sankai

Introduction

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) one of the pre-eminent players in cloud security has experienced an underwhelming eight months in 2024, with total returns coming off by -13%, even as its peers from the Nasdaq have generated positive returns of a similar threshold.

YCharts

Going into this week, long-standing stakeholders of ZS may have been hoping for a change in fortunes following the company's Q4 and FY results (ZS subscribes to a July year-ending fiscal) which came out yesterday, post-market hours. However, after scrutinizing the results, we suspect, this theme of underperformance won't necessarily reverse in the short term; meanwhile, it's worth noting that the stock is already down by 15-17% pre-market.

Q4 FY Earnings - Key Talking Points

Traditionally, Zscaler has never quite let investors down when it comes to beating street estimates, and Q4 was no exception, with a top-line beat of over 4% and a bottom-line beat of 27% (vs sell-side expectations). However, the strong showing on the headline front tells only one side of the story, as the performance of some of the other metrics points to an iffy future.

At the Q4 event, ZS management was keen to drive home the landmark of hitting $1bn of quarterly bookings for the first time in their history, but while that number looks dashing in itself, investors need to recognize that the pace of ZS's bookings is slowing over time.

In Q3, there were signs that the slowdown was reversing, with impressive 30% growth seen in what is traditionally a weak quarter, but Q4 and Q2 typically also see a higher cadence of new deals and renewals, and thus it was disappointing to see the Q4 billings growth fall back to the 27% levels.

Press Release & Earnings Transcript

What's even more troubling is that FY25 billings growth is likely to be a lot lower at 19-20%, with H1, in particular, expected to be a lot weaker within an implied growth figure within the early teens. Q1, especially, will have to take it on the chin, as only around 16% of the $3.12bn worth of expected FY25 billings will be accounted for in that quarter.

Of late, ZS has been seeing decent gross margin progress (over the last two-quarters GMs have been trending over 81%, with Q4 margins also improving by 40bps), but a large part of this is driven by an accounting shift (a spike in the depreciable useful life of their cloud infra). Looking ahead to next year, the impact of this will fade, and ZS's gross margins will face even more pressure from the penetration of its emerging products portfolio within new business wins (likely to hit 25% from the 22% levels seen last year), which includes the likes of Zscaler Digital Experience, Zero Trust for Branch and Cloud, and AI-Solutions. Management has implied that their near-term focus will be to push these products, even if they come at the cost of lower margins. All in all, gross margins, at least in Q1, could drop to the 80% levels.

Q4 Presentation

While the emerging product portfolio could be inimical to margins in the beginning, it's worth highlighting the key role some of these products are playing in making the platform more compelling. Consider some of the more recent AI-Analytics products (such as Unified Vulnerability Management, Risk 360, Business Insights, etc.) that were mostly only introduced in FY24. In Q4 alone, these products contributed a 3-point impact in total new and upsell growth for ZS.

We are even enthused by the momentum seen in ZS's large enterprise focus, which we suggested would take precedence under the new CRO's stewardship. In Q4, ZS added 44 new $1m+ ARR customers, well ahead of the previous run rate, whilst they also added another 10 $5m+ ARR customers, taking the total to over 60. The impetus towards large enterprises will drive even more upselling and more consolidation on ZS's platform, with potentially longer deal lengths and larger deal sizes. ZS's clout with the Federal sector too is worth highlighting as they've now locked in 13 out of the 15 cabinet-level agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Quarterly Presentations

We've previously also written about ZS's FCF prowess, and they've continued to execute very well in this regard yet again, with the FCF margin coming in at 27% levels.

Q4 Presentation

This was helped in part by operating margins hitting 20% (15% in the year before), and also strong collections momentum. Having said that, it looks unlikely that ZS will be able to keep up these same FCF margin levels, as management intends to ramp up its data centre related CAPEX commitments and this could see the FCF margin drop by a few percentage points. Even though cash generation could dip, do consider that the business still maintains a net cash position, with total cash of $2.4bn accounting for well over half the asset base. Besides, even though the FCF margin may ease, we still expect it to trade well above the 5-year average of only 0.9%, making it a good time to own the stock.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts - Downward Adjustments On The Cards, But A Congestion Zone Beckons

As noted earlier, ZS may well see some near-term weakness as consensus makes downward revisions to its estimates. At the Q4 event, ZS only guided to a non-GAAP EPS range of $2.81-2.87 (driven also, in part, by a higher non-GAAP tax rate of 23%) whereas note that consensus was previously budgeting for a much higher figure of 3.28.

Seeking Alpha

What makes the weak guidance more painful is that pre-results, and FY25 expectations had actually been dialled up over the last 6 months by around +10%. Regardless, over the next few days, you could see consensus trim their FY25 EPS numbers by 12-15%, and as a result, the share price will follow suit.

However, if you're willing to look past the near-term pressure, we think there's scope for improvement here, particularly considering the way ZS's billings are structured; for clarity note that ZS's billings are a function of not just new, upsell, and renewal deals, but crucially also contracted non-cancellable billings from previous periods. This part of ZS's billings will be felt more keenly in H2. Besides, in a typical 3-year contract that ZS peddles, the billing impact mainly comes through in the second and third years.

Q4 Presentation

We also feel that ZS deserves credit for its intention to maintain stable margins next year, even as it continues to ramp up hiring to achieve its go-to-market targets. Management is now guiding to a non-GAAP income from operation range of $530-$540m on an expected revenue base of $2.6-$.2.62bn, which points to margins of 20-21%, in line or even better than what was seen in FY24.

YCharts

On the charts, Zscaler's relative strength ratio versus its cybersecurity peers was already slightly lower than its long-term average, and this gap will understandably widen even further, opening up scope for mean-reversion opportunities further on.

Investing

Meanwhile, on ZS's weekly chart, we've seen the $155 levels previously serve as a key pivot point in May and August, and it will be interesting to see if the stock can re-test that area and form a triple bottom. If those levels fail to hold, we still think there's some merit in building a position in ZS so long as it holds 130, as we've previously seen the $130-$170 levels act as a congestion zone for 23 straight weeks in 2023.