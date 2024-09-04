Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DIISF) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCPK:DIISF) H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dhruv Gahlaut - Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer
Adam Winslow - Chief Executive Officer
Neil Manser - CFO & Director
Lucy Johnson - MD, Motor business

Conference Call Participants

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC
Derald Goh - RBC
Andreas van Embden - Peel Hunt
William Hardcastle - UBS
Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon
Alexander Evans - Citi
Barrie Cornes - Panmure Liberum
Barry Cohen - Ariel
Anthony Yang - Goldman Sachs

Dhruv Gahlaut

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our half year results presentation. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Dhruv Gahlaut, I joined the group for the last few weeks back, and I run the strategy and the Investor Relations function. Now moving on to the results presentation, today, I'm joined by Adam Winslow, our CEO; Neil Manser, our Group CFO; and Lucy Johnson, MD of the Motor business, who will take you through today's presentation, following which, we will open for Q&A.

At this point, over to Adam now.

Adam Winslow

Thanks, Dhruv. Good morning, everyone. First, let me start with the key messages. At the Capital Markets Day in July, we presented a diagnosis of where the group is, what needs to be fixed and what success looks like.

Whilst we're in the early stages of that plan, work is underway on all work streams, and we're starting to see early signs of improvement across the group. As expected, this initial progress isn't yet reflected in today's results as these results reflect decisions and actions principally taken last year. They do not, therefore, yet represent true underlying earnings power of the group.

Whilst the Motor strategy is in the process of being implemented, I'm

