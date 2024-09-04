Paysafe: Increased Revenue Outlook And Imminent Benefit From Rate Cuts

Sep. 04, 2024 8:40 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE) StockPYPL
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
607 Followers

Summary

  • Paysafe is a payments company operating a low-margin Merchant Solutions business and a high-margin Digital Wallets segment.
  • The shares have delivered a 70% total return in 2024, significantly outperforming largest competitor PayPal, largely thanks to Paysafe's debt-heavy capital structure.
  • With interest rate cuts around the corner, free cash flow to equity at Paysafe is set to increase.
  • Q2 2024 results showed strong sales growth but weak margins. For H2 2024 the company expects the reverse - slower revenue growth but a pickup in margin performance.
  • Key risks to consider include Paysafe's operating resilience in a highly competitive industry, as well as persistent margin weakness on EUR strength.

most famous payment method website

franckreporter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has significantly outperformed its largest competitor PayPal (PYPL) so far in 2024, delivering a ~70% gain against the circa 17% return delivered by PayPal:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
607 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started year two of a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News