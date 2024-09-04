Berkshire Hathaway: There May Be Something Big Going On Behind Buffett's Selling

Paul Morigi

There is a simple explanation which might explain why Buffett has been selling both Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC) in large volume. It starts with a fairly obvious fact that all purchases and sales involve a single basic question: would I rather own shares in this company (or all of it) or shares in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) itself? This question is modified a bit when it takes into account capital gains already embedded in a stock position. They are carried on Berkshire's balance sheet at the current price minus the amount of taxes which would have to be paid at the current corporate rate meaning that the simple market value of the position or the amount received if it is sold is not the actual amount which can be realized from that position. I lay this out to start with not because I think Buffett is going over his portfolio and selling on this basis alone - I don't believe this at all - but because the basic principle behind it may play a part in Buffett's actual motivation.

My most recent article ("Buffett Seldom Sells Winners, So What's The Deal With Apple and Bank of America, August 24, 2024) elicited so many excellent comments that I have actually gone through them twice. One idea that came to me indirectly as I thought about it was that Apple and Bank of America, though interesting in themselves, might not be the main story. What if the main story was something involving Berkshire itself or some other company with AAPL and BAC playing supportive roles? The one thing it's easy to overlook in the big picture is the fact that AAPL and BAC are Berkshire's two largest portfolio positions - by many miles. It's not like they are Verizon (VZ) or HP Inc. (HPQ) with which selling the position didn't really move the needle. Nobody really cared. In those cases, one could speculate that Buffett had stopped believing in the company itself, not hard with VZ or HPQ, or in the premise which led him to buy them in the first place. He sold them knowing the sun would come up the next morning and nothing would have changed. Not so AAPL and BAC. Selling both on a large scale would actually change Berkshire itself, especially if Buffett ended up selling the entire position. A sale like that moves the needle for Berkshire itself. It's potentially a step toward being a different company.

An Intriguing Hint Of A Big Event

In the first quarter of 2022 Buffett or more likely one of his lieutenants took a moderately large position in Markel (MKL), a property casualty insurance and reinsurance company which enjoys excellent growth because of solid underwriting, an excellent blue-chip stock portfolio run by CEO Tom Gayner, and wholly owned medium sized companies in a segment described as Markel Ventures. It is thus structured much like Berkshire Hathaway itself and is, in fact, sometimes called a mini-Berkshire. Its current market cap is about $20 billion - about twice the size of Berkshire's 2021 purchase of Alleghany Corp, another PC insurance company.

The hint starts with an event which struck some investors and analysts as hard to explain. In early 2023 Berkshire began to sell its Markel holdings which had risen quite a bit. By the end of the year Berk had fully exited the position, which amounted at its peak to 3.5% of Markel. A commenter to my recent article, John McCoy, called to my attention that a cryptic remark made by Markel CEO Tom Gayner at the Markel Omaha Brunch held during the Berkshire Annual Meeting. In response to a question about Buffett's surprise selling of Markel Gayner said, "There are other things going on that I'm not at liberty to talk about." Scott was one of two commenters who suggested that Buffett might have it in mind to acquire Chubb (CB) another leading insurance company in which it had recently acquired a $6.7 billion position, about 6.4% of its market cap - an idea which had also crossed my mind.

The acquisition of Chubb would make sense and fit well with the known facts, including Tom Gayner's off the top comment and both the sale of Markel, which was doing just fine, and Berkshire's recent large purchase of Chubb shares. To buy Chubb would require approval that certain conditions had been met - a point raised recently by Buffett lieutenant Todd Combs who noted that such conditions are required when one insurance company buy all or part of another. Insurance regulation is largely done at the state level and thus looks after the well-being of customers without the usual rancor applied at the Federal level to financial companies and Berkshire has been able to make insurance acquisitions in the past. Regulators must nevertheless take care that potential liabilities for paying claims are well covered which might explain the need to raise cash well beyond the Chubb market cap of just under $120 billion. It would also explain the need to sell the Markel position.

Chubb is a brilliantly run insurance company, which I wrote about in detail here just over two years ago. I learned much of what I know about Chubb more than a decade ago from a close friend who worked there in the days before Chubb was bought out by ACE (which kept the Chubb name) in 2015. As I wrote in the above article,

My friend had taken the job at the suggestion of his father, himself a former insurance CEO, who told him Chubb was the place to learn best practices in the industry. He also got the opportunity to work under Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, son of the legendary former AIG CEO Hank Greenberg. The insider joke is that Chubb has only two lines on its organization chart with Greenberg on the first line and everybody else on the second, including the janitors. Does everybody at Chubb literally report directly to Evan Greenberg? It's a bit of hyperbole, of course, but they better be able to answer if he drops in to ask a question."

Today Evan Greenberg has an unsurpassed record for growth, profit, and reputation and if he proves willing to permit an acquisition to land as the prize subsidiary at Berkshire he could help take Berkshire's insurance portfolio to a new level. Chubb has about 40% of its business overseas, including China. Long-time readers will know that I am not enthusiastic about China to say the least, but Chubb is likely the exception. Unlike many businesses in China, an insurance company doing business there is much less threatened by arguments over technology, and it has no hard-to-move manufacturing assets committed there. Reinforcing the positive side, CEO Greenberg spent the first half of his career at ACE directing its foreign business before becoming CEO. He is a powerful advocate for investing in China, where the growth potential is superb. He feels (and has expressed in a recent interview) that American businesses operating in China can not only succeed financially but serve as a bridge to prevent catastrophic conflicts between the two major superpowers. Chubb thus has the potential to lead Berkshire's insurance businesses into the fastest growing market.

