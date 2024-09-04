2 REITs I Own But Where I Have Stopped Reinvesting Dividends

Ibrahim Akcengiz

The outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent change in the monetary policy from extremely accommodative to restrictive had caused a significant pain in the equity REIT markets. By being forced to stay at home for a prolonged period, the work-from-home dynamic strengthened, leading to a structurally impaired demand for many office buildings. Similarly, the retail segment has become less attractive since the temporary closure of brick and mortar stores during the COVID-19 period provided a strong incentive for consumers to explore e-commerce solutions, which have now taken up an even greater share of the total consumer spend.

However, as there have been many mergers and bankruptcies over the past years in the REIT space, the lion's share of the companies that remain carry relatively strong balance sheet and exhibit healthy cash flow profiles. Obviously, there are still some examples, which are close to a distressed territory, but this is certainly not systematic.

Given the above and the strengthening of a scenario in which the Fed starts to cut in September, followed by a relatively consistent pace of reducing the interest rates to a less restrictive level have already pushed many REIT prices up (i.e., already baking into the cake these expected interest rate hikes).

Below I will elaborate on two high quality REITs, which I own in my portfolio, but where I have stopped reinvesting the dividends as the multiple, in my opinion, has become too rich.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)

STAG is a pure-play industrial REIT, which carries a diversified asset base, spread across more than 560 properties and 41 states.

Early this year, I issued a bullish piece on STAG as it had a strong balance sheet, solid earnings growth and, importantly, depressed multiple relative to its peers. Let's now dissect each of these fundamentals.

Currently, STAG has a net debt to annualized run rate adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x, which is somewhat in line with the sector average. In absolute terms, this is clearly an indicative of a well-balanced financial risk profile. Here, it is also important to note that STAG's debt maturity profile is favorable, with no material refinancing events for the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Speaking of the cash generation, the results continue to show a healthy business activity. For instance, the core FFO per share in Q2 2024 landed at $0.61, which translates to an increase of ~ 9% compared to Q2 2023. The underlying leasing activity was even more positive, where during the recent quarter STAG registered average cash leasing spreads of ~ 37%, which is massive. Furthermore, the growth component from M&A is still meaningful, as STAG is able to redirect almost 38% of the internal FFO generation towards funding new projects in a financially sustainable manner. So far this year, STAG has already retained $55.8 million of internally generated cash flows.

Having said that, here is the issue.

Since the publication of my initial piece, STAG's share price is up by close to 10%, which has pushed the P/FFO multiple up to 16.8x. Consequently, the dividend yield has dropped to 3.6%, which renders the investment case from the yield-seeking investor perspective less attractive.

While the fundamentals are obviously still there and the multiple has perhaps not gone ballistic, the fact is that the current yield does not offer an attractive case for capturing meaningful income streams, especially considering the prevailing environment in which there are many blue-chip high-yielding plays to choose from.

As a result of this, I have decided to leave the position in my portfolio, but redirect the monthly dividends received from STAG into other portfolio holdings that produce far more enticing yields.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

The strategy of EPRT is to buy and hold service-based real estate properties such as restaurants, car washes, medical services, entertainment and health & fitness. Similar to the case of STAG, EPRT has a well-diversified portfolio, where the single property risk is even better neutralized since the average price for each unit is way lower than for industrial buildings. Currently, EPRT has more than 1750 properties in its portfolio, spread across 48 states.

My first bullish article on EPRT was published back in September 2023. The investment case was based on a dirt cheap multiple (P/FFO of 13x), huge growth potential from the M&A and a fairly attractive dividend of 5% that was underpinned by a fortress balance sheet.

For example, the current leverage of EPRT stands at 3.2x, which is really low and thus still provides sufficient financial capacity to keep the M&A activity strong. The debt maturity profile is even better than for STAG as there are no borrowings coming due until 2027, which allows EPRT to nicely predict its cash flows that is very crucial during a period when large deal volumes are executed.

Given that EPRT has implemented a conservative FFO payout policy (based on Q2 2024 data it is at 62%), it enables EPRT to really make sizeable transactions through the use of both internally generated liquidity and the debt capacity that is clearly there. For example, over the past couple of quarters, EPRT has deployed, on average, $200 to $300 million in new properties at cap rates that typically have revolved around 8% (on a cash basis). In the context of EPRT's market cap of ~ $5.6 billion, these volumes are sufficient to move the needle.

However, in this case, I have also decided to pause the dividend reinvestments back in EPRT.

The reason is very similar to that of STAG. In other words, since the publication of my first article on EPRT, the stock price has surged higher by close to 30%, which has, in turn, caused a notable multiple expansion dynamic. The P/FFO has gone up from 13x (mid-2023) to 16.9x now. Before this happened, EPRT traded at a slight discount to the sector average, but now we are talking about ~ 8% premium. The dividend yield has also decreased to 3.6%, which is an unacceptable level for a yield-chasing investor.

The bottom line

As it seems that the Fed has finally moved closer to the first interest rate cuts, the REIT market, which is very sensitive to the interest rate dynamics, has recently experienced a notable boost in the market cap levels. This has provided an additional support for increasing valuations among REITs that have managed to deliver strong underlying results.

STAG and EPRT are two REITs, which together account for a bit less than 10% of my total portfolio investment value.

While I have remained long on them due to very favorable fundamentals, the fact that both of them have registered decent price appreciation results, the dividend yield has become less attractive.

As a result, I have decided to gradually reduce my exposure to STAG and EPRT through reinvesting their dividends and making new contributions to other portfolio names.