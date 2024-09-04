BradCalkins/iStock via Getty Images

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) is a well-known retailer in the pet supplies space. Like many retailers in recent years, it's experienced struggles with its earnings and has seen its shares decline in value accordingly.

WOOF Full Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Since the listing of WOOF in 2021, the shares are down over 87%. Naturally, long-term investors may wonder if this presents an opportunity to buy into a turnaround at a great price, whether now or in the near future.

In my opinion, while there's nothing wrong with the company, today's price made better sense a few years ago. A hold rating is therefore warranted until a better entry is offered on the market or the situation materially improves.

Financial History

In its time as a public company, Petco has shown consistent growth in its revenues, which might lead folks to wonder why the stock seemed to have a streak of decline. (Note, charts show calendar years that most closely follow fiscal years, 2023 for FY ending Feb. 2024).

Author's display of 10K data

Compare that to the uninterrupted streak of revenue growth. When we return to what really matters, free cash flow, it's a different story.

Author's display of 10K data

Petco was showing signs that FCF was on a path toward growth, but this reversed in 2022 and became negative in 2023. As revenues were growing, this was a consequence of rising expenses, and this occurred for both operating expenses and capital expenditures. In their latest 10K (pg. 58), management explains the annual increases:

The decrease in operating cash flow was driven by an increase in cash paid for inventory, higher payroll and fringe benefits as well as increases in cash paid for interest and operating leases

So operating expenses across the board were impacted. Capex, meanwhile, began to see increases before the events of 2022 led to higher expenses. Their FY 2022 Form 10K (pg. 55) explains the jump:

The increase in capital expenditures between the periods was primarily due to the build-out of our veterinary hospitals, innovation, capital expenditures for our new distribution center and enhanced supply chain capacity in response to our sales growth. In fiscal 2022, we expect to spend approximately $275 million to $325 million in capital expenditures.

Capex History (Forms 10K from FY 2022 and 2024)

After that jump, capex did not return to previous lows. Its largest component has been capital spent on its physical locations (not surprising for a retailer).

Q1 FY 2025 Results

Their most recent quarter showed a reversal in the trend of growing revenues.

Q1 FY 2025 Form 10Q

Year-over-year, they were down slightly. This is consistent with their current strategy of shedding non-core assets in their attempt to become profitable again.

Q1 FY 2025 Company Presentation

Free cash flow was also lower compared to the prior year. This was in spite of substantially lower capex. Higher operating expenses reduced cash flow from operations, too.

Q1 FY 2025 Form 10Q

As of Q1, they had over $1.5B in debt. This debt is under a term loan, due March 2028, and is backed by "substantially all" the assets of the company.

Future Outlook

With a valuation around $870M, that's a multiple of about 17 for average FCF since FY 2019. If we look at FY 2022 as the goal for what FCF should be for this turnaround, it works to a multiple of 7. Neither of these is terribly high, especially with so many stocks at multiples in the 20s and 30s, but that doesn't mean WOOF is undervalued.

WOOF Full Market Cap History (Seeking Alpha)

Petco started out worth $6B, when it could barely breach the $100M threshold in FCF. With FCF now negative, we have to consider how likely it is that Petco goes positive again for $870M to make sense. Like most of its price history, even the current valuation may be a case of counting chickens before they've hatched.

In the latest earnings call, interim CEO Mike Mohan offered a similar view of the task at hand:

We need to address some big challenges by capitalizing on our strengths. Specifically, we must return to profitable growth and generate improved free cash flow, keeping an eye on the long term opportunity to capture further market share in what remains a highly fragmented industry.

So let's look at what will influence that fate and make WOOF a good or bad return.

Life of a Pet Retailer

Retail is a tough business. Margins are often razor-thin, due to the expense brought by cost of revenues and capex on mostly tangible assets. Inventory can become expensive in an inflationary environment, and you may lack pricing power to maintain healthy margins. If this happens in the aftermath of expanding store locations and renovating existing places, those investments end up having little or no return.

