JHVEPhoto

A Diversified Insurer With Bullish Price Momentum

To kick off my fall 2024 curated series of research articles, I'm returning to one of my favorite sectors, insurance, and what better way than to talk about one of the biggest brands in this space, American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Its company summary on SA summarizes nicely that AIG has been around since 1909 and trades on the NYSE, and also what this multi-line insurer does: a diversified portfolio of everything from life insurance and retirement solutions to property insurance and annuity products.

The simplest way I like to explain the insurance business model is that it takes in a bunch of premiums each year from policyholders, and after expenses it "invests" the excess cash into mostly interest-earning assets. Therefore, the goal is bringing in much more cash than what has to be paid out in policy claims. This will be relevant when looking at the income statement later.

AIG is also part of a huge, existing market that is long established.

Here is what a January article in Forbes had to say on this sector:

Insurance is a trillion-dollar industry in the United States ($1.4 trillion in 2021), and the life insurance sector is one of its largest and most important components.

Since my first bullish rating on this stock back in July 2023, when it was trading at $58.65 and I recommended buying it, it is today closer to $77 as of the writing of this article, a +31% price growth. That's quite a jump in the last year, and shows my bullish call was correct.

Let's see where it is today in relation to its moving average:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, AIG has been on a bullish streak trading well above its 200-day SMA ever since last fall, except for a brief dip this summer, followed by a sharp rebound. In fact, it is today nearly +6% above its 200-day SMA.

This tells me there is still a lot of market momentum out there for this stock, as the price continues to get support from bullish investors. In fact, momentum data on SA shows it has been exceeding the performance of the S&P500 over the last year.

The goal of today's research article is, therefore, to have a better clinical impression of this stock in terms of buying, selling, or holding it at this time, with an eye on what I think it may do a year from now.

Dividend Yield, Payout, and Growth Unimpressive vs Peers

Although dividend-income investing is not every investor's strategy, for the purpose of this article let's say AIG is on your watchlist to potentially add or keep in a diversified dividend income portfolio, which happens to be my own investing style actually. My question is what kind of dividend yield I can get from investing capital in this stock, and potential quarterly income.

In this YChart, I am comparing the dividend yield of AIG vs 3 of its mega insurance peers: Prudential Financial (PRU), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Chubb (CB). I picked these peers because they are all large cap insurers with various products such as health, property and retirement solutions, similar to AIG, and all trading on major US exchanges.

Data by YCharts

At first glance, AIG has a dividend yield close to a few of its peers, while I could be getting a +4% yield if I buy Prudential instead, meaning more dividend return for my capital invested.

In terms of quarterly dividend income, AIG falls to last place in this peer group with a $0.40/share quarterly dividend, while a stock like UnitedHealth is paying out $2.10/share quarterly. Keep in mind, though that UNH is also trading now at nearly $600/share.

Data by YCharts

So, we have determined that AIG is less impressive than some peers on dividend income as well as yield. Additionally, its dividend growth rate over the last decade has not been anything spectacular, with the annual dividend remaining flat from 2016 to 2022.

This leads into the next topic which is potential for earnings growth over the next year, which could help the case for a dividend hike or at least to support the existing payout without reducing it. However, even profitable companies do not always hike dividends, since they may want to retain cash.

A company like this needs enough cash on hand if there is a spike in policy benefit claims, but also it may want to use the extra cash to pay down debt and keep the balance sheet more attractive, which is also good for shareholders. We will later see that the company has a rather low debt-to-capital ratio, another plus.

Profitable Firm Impacted by De-Consolidation Event

While AIG's next earnings report is not until November 1st, what we know from past results which I will review is that it missed its EPS estimates during the last earnings results, and its quarter ending June showed a net loss, according to the income statement.

However, this was driven by a one-time event. Apparently, a key driver of the loss was earnings of discontinued operations after deconsolidating from its Corebridge Financial unit. According to the company's Q2 results press release:

AIG recognized a loss of $4.7 billion as a result of Corebridge deconsolidation.. The loss is recorded as a component of discontinued operations.

