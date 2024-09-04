Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

It has been more than nine months since I took a look at mid-cap biopharma concern Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). I concluded that article by saying that the stock appeared to be more than a solid covered call candidate, and that is how I took a stake in this equity within my portfolio. It turned out to be a nice winning trade as the stock has moved up from November when we last posted research on this CNS-focused company. Intra-Cellular also named a new CFO last month. Therefore, it seems a good time to look back in on how Intra-Cellular Therapies has progressed since late in 2023. An updated analysis follows below.

Intra-Cellular Therapies is headquartered in New York City. The company is focused on developing effective small molecule drugs to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system. The stock currently trades around $73.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $7.75 billion.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has one product on the market called CAPLYTA, which is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. CAPLYTA was greenlighted to treat schizophrenia in late 2019 and for bipolar depression two years later. CAPLYTA is also known as lumateperone.

Lumateperone is now being positioned to also treat major depressive disorder, or MDD. This would significantly increase the potential market for CAPLYTA. The company has run two Phase 3 trials 'STUDY 101 and STUDY 102' which met their primary endpoints and Intra-Cellular posted positive data in mid-June. The next step for Intra-Cellular is to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application of sNDA to the FDA to have CAPLYTA approved for this new indication. This is scheduled to happen sometime in the second half of this year. Based on data from the two studies, it looks very likely the drug will be approved for the additional indication.

The company is also evaluating lumateperone for other potential indications, such as bipolar mania.

The rest of the company's pipeline outside lumateperone is early stage. One compound, "ITI-1284," is in the enrollment stage of Phase 2 studies focused on evaluating it to treat several indications (below). The rest of the compounds in Intra-Cellular's pipeline are in Phase 1 or clinical stage development.

Recent Results:

Intra-Cellular Therapies posted its Q2 numbers on August 7th. The company delivered a GAAP loss of 16 cents a share, a nickel above expectations. The company's net loss for the quarter fell to $16.2 million from a loss of $42.8 million in 2Q2023. Revenues rose just over 45% on a year-over-year basis to $161.3 million, some $3 million north of the consensus estimates.

Prescriptions for CAPLYTA grew 36% from the same period a year ago. Management also bumped up its forward guidance for CAPLYTA net product revenues in FY2024 to a range of between $650 million to $680 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is largely positive on the company's current prospects. Since second quarter results hit the wires, nine analyst firms have reissued/assigned Buy ratings on the stock, including Needham, RBC Capital, and Morgan Stanley. Price targets proffered range from $81 to $130 a share. Both Goldman Sachs ($74 price target, down from $77 previously) and UBS ($79 price target, down from $83 previously) chose to maintain hold ratings on the equity.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ended the first half of 2024 with just over $1 billion worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company listed no long-term debt on the 10-Q it filed for the second quarter. There does seem to be a notable pickup in insider selling in August, primarily with the CEO, as insiders sold just over $22 million worth of shares collectively last month.

Conclusion:

Intra-Cellular Therapies lost $1.45 a share in FY2023 on $464 million in sales. The current analyst consensus sees losses narrowing to 67 cents a share in FY2024 on a big jump in revenues to $667 million. They project a profit of 72 cents a share in FY2025 on revenue growth in the mid to high 30s.

The company has made steady progress since we last looked at Intra-Cellular Therapies last November. As a result, the stock has climbed nearly 30% over that time and the company remains on track to achieve profitability for the first time in FY2025. When CAPLYTA gets approved for MDD in the first half of 2025, that will be a positive milestone for the company and expand the potential market for its franchise drug.

That said, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. stock feels close to fully valued here. Even taking out the net cash on the balance sheet, ITCI trades for just north of 10 times revenues. Not to mention 100 times FY2025E EPS. The recent spate of insider selling could also indicate the stock is at least fairly valued here. My covered call position in ITCI expired in the money some months back. I am also not chasing the rise in the stock since I last looked at it. Now, if we get an overall market pullback that brings the shares back into the low or mid-$60s, I will probably initiate another small position in ITCI once again using covered call orders.