the company's valuation looks less attractive today and that now may be a time to wait for a better entry point, particularly for new shareholders interested in initiating a position in the stock.

Background

You'd never think to look to the homebuilding sector to find a compounder like NVR, but alas, the company has proven that they are one. When looking at the long-term share price, despite three 40%+ drops, the company's shares have returned 687%, good for an annualized return of 26.1%

Data by YCharts

What do they do? NVR is in the boring business of building homes. As one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., the company operates in nearly 40 select metropolitan markets in 16 different U.S. States. It operates under three different banners: Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. Each one caters to a different demographic or market. As the price goes up, so does the quality of materials and customizability of finishings. NVR also has a smaller business involved in mortgage banking, where it makes money on the origination fees, gains on sales of loans, and title fees for some of the homes that NVR sells.

NVR Q2 Results and Outlook

When looking at the latest results out of NVR, the company reported Q2'24 revenue of $2.55 billion, which came in line with consensus expectations and was 11.6% higher compared to last year. This was driven by homebuilding revenues that grew 9%, carried by an 11% increase in the total number of units settled, partially offset by 1% decrease in pricing. On EPS, earnings per share of $120.69, missing estimates slightly by 52 cents.

Since NVR doesn't host quarterly analyst calls or create investor presentations for shareholders, most of the business results need to be determined from the company filings and financial statements, in addition to the MD&A, where most of the management's commentary can be found.

Aside from sales increasing, one of the standouts for me was on the margin front. During the quarter, the company's gross profit margin decreased from 24.3% to 23.6%. This brings the first half of the year's gross margin down 40bps, thanks to negative impacts on higher lot and closing costs.

Company MD&A

Another notable takeaway was that new orders continued to be strong, increasing 3% on volume and 3% on price. Driven by an increase in the number of active communities this year, NVR has been seeing gains on average sales prices, given a shift to more higher priced markets.

Company MD&A

From a balance sheet perspective, NVR has $2.44 billion of cash (down slightly from $2.84 billion sequentially quarter over quarter), against its long-term debt of $900 million. These are Senior Notes that bear interest at a very low 3.00% and mature in 2030. With the fed funds rate at 5.33%, the company has locked in a very low cost of debt that it can even invest at the risk-free rate to generate cash.

Such a large net cash position also affords NVR tremendous balance sheet flexibility, either to reinvest into the business, make acquisitions, or buyback stock, something that NVR has always focused a lot on. For the first half of the year, the company has already repurchased 150,026 shares for total consideration of $1.14 billion with another $1.04 billion available under Board approved repurchase authorizations. In my view, it's highly likely that at the next annual meeting that NVR ups the repurchase authorization as EBITDA steadily increases.

On EBITDA, trailing twelve month EBITDA now sits at $2.07 billion, which gives the company a net leverage ratio of 0.74x. With a Debt to EV of 3.2%, the company's debt is extremely small in the capital structure and has investment grade ratings with Moody's and S&P (BBB). Given this, I believe the company's balance sheet is in good shape and positioned for continued financial strength.

In terms of the outlook for NVR, I think the outlook has changed somewhat for the homebuilding sector. While it's true that interest rates are expected to decrease over the next twelve to eighteen months, new home construction in the U.S. slumped to the slowest pace in four years and housing starts decreased 5.5% on a year over year basis.

Because mortgage rates are high right now (currently 6.44% and falling), homebuilders have been doing well as existing inventory is low. That's meant that building permits so far for the first half of the year have been up in every region across the U.S., especially for single-family homes which have increased the most in what NAHB calls “large metro core counties”, which is right in NVR's wheelhouse. This has been great for homebuilder stocks more broadly too, with the S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) up 19% year to date.

Data by YCharts

As investors underwrite an improving outlook for the balance of the year and into 2025, I'd advise some caution. While it's true that the U.S. is still in a period of structural under-build (short about 6.5 million homes), homebuilders over the last few years have been trying to take advantage of this by building houses to meet short supply. In addition, with a softer labor market and weaker consumer, I have concerns that lower interest rates might not be enough. For example, on Toll Brothers (TOL) latest earnings call, the company's CEO Douglas Yearley noted the following:

There also continues to be an underbuilt and aging stock of homes for sale, with the undersupply exacerbated by the lock-in effect of higher rates, which is keeping resale inventory at historically low levels. But even as interest rates move lower, we believe the supply of homes will remain challenged due to nearly 15 years of underproduction. Lower rates alone will not fully address the chronic undersupply of housing.

In my view, this seems to suggest that while the long-term thesis may be intact, challenges could lie ahead for the homebuilders. Even on PulteGroup's Q2'24 earnings call, management noted that "high prices have created a bit of an affordability challenge that prospective buyers are struggling to kind of digest at this point". Given this, I'd expect some of these headwinds could weigh on the stock in the near term, as these aren't being fully priced in today.

NVR Stock Valuation

There are currently 6 sell-side analysts who cover NVR's stock, 4 of which have 'buy' ratings and 2 of which have 'hold' ratings. The average price target one year out is $9131.25, which isn't too far off the current price, so analysts see just 0.9% upside. This reinforces my view that shares of NVR are likely over to fairly valued at current levels, especially as shares have risen 24% in less than 4 months since my original article recommending a 'buy'.

Seeking Alpha

At current prices, NVR is trading at 12.4x EV/EBITDA, which is more than 2 turns higher than it traded back in March. Against comparable companies valuations, NVR trades at a premium to the peer group which trades at 8.6x EV/EBITDA. As a high-quality business with a track record of generating shareholder value, NVR deserves a premium valuation given higher margins, higher ROE, and better free cash flow generation, however the gap has certainly widened over a relatively short time frame. As such, I believe investors have underwritten aggressive assumptions on NVR and are now paying more than a fair price for the business today.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Some investors may have read my previous article and wondered why I'm downgrading the stock from a 'buy' to a 'hold'. I think the biggest reason is that as the fundamentals haven't improved to a great extent while the share price has soared 24% in less than 4 months, now might be a good time to wait for a better entry point.

As shown below, it's generally been prudent to wait for the company's valuation to get below 10x EV/EBITDA, as that's typically coincided with more rapid share price appreciation. With consensus revenue growth of 10.9% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2024, I see it becoming harder for the company to beat sell-side estimates.

Data by YCharts

Wrap Up

If I owned stock, would I be a seller today? Probably not. Historically, NVR has been a great company to ride throughout market cycles and has a track record of making higher highs and higher lows over time. So if I was sitting on big capital gains, I might be inclined to ride it out as long as the company continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals and resilience in its business model, provided there are no significant negative changes in the company's outlook or broader market conditions. One strategy would be to sell covered calls on the stock, but that might be hard to do for retail investors, as the stock trades for over $9000 and would require at least 100 shares to sell one contract.