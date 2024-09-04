BlackJack3D

Space is the ultimate growth area, and any company that has realistic business models with ties to space is going to sound inherently exciting and command a lot of interest. Combine that with the excitement surrounding cellular broadband, and you have AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

Data by YCharts

Today, we’ll be looking at AST SpaceMobile, which has surged in recent months on its planned launch of satellites. We’ll be looking at it for its prospect for growth, the premiums investors are asked to pay right now, and what risks might be faced going forward.

Understanding AST SpaceMobile

Texas-based AST SpaceMobile plans to offer the SpaceMobile service, which will provide cellular broadband anywhere on Earth.

This will be achievable through an array of high-powered, large phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit, and it is expected that once offered it would be very desirable for a lot of people who want broadband access in remote areas.

The company is currently in the process of assembling and testing its first generation of commercial BlueBird satellites. The company has surged recently with the news that its first launch in September is on track.

It’s an exciting business, but AST SpaceMobile is still in its early stages, and isn’t looking to be profitable for some time.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Cash and Equivalents $285 million Total Current Assets $315 million Total Assets $579 million Total Current Liabilities $49 million Long-Term Debt $200 million Total Liabilities $338 million Total Shareholders' Equity $242 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

AST SpaceMobile is a growth company that isn’t really conducting profitable operations yet. Despite that, the company has a pretty sensible balance sheet, with a manageable amount of debt and a very nice cash on hand figure. Making matters better, there is a planned redemption of warrants just announced, which could further increase the amount of cash on hand, though it would do so by diluting the shares somewhat.

That could be a problem for investors, as the company is currently trading at a price/book ratio of 29.74, a massive premium. There is no apples-to-apples company for comparison with AST SpaceMobile, but peers in the communications sector, unsurprisingly, have a vastly lower sector median for price/book value.

The Risks

Being a growth company, AST SpaceMobile has risks of being over-valued by an overly optimistic market. Beyond that, there are a number of things that could go wrong between here and profitability.

Despite AST SpaceMobile describing itself as the “first and only” cellular broadband network in space, mobile satellite service is actually a highly competitive business. This means that the company is going to face other companies competing for the same customer dollars as their business matures.

It’s also unclear if the expectations for high global demand are entirely realistic. Information technology is changing rapidly, and while right now, SpaceMobile seems like a great idea, it may no longer be such a breakthrough years from now.

Once established, the company will be at a risk of equipment breakdowns interrupting service. That’s potentially problematic, especially in the early stages, as the company’s reputation will be on the line.

Launching satellites into space isn’t particularly cheap, either, and while the company is expecting it to have certain costs, it is possible that the launch costs will end up being more than has been expected, which could require an influx of more cash.

Statement of Operations – Extreme Profitability to Come?

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Revenues $12 million $14 million 0 $1.4 million Gross Profit $4.8 million $7.1 million 0 Not available Net Income ($30 million) ($32 million) ($88 million) ($92 million) Diluted EPS (37¢) (58¢) ($1.07) (70¢) Click to enlarge

(source 10-K from 2022, 2023, and most recent 10-Q)

AST SpaceMobile is still in the setting-up stage, and the company as a result is generating very little revenue. At the same time, the company has to assemble and test its satellite systems, which leads to meaningful losses in recent years.

Last quarter was a rough one, with the company narrowly beating its revenue estimate but losing 51¢ per share, quite a bit worse than expectations.

Estimates are that the losses are going to continue near-term, with this year’s revenue $4.3 million and $1.14 loss per share. 2025 shows revenue growth up to $148 million, but the losses continue with an expected loss of 63¢ per share.

Estimations are very speculative after that, but the expectation is that the company will grow dramatically in the next several years, finally achieving profitability in 2028, and moving to extreme profitability in the years beyond that.

If the estimates for the early 2030s are to be believed, AST SpaceMobile is going to be making a lot of money, and if true, the company will seem to be a bargain even at the high prices rate now, which are hanging out near the high end of the 52-week range.

Conclusion

AST SpaceMobile is a very exciting company with a very interesting business plan. It could be that in the years to come we’ll look back at any skepticism with disdain, as they might become a communications giant. That said, I think the stock may be getting ahead of itself, and the company has a lot of potential headwinds in the way to becoming such a valuable company.

I wouldn’t mind owning stock in AST SpaceMobile as a speculative bet on the future, but to me, the current prices are just way too high with so many uncertainties between them and a very bright future.

I’m going to rate this a hold, hoping that there is going to be a more favorable entry price in the future because right now, too many things going right are priced into the market, and it is just too easy to ignore the potential risks.