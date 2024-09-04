Qualcomm's Q4 Outlook: Big Moves Ahead

Summary

  • QCOM trades at $175 with the potential to reach $196, supported by bullish RSI and VPT trends but a caution for short-term pullbacks.
  • Qualcomm posted Q3 2024 revenue of $9.4 billion (+11% YoY) with EPS of $2.33 (+25%), beating guidance.
  • IoT and automotive revenues reached $1.4 billion and $811 million, with automotive growing 87% YoY.
  • Q4 guidance projects $9.5-$10.3 billion revenue and $2.45-$2.65 EPS, indicating continued growth.
  • Qualcomm's focus on IoT and automotive, supported by acquisitions like Sequans, strengthens its market leadership.

Car chip tuning

Nikola Ilic

Investment Thesis

QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) strong fundamentals underscore its strategic focus on IoT and automotive growth. Diversity across these high-growth verticals, combined with solid licensing revenues, positions it to extend the improvements witnessed in this report. Additionally, Q4 guidance revenue of $9.5-$10.3 billion

