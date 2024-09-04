franckreporter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has significantly outperformed its largest competitor PayPal (PYPL) so far in 2024, delivering a ~70% gain against the circa 17% return delivered by PayPal:

PSFE vs PYPL in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered Paysafe back in March 2024, arguing the shares were undervalued as the company would benefit from operating momentum, as well as lower central bank rates. After reviewing Paysafe's Q2 2024 results, I still think the company remains attractively valued and may continue to outperform PayPal, largely due to the substantial amount of debt Paysafe holds in its capital structure which will likely result in superior free cash flow to equity as interest rates are reduced over the next few years. Furthermore, the company is showing encouraging operating developments, which should translate into organic free cash growth as well.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Paysafe is a payments company reporting results in two main operating segments - Merchant Solutions (card payments for small and medium businesses) and Digital Wallets (online payments services such as Skrill and NETELLER). In Q2 2024, Merchant Solutions accounted for 57% of company revenue but only 41% of adjusted EBITDA while Digital Wallets brought in 43% of revenue and 59% of adjusted EBITDA:

Segment Results (Paysafe Form 6-K For Q2 2024)

Operational Overview

Merchant Solutions recorded revenue growth of 13% Y/Y in Q2 2024, driven by strength in eCommerce. However, margin performance was notably weaker on higher investments and elevated commission expenses, with the segment's adjusted EBITDA growing only 1% Y/Y.

Digital Wallets saw weaker revenue growth, at only 7% Y/Y as Paysafe managed to increase average revenue per user by 6% Y/Y. Margins were flat, resulting in a 7% Y/Y increase for the segment's adjusted EBITDA.

On a consolidated level, revenue increased 9% Y/Y while adjusted EBITDA was 5% higher. Unlevered free cash flow stood at $70 million in the quarter, down $6 million Y/Y mainly due to higher capital expenditures. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 1% Y/Y to 27.1%:

Financial Highlights (Paysafe Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Updated 2024 Guidance

Given the stronger-than-expected sales performance in H1 2024, Paysafe increased its revenue guidance for 2024 and now forecasts sales growth of about 7.5% in 2024. However, the margin weakness observed in Q2 2024 resulted in a lower adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of about 27.75% for the full year, notwithstanding an expected recovery in H2 2024 margins:

Updated 2024 Guidance (Paysafe Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

From the company's guidance, we notice that revenue growth in H2 2024 should also decelerate to about 6.5% Y/Y, indicating the strong Q2 2024 performance was more of an outlier rather than a new higher revenue growth pace.

Debt Position

Paysafe ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $2.23 billion, indicating that net debt still accounts for 62% of enterprise value even after the strong stock performance in 2024 and debt principal repayments.

Paysafe targets a net leverage ratio (defined as net debt divided by the last twelve-month adjusted EBITDA) of about 3.5 times by the end of 2026, down from the current 4.8x net leverage at the end of H1 2024.

The average interest cost stood at 5.8%, and I estimate that even after the use of interest rate swaps some 57% of the debt is floating rate, indicating significant benefits as the Fed and the ECB cut rates.

Valuation and Prospects

Paysafe is best valued using free cash flows, considering the company does not report a GAAP profit due to elevated depreciation expenses. Unlevered free cash flows for the last twelve months stood at $339 million. These cash flows are available to pay interest expenses, make share buybacks, etc. Against an enterprise value of $3.59 billion, the $339 million results in a free cash flow yield of 9.44%, which is quite good for a growing company.

If we only focus on equity and remove the circa $148 million in annualized interest expenses (which I expect to decline as interest rates are cut), the remaining $191 million in free cash flow to equity represents a free cash flow to equity yield of 14%, which is quite attractive. Of course, I expect the majority of free cash flows to go to debt principal repayments, which will help the company reach its net leverage ratio target of 3.5 times.

Overall, I still think Paysafe is attractively valued considering its free cash flow generation, resilient operating momentum, and a capital structure well-positioned to benefit from interest rate cuts. As such I think the shares are worth a buy rating even after the strong outperformance so far in 2024.

Risks

I reckon the main risk in the investment case lies in whether Paysafe manages to keep up its free cash flow generation over the long term as payments are a highly competitive industry. As long as sales keep growing at least with inflation (they are running at a much higher rate currently) Paysafe should be a sound investment with sizable upside potential. However, an operational downturn will likely result in substantial shareholder losses, considering that shareholders' equity stood at just $862 million at the end of Q2 2024, with the balance sheet also including some $3.1 billion in intangible assets:

Paysafe balance sheet (Paysafe Form 6-K For Q2 2024)

I would also note that 53% of 2023 revenue came from the United States while I estimate some 45% of staff are located in Bulgaria where they are paid in EUR, which could translate into prolonged margin weakness if we continue to see declines in the USD versus the EUR.

Conclusion

Paysafe reported strong sales growth in Q2 2024 but margins were a weak spot. As a result, the company lifted its full-year revenue outlook but cut its adjusted EBITDA margin expectations.

The payment provider remains attractively valued on a free cash flow basis. Furthermore, the debt-heavy capital structure with substantial floating rate debt makes Paysafe ideally positioned to benefit from monetary policy easing over the next few years.

Even after the company's strong year-to-date performance, I think Paysafe is worth a buy rating, with no signs of operational difficulties which would warrant a lower rating.

Thank you for reading.