On the purely quantitative side, Chubb's growth numbers are the best in the industry (aside from the relatively tiny Markel) and actually are very close for revenue and earnings growth to those of Apple. Because Apple has greater risks and challenges it's not a bad swap from a tech/consumer business with a 34 P/E to an insurance company selling at a 13 P/E and paying three times the dividend. Last but far from least, a wholly owned business avoids the capital gains tax problem generated over time as it no longer trades. If tax rates go up after the election (perhaps regardless of who wins) a highly successful subsidiary has an enormous advantage over companies like Apple and Bank of America in which Berkshire's positions already have huge embedded capital gains. A bid for Chubb is therefore a leading candidate for being the "other things" Tom Gayner was alluding to at the Markel Omaha Brunch.

A Bit Of Wild Speculation On Bigger Moves

The obvious answer to the big question is that Buffett is positioning Berkshire to make a friendly acquisition of Chubb. It would be a very major acquisition, perhaps the most brilliant of his career. If he retired the day after it closed, Buffett could exit triumphant and leave his successors in a splendid position with time to work out what they wanted to do next. The short version, the one to put your chips on, is that Buffett's selling of Apple, Bank of America, and throw in Markel too, all go back to an impending bid for Chubb. It makes perfect sense. Here are some of the things it would accomplish:

It would be a major step up in the range of Berkshire's insurance holdings, opening up a strong Berkshire insurance presence in Asia.

In Evan Greenberg it would bring aboard one of the half dozen best insurance minds in the world and a well-qualified successor to Ajit Jain whenever Ajit wishes to retire.

It would turn market traded assets which create capital gains that are likely to be heavily taxed in the future into a Berkshire subsidiary which, once bought, will never again trade. Thus it would also avoid any future requirement to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains.

It would be adding to the scope of Berkshire's leadership in an industry which has very long-term staying power and more growth than many investors realize. The insurance business gets little respect from the market and can thus be acquired or bought by individuals at what will one day appear to be an incredible bargain price.

The above issues add up to a pretty big deal. They do, however, leave certain details about shaping Berkshire's future unaddressed. What follows must necessarily be conjectural.

Bigger Issues Which Might Be Addressed

An inflow of a hundred billion or so dollars of cash has the power to address quite a few problems. If Buffett should continue selling Apple, Bank of America, and perhaps other stocks in Berkshire's publicly traded portfolio, it is probable that he has in mind some things he could do with the cash proceeds. Here's the list of speculative reflections to consider:

If Buffett stops selling at the present moment, he would be leaving a substantial part of Berkshire's stock portfolio still in place and thus highly vulnerable to a sharp rise in corporate taxes. One might ask: why not sweep the pieces off the board completely, or nearly so, while there is still an opportunity to pay taxes at a modest rate and get out? Not to do so is to take the view that returns in the stock portfolio can outrun increases in the corporate tax rate. I fear that this is a daydream.

It misses the major opportunity to ask the simple question in the first paragraph above: do I really prefer owning this publicly traded stock to owning Berkshire Hathaway itself? An answer of no should set in motion a two-step process converting publicly traded stocks into cash which can ultimately be used to buy back shares of Berkshire stock. This should take place at a time when Berkshire is properly priced and cash is no longer as rewarding as it currently is.

The ultimate solution could be transformative in a major way that has been carefully thought out and gets out in front of future efforts that would transform Berkshire in undesirable ways such as splitting Berkshire up with spinoffs or succumbing to blackmail by exploitative manipulators. Remember the Carl Icahn greenmail move on Occidental (OXY) in 2020 which was bad for the company, bad for Buffett, and bad for all ordinary shareholders. Early preparation to stave off such piratical attacks are essential.

A large one time buyback of Berkshire stock should be the vehicle for getting rid of shareholders who don't fit with the goals and preferences of the majority of Berkshire shareholders. A large one-time buyback with a modest buyback premium should induce most dividend naggers to take a hike. Buffett could clearly use the classic strategy of a Dutch auction which would be fair to both exiters and stayers.

One commenter even mentioned taking Berkshire private. Going private would get rid of nuisance shareholders permanently. Unfortunately, it can't be done. Rules limit the number of shareholders there can be in a private business to 50. There would also be a problem with institutions which hold huge Berkshire positions and sometimes threaten to vote their shares absurdly on issues like governance.

The above ideas are worth thinking about. It may seem elitist to want to get rid of badly informed and obstructive shareholders, but Berkshire Hathaway was built for owners who could understand it, appreciate it, and defend it (see my article on this subject entitled "Buffett's Berkshire: Would You Be A Good Fit As A Shareholder?").

Some potential Berkshire goals are counterintuitive until you give them some thought - for instance the idea of paying cap gains taxes now before the rates go up. Doing so is likely to work out in a way that maximizes the cash you keep. In the long run it probably serves to convert most if not all current stock positions and use the cash to retire shares of Berkshire Hathaway itself, one way or another. It is also worth a good bit of trouble now to get rid of harrying dividend seekers sooner rather than later, politely showing them the door while handing out one final instruction manual on why it makes sense not to have a dividend. I would be interested in hearing reader opinions and will do my best to answer all or most.

A Strong Recommendation For Chubb

If you find Chubb interesting, consider buying it. It's a win-win proposition. If Berkshire ends up buying it, they will probably have to pay up a bit to persuade Chubb shareholders who are currently satisfied with their company. Make no mistake: Chubb is a prize. If Berkshire doesn't end up buying it, you will own an excellent company, perhaps the best in an industry which has great staying power and more growth than most investors think. It is now selling at a cheap 13 P/E and growing at about the same rate as Apple which has a 34 P/E. No wonder, Buffett might want to swap Apple for Chubb. I'm likely to buy Chubb on the next market correction.