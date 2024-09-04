Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I upgraded Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) to 'Strong Buy' in my previous coverage published in May 2024, arguing that new product pipelines will fuel Alcon's future growth. Alcon released its Q2 result on August 20th, reporting 6% constant revenue growth and 15% core EPS growth. The FDA clearance of Alcon's Unity VCS/CS and PDUFA date for AR-15512 could potentially drive their growth in the near future. I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating with a one-year price target of $115 per share.

Unity VCS/CS and PDUFA date for AR-15512

On June 24th, Alcon announced UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and Cataract System (CS) have received FDA clearance. Alcon plans to commercialize these new products in the U.S. market starting in 2025. With the introduction of these new equipment and consumables, I anticipate Alcon will enhance their competitive advantage in the cataract and vitreoretinal surgery market.

In addition, Alcon submitted their new drug application for AR-15512 to the FDA during Q2 and received their NDA acceptance along with the PDUFA date set for May 30th, 2025.

As indicated in my previous coverage, I favor Alcon's innovation in new drugs, equipment and consumables, and anticipate new product pipeline will generate substantial growth for Alcon in the near future. The FDA clearance for Unity VCS/CS and PDUFA date for AR-15512 are prime examples of Alcon's product innovations.

I believe these new products could become near-term catalysts for Alcon for the following reasons:

Currently, Alcon offers the market-leading CONSTELLATION Vision system for vitreoretinal procedures and the CENTURION Vision System for cataract surgery. Unity VCS/CS is designed to drive significant benefits for surgeons and deliver better procedure outcomes in both vitreoretinal and cataract surgeries. The management indicates that more than 28,000 Centurion and Constellation devices in the market will be targeted for upgrade to the Unity platform over the next decade. The replacement cycle will drive Alcon's growth in the surgical segment, in my view.

AR-15512 is a first-in-class product candidate for treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. There are around 38 million people with dry eye issues in the U.S. with less than 10% of patients diagnosed being treated with a prescription product, according to the management. As such, AR-15512 has the potential to open a new market for Alcon, without any competitor so far.

Partnership With Ocumension in China

In August 2024, Ocumension Therapeutics agreed to acquire commercialization rights for Alcon's China business related to dry eye treatments and procedural drops. I favor Alcon's decision for the following reasons:

As indicated over the earnings call, Ocumension Therapeutics is an established leader in the local ophthalmic pharmaceutical industry with strong commercial, R&D, and marketing resources. Alcon's partnership with Ocumension could potentially leverage Ocumension's established distribution channels and manufacturing facilities to expand the dry eye business in China.

The agreement includes both Systane Ultra and AR-15512. Once Alcon receives the FDA clearance for AR-15512, Ocumension could assist Alcon in obtaining local approval for AR-15512. With the local manufacturing and distribution network, it is relatively easier for Ocumension to secure local regulatory approval for new drugs.

Growth Projection and Valuation

In Q2, Alcon achieved 6% constant revenue growth in both surgical and vision care businesses, as depicted in the chart below:

Alcon Quarterly Earnings

As mentioned in my previous article, Alcon has been gaining market share in the vision care business via new product launches. In Q2, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) vision care only grew by 0.8% organically.

The chart below illustrates the organic revenue growth in the vision care business for both Alcon and Johnson & Johnson, and It is evident that Alcon has delivered stronger growth since Q4 FY22.

Alcon, JNJ Quarterly Earnings

I trust the new product launches have contributed to Alcon's share growth. Alcon vision care did not have any daily disposal products before becoming an independent company. Due to convenience, daily disposal contact lenses have gained popularity, particularly among younger generations. Alcon launched their daily disposable SiHy contact lens, PRECISION 1, and DAILIES TOTAL1 for astigmatism. Simultaneously, the company expanded the manufacturing facilities for daily disposable products. The launch of daily products helped Alcon gain a share in the fast-growing product category. For instance, the sales of the PRECISION 1 family increased by 30% in the second quarter, which is quite remarkable. In addition, Alcon's TOTAL30 is currently the first and only reusable lens leveraging water gradient technology. Over the earnings call, the management indicated their TOTAL30 continued to gain market traction.

Alcon maintained the full-year guidance of 7%-9% constant revenue growth rate for FY24. I estimate Alcon's growth rate based on the following assumptions:

Surgical: The overall market is growing at around mid-single digit driven by the increasing cataract surgeries and aging populations. Alcon holds a substantial market share in vision surgical equipment and consumable markets. With ongoing product innovation, I estimate Alcon will deliver 6%-7% organic revenue growth, assuming 5% volume growth and 2% pricing growth.

Vision Care: Since becoming an independent company, Alcon has increased investments in their vision care, particularly in daily disposable products. The new product innovation will fuel Alcon's market share gains and revenue growth. I forecast the business will grow by around 7% annually.

As such, I estimate Alcon will deliver around 7% organic revenue growth in the near future. In addition, I estimate Alcon will allocate 4% of revenue towards acquisitions, contributing 110bps to topline growth.

I estimate Alcon's SG&A expenses only need to grow by a low-single digit, thanks to the back office investment Alcon has completed in the past. Due to the operating leverage from SG&A, I calculate Alcon's margin will be expanded by 100bps-200bps annually, as detailed in the table below:

Alcon DCF

I calculate the free cash from equity (FCFE) as follows:

Alcon DCF

The cost of equity is calculated to be 8.7% assuming: risk free rate of 3.8%; equity risk premium of 7%; and beta of 0.7. The one-year target price is calculated to be $115 per share.

Risks

Over the earnings call, the management indicated some weakness in the volume of cataract surgeries in the U.S. market, despite strong growth internationally. The management was uncertain about the cause of the temporary weakness in the market, but mentioned that the volume growth can vary quarter over quarter, and the underlying demands remain to be strong over time due to aging populations. Investors need to pay attention to the overall cataract surgeries in the U.S. market in the next earnings call.

Conclusion

I believe the FDA clearance of Unity VCS/CS and PDUFA date for AR-15512 could become a growth catalyst for Alcon in FY25 and beyond. I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating with a one-year price target of $115 per share.