Regarding the firm's most recent top-line performance result for Q2, what we can learn from the income statement is that around 88% of total revenue is driven by income from insurance premiums and annuities plans, while roughly 15% comes from interest/dividend income on its asset portfolio.

We can see an 13% YoY overall decline in insurance/annuities revenues when comparing Q2 with Q2 2023, yet for the same period there is an 18% YoY growth in interest/dividend revenue.

Because it holds such a big asset portfolio, it sells some of its holdings sometimes, so we also see a loss on sale of investments in Q2, which impacts total revenue.

When thinking about what kind of picture we can expect on the revenue side for AIG a year from now, this breakdown I described above creates a framework for asking the following questions: will they grow insurance customers or raise their insurance rates? will their interest income be affected by Fed decisions impacting bond markets? will they continue to sell assets at a loss?

Of these, I would say the evidence above shows that the insurance/annuities revenue component will be most impactful in terms of growth or decline as that is their core revenue driver and over 3/4ths of their total revenue.

Earnings estimates from other analysts are calling for an EPS of $5.38 by December 2024, with 15 down revisions and 0 upward revisions so far.

As for policy growth, the company reports in its Q2 release that it "produced record commercial Lines new business of $1.3 billion, an increase of 18% YoY coupled with continued strong retention globally."

I think that this growth in policies can help future revenues, since I think insurance policies tend to be "sticky" products that clients keep for a while, and the premiums provide a steady revenue flow for the insurer, but more importantly insurance policies written today can create future revenue streams, for example. So, one thing I look at is recent growth in policies as well as retention of existing ones.

In addition, besides growing policies another driver of insurance revenue is raising rates on existing policies. What we can learn from the Q2 presentation is that it shows a comparable increase in net premiums written on a YoY basis:

AIG - net premiums written (Q2 results)

The company in its Q2 presentation, for example, highlighted that in their North America Personal Insurance segment, "NPW (net premiums written) increased 8% from 2Q23 primarily driven by High Net Worth, benefiting from rate increases."

Since we established that insurance is this firm's key revenue driver, I think it's worth adding that AIG has diversification across multiple insurance lines and across geographies, as shown in their graphic below, and which highlights the vast scale of AIG as a globally established and diversified brand, as I mentioned in the intro.

AIG - product diversification (AIG q2 presentation)

These are important data points when thinking about what this stock will do a year from now as other investors and analysts are paying attention to revenue growth, however when it comes to the expense side from prior historical evidence we can also expect a high likelihood that higher benefit payouts could negatively impact earnings in Q4 or Q1 2025.

Backing that up is data from the income statement showing Q4 (ending December 2023) having a major rise in benefit payouts for AIG. Its peer in the life insurance space, Prudential, had its worse quarter for benefit payouts in Q1 (ending March 2024), which covers the first winter months as well.

In addition, another impact could be declining interest rates which could mean lower interest income on those interest-earning assets. Rate tracker CME Fedwatch is predicting a 69% likelihood of the Fed lowering rates at its Sept. 18th meeting, and a 49% prediction of another rate lowering at the November meeting.

That brings us to the next topic, which is to see what assets AIG is exposed to and what risk that entails.

A Healthy Risk Exposure Profile

The following from the firm's Q2 presentation highlights the asset exposure of AIG:

AIG - investment portfolio (AIG q2 presentation)

What it tells me is that the firm is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities. These could be things like short-term /mid-term bonds with average duration of 3 to 4 years. There is no mention of direct exposure to office/commercial real estate, and their exposure to mortgage and other loans is only a small part of their portfolio.

The scenario this could paint in a year from now for this firm, in my opinion, is that their bond values rise if interest rates end up falling, helping their balance sheet.

In terms of their balance sheet now, its debt to capital ratio is just 18%, with the company claiming "strong insurance company capitalization."

AIG - debt to capital ratio (AIG q2 presentation)

I think therefore that the risk profile for this firm is a generally good one when thinking about this stock's performance a year from now, since it may see a jump in the value of its bond portfolio while also not directly dealing with the fallout of office property defaults like some banks have had to do, and having more than adequate capitalization to cover its debt.