Margin Averages (Seeking Alpha)

Over the past five years, Petco has averaged a gross margin of about 40%. That isn't bad per se, but when we get to just an EBIT margin, it already averages in the low, single digits.

Revenue Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Seen above, the company reports revenues from three different segments, none of which are insignificant contributors. Their goods and services pertain to food/nutritional products, veterinary care, training, grooming, and most anything you'd want to buy for a pet. They don't just sell dog food or cat food. They have a bit of everything, but even with this diversity in their income streams, they haven't shouldered the macro-burdens of the last few years very well.

Pet Supplies 2023 Market Share (Statista)

According to these data from Statista, Petco has a large chunk of the American pet store market, apparently the second largest. Let me reiterate that: the pet store market. We know that people don't purely get their pet supplies from these specialty stores. Amazon (AMZN) raked $18 billion in 2023 revenue from pet supplies alone, which was up 24.6% from the prior year.

Mohan mentioned it's a highly fragmented industry, and often it is the leaders who consolidate those. If we focus on pet stores, that's PetSmart. If we focus on general retailers, that's Amazon and potentially a few others.

I have doubts that Petco is in much of a position to reduce expenses and capture more of its market in the process. Better-capitalized competitors, however, are more than free to do that as we speak.

New CEO and Upcoming Q2

After the earnings call, the company announced the appointment of a new CEO in July, Joel Anderson. This isn't unusual for a company to do, when trying to achieve a turnaround. Anderson boasts an attractive background as CEO of Five Below and WalMart.com. A person with a history of improving operations is a good sign, and I look forward to hearing his personal vision when Q2 earnings comes out.

Joel Anderson (petco.com)

On that note, I write this as Q2 results are set to come out next week. While management did discuss some of their strategy for returning to positive FCF in Q1, I think we have to take that with a grain of salt, now that there's a new chief. His strategy could be at least partially different. If previous management were sufficient, I don't believe they would have hired him.

An earnings beat or miss isn't what will matter for this quarter (contrary to most, I think a beat or a miss is almost never important for any company). Rather, an articulation of what he intends to do is what's going to be most important. In particular, I want to gauge his plans for improving free cash flow and taking that factor seriously.

Capital Allocation

As I am skeptical of growth or capturing market share, that doesn't mean Petco, which is still a modestly successful brand, can't go back to positive cash flows, especially as rate cuts by the Fed may help the macro-situation. Whether it's broached by Anderson next week or something that later becomes a focus, I suspect WOOF could be a good investment with smart buybacks and dividends.

Author's display of 10K data

If we look at their history of buybacks, they are scant. In fact, much more money was raised from selling shares than spent on repurchasing, and no dividends were distributed.

Yet, with new leadership, perhaps WOOF will have a bit more of an open mind. If Petco can return to $100M in FCF and distribute about half of that as dividends, that would give a future yield of 5.7% on today's market cap. The dividend per share could grow if supported by buybacks at these lower multiples and gradual expansion of the business.

Conclusion

Petco is not a terrible company, but I think it lacks a model to make it resilient. Like most retailers, it's troubled by tight margins, and there appear to be strong competitors who are more likely to gobble up the pet supply market than Petco is. As they are currently trying to trim fat to stay profitable, it's hard to grow while they do that.

With a new CEO who has proved his worth before, there is perhaps a road to success for the company and owners of WOOF over time. I suspect, however, it will be felt if we price the shares for steady buybacks and dividends, rather than the usual story of growth that supports explosive capital appreciation.

If the turnaround works and FCF returns to recent levels, then distributing half of that as a dividend would produce a yield of 5% to 6% that may grow at a modest pace over time. For some, such a yield on cost may be worth buying, but I think Petco's price still has more room to correct and provide a margin of safety. Also, the turnaround still needs to happen first!

For that reason, I think it's better to treat WOOF as a Hold and wait for better indicators, as Q2 roles out and beyond. In other words, don't count your chickens...