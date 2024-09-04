Justin Sullivan

SoFi: Recent Recovery Corroborates Its Raised Guidance

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) investors have witnessed a stellar recovery as financial investors returned to defend its battering in early August 2024. As a result, SOFI rose for four consecutive weeks through its highs last week before a consolidation occurred. Notwithstanding its recent optimism, the stock's buying momentum seems to have stalled at its critical $8 resistance level as selling pressure returned. It may be wise for investors to note that buyers have not garnered sufficient momentum to break above that level decisively since April 2024, justifying caution.

I downgraded SOFI's thesis in June 2024, assessing heightened worries about loan losses in the second half as macroeconomic conditions could weaken further. Given the digital finance company's primary reliance on lending revenue and profitability as it builds up its technology and financial services segment, it could worsen execution risks. Despite that, SOFI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my June article, as investors downplayed my concerns. Therefore, does it necessarily indicate that the coast is finally clear for SoFi investors to add more exposure aggressively?

Continued Gains In SoFi's Financial Services Segment Is Critical

It's critical to note that SoFi's Q2 earnings release likely afforded the market more confidence in its bullish proposition. SOFI raised its full-year guidance, bolstered by solid origination volume growth in its lending segment. Accordingly, its personal loan originations reached a record $4.2B, up 12% YoY. Furthermore, it delivered solid volume increases in student and home loans, underscoring the underlying lending momentum. In addition, SOFI posted robust gains in financial services revenue (up 80% YoY), justifying its diversification away from its lending segments. Underpinned by the gains in enterprise momentum in its technology segment, it has lowered its exposure to its core lending revenue. Consequently, investors should note that its financial services and tech platform accounted for "45% of total adjusted net revenue, up from 38% one year ago."

SOFI's ability to diversify and expand into higher-growth opportunities in financial services is pivotal to corroborating its growth profile. Therefore, I'm assured that non-interest income in its financial services segment registered a remarkable growth of 58% YoY in Q2. The company maintains a confident outlook on further non-interest income gains in its key growth driver, undergirded by cross/up-selling product opportunities and enhanced AUM metrics. Consequently, it should strengthen the market's conviction of its profitability trajectory as it scales further.

What's critical to SoFi's high-growth thesis is its ability to justify whether its financial services segment can scale quickly enough to sustain its GAAP profitability. Accordingly, the company posted its "third quarter GAAP profitability with GAAP net income reaching $17.4M." Therefore, it should assure investors of its capability to continue gaining operating leverage as it further drives growth in its fastest-growing segment. The company's ability to reduce its reliance on lending revenue is critical to support its relatively expensive valuation. Otherwise, it's challenging to envisage why investors shouldn't value SOFI more like its highly regulated banking peers, potentially leading to a steep valuation de-rating.

Notwithstanding the market's optimism, investors must note that the contribution profit from its lending segment accounted for almost 70% of its total contribution profit. Despite that, it's still a notable achievement as SoFi's financial services segment posted a contribution profit of more than $55M, reversing from a negative contribution over the past year. Given the company's confidence in maintaining GAAP profitability for the full year, I assess that the market seems confident that its recovery remains intact, as the Fed is expected to lower its interest rates from September 2024.

The Fed's decision to lower interest rates should help improve the outlook for SoFi's lending segment in the second half, potentially putting lower pressure on its consumers. Moreover, SoFi's relatively high average FICO scores for its borrowers should be assessed as of higher quality, corroborating its prudent lending and underwriting practices. Coupled with its confidence in maintaining full-year GAAP profitability, worries about unanticipated losses from its core lending segment have likely been mitigated.

Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SOFI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, Wall Street estimates on SOFI have also been upgraded, justifying its recent recovery. Despite that, SOFI's adjusted forward earnings multiple of more than 45x suggests a steep growth premium has likely been reflected. Therefore, unless the company can project an accelerated growth cadence or profitability inflection in its faster-growing segments (tech and financial services), a further valuation re-rating could be challenging.

My caution is also supported by a significant weakening in buying momentum over the past six months (from an "A" to a "D+" grade). It also aligns with the recent increase in SOFI's short interest ratio, suggesting short sellers have added more exposure.

SOFI has also failed to gain sufficient momentum to break decisively above its critical $8 resistance zone, potentially attracting higher selling intensity as the market pulls back. While I assessed that its ability to project GAAP profitability should mitigate selling pressure on the stock, its expensive valuation potentially limits a more aggressive outlook.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!