The Macro Picture: AI will Help Insurer Productivity

Since I will be heading to another annual tech/innovation conference in a few weeks in southeast Europe, as I did last September, focusing on topics like artificial intelligence (AI), from a macro perspective I pose the question to readers what do you think AI will mean for the insurance sector, which we already established is a multi-billion dollar industry?

Technology innovation is nothing new at large insurance companies, but I think AI developments will continue to drive productivity improvements which can reduce costs and time, helping both in risk analysis and ultimately in claims as well.

Here is what today's article in The Insurer (a Reuters-owned publication) said on this topic:

For many years, insurers have used algorithms and machine learning principles for risk assessment and pricing purposes. However, recent developments in the field of AI make these technologies increasingly powerful, coupled with the explosion in specific forms of AI - such as generative AI - that are more novel for insurance businesses.

At the same time, insurers will have to deal with regulatory issues surrounding AI.

The article goes on to say "The EU AI Act is a complex piece of legislation and will be a significant challenge to construct the frameworks needed."

So, I think AIG will in the future has a golden opportunity to look for AI-driven productivity improvements while also dealing with emerging regulatory structures around AI.

In fact, back in a November 2023 interview for Bloomberg, AIG CEO Peter Zaffino stated that "AI is helping AIG to make better decisions."

Modest Undervaluation Opportunity

In this section, we will discuss price to book value and forward P/E ratios.

From SA data, we can see that AIG has a P/B that is about 9 to 11% below its sector average.

When it comes to forward P/E, the following data shows that when compared to the three peers, AIG is somewhere in the middle when it comes to forward price-to-earnings valuation.

Data by YCharts

From the forward P/E data above, I created the following comparable companies analysis for AIG:

AIG - comparable companies (author)

What I did with this table was I used the average forward P/E multiplier of its 3 peers and applied to the future earnings estimate for AIG for December. This would mean a fair price in line with peers would be $78.14, so currently AIG is trading about $1 below that, and therefore slightly undervalued.

I think what could be driving this slight undervaluation is a number of factors: although I have shown already the market overall has been bullish on AIG for a while, investors may also have been spooked by the net loss in Q2 as well as so many downward analyst revisions to earnings, but also the uncertain interest-rate environment lately and this company's large exposure to fixed-income assets on its books.

What the market momentum data, along with this valuation data tells me is that there is perhaps a "cautious support" of this stock for now.

Clinical Impression: Hold and Wait for Next Dip

In today's article, I have demonstrated with evidence the following pros of this company: a modest undervaluation vs peers, strong price momentum since 2023, product/geographic diversification and a history of profitability except for a recent one-time deconsolidation impacting Q2 earnings, growth in comparable net new premiums, opportunity to take advantage of developments in AI, and a reasonable risk profile without major direct exposure to commercial real estate risk.

At the same time, we talked about some cons like downward future EPS revisions by other analysts which could spook investors, an unimpressive dividend yield/growth/payout, potential earnings impacts from winter quarters like Q4/Q1 affected by increased life insurance claims in winter, and how exposure to a large fixed-income portfolio can be impacted by interest rate decisions from the Fed which can impact both interest income as well as underlying bond values in a fixed-income portfolio.

Based on the holistic findings above, my clinical impression is that this stock is currently a hold.

I think this stock has been on such a long bullish streak that I am ready for the next price dip to occur before buying, and that dip may occur if Q4 earnings prove lousy but also if there is another major market-driven dip in equities overall. If buying at the current price today, I don't see a lot of drivers for significant upside a year from now, and the dividend income case is not so attractive with its dividend yield currently under 2%.

An otherwise established brand, it is also not worth selling off right now in my opinion especially for those that bought during my buy rating last year since you are already seeing a nice +30% unrealized capital gain by now, and I think I would hold it in a diversified dividend income portfolio as one of my large-cap insurance anchor stocks.