Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) launched its phase 2 CBeyond study using its monoclonal antibody drug nimacimab for the treatment of patients with obesity. Investors should keep a close eye on this program because it is expected that there will be two interim data updates released from this study in Q2 and Q4 of 2025 respectively. The truth is that there are plenty of drugs in development for weight loss. While this is true, there is a possibility of this biotech being unique in terms of its mechanism of action [MOA].

That's because nimacimab is a CB1 inhibitor, which is uniquely positioned to conquer the space in terms of differentiation. This will range from providing the ability for patients to achieve weight loss with a small incident rate of gastrointestinal issues to the ability to preserve lean muscle mass in greater fashion. Not only is this drug being explored alone as a monotherapy, but there is an exploratory arm for this phase 2 CBeyond study. This will see if combining it with a GLP-1 agonist produces an even more profound effect on weight loss.

If this biotech can differentiate itself in terms of several aspects, to create competitive advantages over all currently available drugs and all in clinical testing, then it will be in a good position to generate substantial market revenue. With mechanism of action product differentiation compared to current obesity drugs, plus two interim results from the phase 2 CBeyond study in Q2 and Q4 of 2025 respectively, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made here.

Nimacimab For The Treatment Of Patients With Obesity

This biotech is in the process of advancing its phase 2 CBeyond study, which is using its drug nimacimab for the treatment of patients with obesity. As I will be showing below, the promise with this biotech is not to be a GLP-1 or GIP agonist for the treatment of this patient population. Instead, it is taking an entirely different approach in terms of utilizing its mechanism of action [MOA]. Before going over this phase 2 study program, plus any possible catalysts to come out of it, it is first important to understand what obesity is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be.

Obesity is classified as having an overabundant amount of body mass. Consider that for a patient to be considered to be obese, they only need to have a Body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher. For those with a BMI of 40 or higher, they are considered to have severe obesity. The thing about this disorder is that it not only affects a person psychologically in terms of appearance, but can also have a major impact on their health as well. For instance, some problems that can arise from patients who have this are as follows:

Heart disease

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Liver disease.

The global obesity drugs market is expected to reach $105 billion in 2030. As I stated above, the point of nimacimab is to be a unique mechanism of action. Having said that, it is being developed as a CB1 inhibitor. The goal is to move beyond what GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP drugs have done and improve upon the current treatment landscape.

To see if its drug nimacimab is capable of helping patients with obesity, it launched the phase 2 CBeyond study. The importance of this study is to see if this drug alone or in combination with semaglutide [Wegovy] is capable of beating out placebo in terms of several key efficacy measures. This mid-stage trial is expected to recruit a total of 120 patients. However, it is important to note what I stated above, which is that an additional combination arm was added to it. Thus, in terms of the main portion of the trial, 80 patients will be randomized to receive either:

200 mg of nimacimab given subcutaneously once-weekly

nimacimab-matching placebo given subcutaneously once-weekly.

From there, the other 40 patients will be used to evaluate the combination arm portion of this trial. The combination arm entails the following randomization:

Nimacimab once-weekly subcutaneously + Wegovy [semaglutide]

Nimacimab-matching placebo subcutaneously + Wegovy.

These patients will be evaluated for a 26-week period and will then be further tracked for an additional period of 13-weeks. The primary endpoint of this mid-stage trial will be the percentage change in body weight of the drug compared to the placebo. However, it is critical to highlight that this efficacy endpoint is designed to detect an 8% average weight loss difference of nimacimab compared to placebo from baseline to week 26 and week 38.

The importance of highlighting this program is because it generates several catalysts for investors to look forward to in the coming years. Most notably, there will be a release of interim data from this phase 2 CBeyond study, using nimacimab for the treatment of patients with obesity, in Q2 and Q4 of 2025 respectively. Not only that, but there will be other milestones for investors to keep an eye on as well. If the two interim data updates go well from this phase 2 trial, then the company would be in a position to initiate a phase 2b study for this program in 2026. From there, an end of phase 2b meeting along with phase 3 discussion should take shape in 2027.

Competition Remains Abound With Several Years Of Marketing Advantage

A major problem with obesity drugs is that the space is starting to get crowded. Now, if I were to say that nimacimab was being developed as a “me too” GLP-1 and/or GIP agonist, then that would be a huge issue. Especially, since it would not likely see approval for a long time. However, the promise with this biotech is doing something entirely different from all competitors in this space. That is, the company is developing nimacimab as a CB1 inhibitor. This is a unique mechanism of action in this space, and it was tried before with one prior big pharma with no clinical success, which I will go over shortly.

The current treatment options available to patients are Wegovy [semaglutide] from Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Zepbound [tirzepatide] from Eli Lilly (LLY). Wegovy is a GLP-1 agonist approved for weight loss. Zepbound is a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist which has been approved as well for the treatment of this patient population. They work very well in terms of allowing patients to achieve weight loss by sense of fullness and several other factors.

