  • Motio Research's initial estimate of U.S. median household income in July 2024 is $78,545.
  • Our initial estimate of median household income in July 2024 based upon our alternate methodology is $78,280, which is $161 (0.2%) higher than our $78,119 for May 2024.
  • The inflation-adjusted figures are presented in terms of constant July 2024 U.S. dollars and are not seasonally adjusted, unlike the data used to produce Motio Research's Household Income index.

Close up of a mid adult woman checking her energy bills at home, sitting in her living room. She has a worried expression

DjordjeDjurdjevic

Motio Research's initial estimate of U.S. median household income in July 2024 is $78,545. That figure is $545 (0.7%) below its initial estimate of $79,090 for June 2024.

Motio Research's monthly estimates of median household income are produced

