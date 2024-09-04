ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Stock prices tumbled to start the month of September, while interest rates fell, and crude oil declined more than 4% to nearly $70 per barrel, which is its lowest level of the year. What a difference a day makes, as the major market averages finished the month of August on such a strong note with better-than-expected inflation data. Now that investors are predominantly focused on economic growth, as the first rate cut by the Fed approaches, any sign of weakness, which should be expected, has the potential to trigger selling in risk assets. Yesterday’s trigger was a report on the manufacturing sector, but I don’t see it as any reason for concern.

Finviz

The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose less than expected from 46.8 in July to 47.2 in August. The line of demarcation between expansion and contraction is 50, so last month’s number does imply that the sector is still contracting, but it has been doing so for 21 out of the past 22 months. This is not new news. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector accounts for less than 10% of our economic activity, which is why its stagnation has not undermined the expansion. In fact, it has stagnated for so long, as consumers have focused their spending on services, that I think lower borrowing costs will lead to a recovery that accompanies a rebound in the housing market.

A better explanation for yesterday’s selloff is the ongoing rotation out of a historically expensive technology sector and into other sectors of the market. It is unrealistic to think that steep declines in what have been this year’s leaders won’t lead to pullbacks in other sectors of the market, and that is exactly what we saw yesterday, but it was focused on cyclical sectors.

Finviz

More defensive sectors held up well considering the more than 4% shellacking that technology took with the Magnificent 7 being some of the worst hit names. Growth concerns led energy, materials, and industrials lower, but I think this volatility presents opportunities, as it did in August, based on my assumption that this mid-cycle slowdown in economic growth results in a rebound in 2025.

Stockcharts

A sign that the bull market is intact and that the soft landing is still on track can be seen in the performance of the financial sector, which has moved into the leadership position on a trailing 12-month basis among S&P 500 sectors, replacing the technology sector. If we were on the cusp of an economic downturn, it is very unlikely that financials would be performing as well as they have to date. There are additional reasons for optimism.

Finviz

Oil prices and interest rates have fallen sharply more recently over the same growth concerns that are impacting stocks, but that is not necessarily a negative event. In fact, both are now down double digits over the past 12 months, which has only happened about 10% of the time, according to research from Fidelity Investments.

Fidelity

The positive aspect of this is the decline is stimulative to growth, which is largely why the S&P 500 has produced an average return of nearly 19% in the years that followed a decline of 15% or more for both over the previous 12 months, as we have seen today. For the less optimistic who are concerned about lofty valuations, the return falls to 16% when stock valuations are in their top quartile (expensive), which is still very attractive. Lastly, the benefit from both rates and oil has a greater impact on the average company more so than the index, which makes a lot of sense. That explains the ongoing rotation we are seeing from leaders to laggards.