If this is the case and these are likely to be competitive in the future, then how does Skye Bioscience propose to counter these and other weight loss drugs in clinical development? From what I can see, there are several factors at play.

For instance, one path to differentiation with its CB1 drug would be in terms of less side effects. Compared to the previous CB1 inhibitor developed by Sanofi (SNY) known as Rimonabant, nimacimab has a smaller percentage of gastrointestinal issues, only 4.8% compared to 30.4% respectively. Not only that, but GLP-1 reverse agonists tend to have a higher percentage of gastrointestinal events at 74%. Why is this a problem? Weight-loss drugs work well when taken, but patient compliance of taking it can be reduced when there are adverse events such as this. Rimonabant was an inverse agonist of cannabinoid receptor CB1, which was approved in Europe as an anti-obesity drug in Europe in 2006. However, it was withdrawn worldwide in 2008 due to serious psychiatric side effects.

This leads me to the second reason where nimacimab can shine. Despite being a CB1 inhibitor, it doesn't cross the blood brain barrier. Thus, it doesn't cause psychiatric issues like Sanofi's drug from several years ago. The ability for nimacimab to do this is because it has peripheral targeting of adipose tissue in various parts of the body. Despite weekly high doses of drug given weekly, there is no accumulation of antibody in the central nervous system [CNS] or brain. This is another competitive advantage that can be touted for this drug.

A third competitive advantage would be that it has a smaller impact in terms of targeting, which in further testing could possibly create a safety advantage. How so? Well, it binds to CB1 allosterically, thus achieving its signaling MOA without the binding of CB1. In addition, to the fact that it is only selective in targeting CB1 and not G-coupled protein receptors [GPCRs].

A fourth competitive advantage to note of would be the IgG4 domain established on nimacimab. The purpose of this is the ability to have an extended half-life of 18 to 21 days, which in turn might eventually make it possible for this drug to be given to patients with bi-weekly or once-monthly dosing. The ability to dose less frequently would be another major competitive advantage over other obesity drugs currently in clinical development or marketed.

The fifth and last competitive advantage would be the ability to target multiple tissues. Again, CB1 receptors are found throughout a person's body, thus nimacimab has the ability to help obese patients in several measures. In terms of adipose [fat] tissue, it leads to high energy expenditure and loss of body mass. When looking at the liver part of the CB1 agonist, it leads to less leptin resistance, thus inducing greater weight loss. The GI Tract portion mechanism is to induce hypophagia or reduced food ingestion. In terms of muscle tissue, keep lean muscle mass in place. That is, to not affect lean muscle mass at all while allowing for fat loss.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Skye Bioscience had cash and cash equivalents of $74.1 million as of June 30th of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of two PIPE financing that it had done in January and March 2024. Between these two financing events, it helped to bring in net aggregate proceeds of $83,556,563. While this is a good amount of cash on hand, the biotech had already planned to raise additional fund just in case it needed to do so.

Having said that, it enacted an ATM agreement in May 2024, whereby it could sell up to $100 million worth of shares of common stock through a sales agent. For now, it has not sold any shares under this ATM agreement, but could change in the future as additional funding could become necessary. I believe that it is in good shape in terms of its cash on hand for now, though. Why is that? That's because it believes that its cash runway, or current cash on hand to fund its operations, should be at least into the 1st half of 2027. Its cash burn per quarter is $8.4 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Skye Bioscience. The first risk to consider would be in terms of the ongoing phase 2 CBeyond study, which is using nimacimab for the treatment of patients with obesity. As I have stated above, there are two interim data time points to look forward to. There is no assurance that the data to be released at either of these time points will turn out to be positive. Nor, that such results will cause the stock price to trade higher.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of the regulatory front. Even if positive data is achieved from the phase 2 CBeyond study, there has to be a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA to move this program towards phase 2b testing and beyond. There is no guarantee that the FDA will allow the next study to move forward, nor that the final primary efficacy endpoint for such a trial will be met with statistical significance.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of competition in the obesity space. As I have shown above, there are several classes of drugs which have made considerable progress in being able to treat patients with obesity. In particular, it would be GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy [semaglutide], dual GLP-1/GIP agonist Zepbound, plus other drugs in clinical development that use the same mechanism of action. Where the company could counter this is with the competitive advantages I have noted above. Especially, in developing a drug that is differentiated compared to other weight loss drugs.

Conclusion

Skye Bioscience has come a long way since its setback with its failed trial. That is, its drug SBI-100 ophthalmic emulsion in the phase 2a SBI-100 OE trial, failed to achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint compared to the placebo. Having said that, it was forced to completely cut off its ophthalmology pipeline and redirect all resources toward its metabolic program with nimacimab.

However, I think that despite the currently crowded obesity drugs market space, Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a future if it can achieve all of its pillars in terms of competitive advantages. For instance, one major advantage would be the ability to have patients only needing to be dosed once or twice a month. All the others I listed above would also be crucial for the biotech's nimacimab to do well in this market space, of course, that is if it is ultimately approved by regulators for marketing.

