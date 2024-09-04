Zscaler: Weak Guidance, But Not All Doom And Gloom

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • Zscaler published Q4 results yesterday after market hours, and the stock is down by 15-18% in pre-market today.
  • Billings growth in H1 could be weak, but investors should take note of the back-ended effect from contracted, non-cancellable billings.
  • Gross margins may drop due to a focus on emerging products, and FCF margins could decline as CAPEX commitments increase, though the overall cash position still remains strong.
  • Under the new CRO, Zscaler's impetus with large enterprises bodes well for the future.
  • The FY25 EPS will come off significantly, but margins are still expected to be stable YoY at 20-21% despite an expected spike in hiring.

Big data visualisation. Abstract digital particles. Cyber network background. Technology backdrop.

sankai

Introduction

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) one of the pre-eminent players in cloud security has experienced an underwhelming eight months in 2024, with total returns coming off by -13%, even as its peers from the Nasdaq have generated positive returns

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.82K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News