First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) started investing operations on 5/8/2007 and tracks the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value™ Index. It has 187 holdings, a total expense ratio of 0.60%, and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.95%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by First Trust, the methodology starts from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Value™ Index. Only stocks classified as value stocks by Nasdaq are eligible for the portfolio. They are ranked based on a value score calculated using book value to price, cash flow to price, and return on assets. The top 187 stocks are included in the underlying index and divided into quintiles based on their rankings. The top-ranked quintiles receive a higher weight, and stocks are equally weighted within each quintile. The index is reconstituted quarterly. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 80%. Due to the large-cap focus, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Index, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

FTA Portfolio

FTA invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (over 99% of asset value). The heaviest sector is by far financials (22.7% of assets), followed by energy (12.8%) and utilities (12.4%). Other sectors are below 9%. Compared to the S&P 500, FTA massively overweights these top 3 sectors, along with materials, and to a lesser extent consumer staples. It underweights mostly technology, healthcare, and communication.

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 9.9% of asset value and the heaviest position weighs 1.13%. Consequently, the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are very low.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free Cash Flow Yield % DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. 1.13% 12.68 12.88 1.67 2.53 36.32 0.64 LEN Lennar Corp. 1.02% 12.38 12.69 1.39 1.85 13.86 1.10 FOXA Fox Corp. 1.01% 13.20 11.24 1.38 1.81 15.95 1.31 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.98% 15.14 23.62 2.77 1.70 31.76 0 CINF Cincinnati Financial Corp. 0.98% 10.05 20.82 2.03 1.69 11.81 2.36 GPN Global Payments Inc. 0.97% 20.35 9.55 2.86 1.27 21.32 0.90 ETR Entergy Corp. 0.95% 14.43 16.73 2.14 1.78 N/A 3.75 ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.94% 7.96 12.54 2.87 2.18 6.51 0 CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 0.94% 14.79 14.15 2.58 2.78 N/A 2.41 EXC Exelon Corp. 0.93% 15.71 15.56 1.68 1.46 N/A 3.99 Click to enlarge

FTA Fundamentals

As expected from a value fund, FTA is much cheaper than SPY regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Surprisingly, growth characteristics are not far from the benchmark: earnings growth and sales growth are slightly lower, whereas cash flow growth is slightly higher. Most value funds have significantly lower growth rates (there are exceptions, though).

FTA SPY Price/Earnings TTM 14.01 26.44 Price/Book 1.79 4.62 Price/Sales 1.17 3.03 Price/Cash Flow 8.16 18.15 Earnings growth 19.70% 22.62% Sales growth 7.27% 8.79% Cash flow growth 11.64% 8.99% Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 6/1/2007, FTA has underperformed SPY by 2.25% in annualized return. Additionally, maximum drawdown and volatility (measured as the standard deviation of monthly returns) show a higher risk. Nonetheless, the funds were almost on par until January 2018, then FTA started lagging.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility FTA 256.25% 7.64% -62.45% 0.42 19.67% SPY 408.99% 9.89% -55.19% 0.61 15.93% Click to enlarge

The trend to underperformance has gotten worse recently - FTA is about 8% behind SPY over the last 12 months.

FTA vs. Competitors

The next table compares the characteristics of FTA and five other large-cap value ETFs:

Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV)

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

FTA VTV VLUE FVAL ILCV PWV Inception 5/8/2007 1/26/2004 4/16/2013 9/12/2016 6/28/2004 3/3/2005 Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.04% 0.15% 0.15% 0.04% 0.53% AUM $1.23B $177.06B $7.07B $837.65M $970.02M $1.00B Avg Daily Volume $3.07M $297.23M $30.99M $3.15M $1.74M $2.19M Holdings 187 345 154 130 449 53 Top 10 9.88% 22.47% 33.86% 37.17% 24.47% 34.93% Turnover 80.00% 10.00% 23.00% 43.00% 22.00% 101.00% Div. Yield TTM 1.96% 2.28% 2.42% 1.58% 2.02% 1.89% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 12.08% 6.57% 3.40% 7.36% 2.91% 4.21% Click to enlarge

FTA has the highest fee, but also the highest 5-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/13/2016 to match all inception dates. FTA comes second to last and FVAL is the best performer.

FTA is also the second-worst performer over the last 12 months:

The differentiated ranking system may explain why FVAL has been outperforming in the long term. Value funds (including FTA) usually classify all stocks on the same criteria, whereas FVAL uses a specific value score for banks.

Another weakness of value ETFs comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), or in case of FTA from the "book value to price". Historical data show that companies with low P/B have higher volatility and deeper drawdowns on average than companies with low price/earnings, price/sales, or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually in equal weight between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

First Trust Large Cap Value Alphadex Fund selects and weights large U.S. companies based on book value to price, cash flow to price, and return on assets. It is better diversified across sectors and holdings than the S&P 500, with a focus on financials. Fundamentals look good: valuation is attractive and growth is not much different from the benchmark. However, FTA has underperformed the S&P 500 since 2007 and several other value ETFs over the last 8 years. In particular, Fidelity Value Factor ETF is far ahead, possibly thanks to a specific value score for the banking industry.