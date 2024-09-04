Market And Economic Insights From August 2024

DNY59

Introduction

Welcome to the SA’s The Macro Brief! This official SA Profile will highlight our analysts' latest economic and market analysis to help investors gauge the ever-volatile financial landscape through various recurring series.

The economy is the foundation of financial markets, influencing everything from corporate earnings and consumer spending to central bank policy and inflation. Understanding economic trends, policy decisions, and sector activity can be critical when assessing market opportunities and making informed investment decisions.

If this is your first time seeing this article series, please look at our inaugural issue for a more in-depth look at what you can expect.

Without further ado…

August’s Trending Themes

A Rollercoaster Of Emotions

SPY: No Real Reasons To Panic | Dair Sansyzbayev | August 5, 2024

“To summarize the fundamental part, most of the developments suggest that the U.S. stock market has rock-solid fundamentals. Corporate profits continue expanding despite interest rates remaining at multi-decade highs, which backs the overall health of the U.S. economy.”

Black Monday 2024: +50% Drawdown, Says Yield Curve | James Foord | August 5, 2024

“As we can see, only three times before have we seen the yield curve invert for over 400 days. 2008, 1929, and 1974. In all three instances, stocks sold off over 50%.”

This Market's Similarity To The 2007 'Quant Meltdown' | Brendan O'Boyle | August 7, 2024

“What a difference 17 years makes. That is the thought that struck me while contemplating the current market draw-down and trying to settle on a historic parallel. Almost exactly 17 years ago, the 'Quant-Crash' of August 2007 saw a tumultuous period of volatility in the stock market that was surprisingly short-lived.”

S&P 500: It's A Dead Cat Bounce - Sell The Rally | Damir Tokic | August 9, 2024

“The point is that, while it was tempting to buy the fear, the bounce is likely only temporary and thus, it's really an opportunity to sell the rally.”

This Is A Stock Market Correction In The Middle Of A Bull Market | Hugo Ferrer | August 12, 2024“Just as the end of bear markets are relatively fast-moving phenomenon where stock markets usually fall and rebound in a "V" shape because the social emotions involved in those phases are fast-moving (fear and panic), the end of bull markets are usually (not always) more of an "MM" shape because many investors are still hopeful until the last moment.”

The Market Is Crashing: Here's What I Am Buying | Jussi Askola, CFA | August 13, 2024

“Firstly, there are growing fears of a recession. The consumer is weakening, real-time inflation is down to 1.5%, and the Fed is now talking about cutting interest rates... All signs of a coming recession.”

Storm To Pass: Brighter Skies Are Likely Ahead | Victor Dergunov | August 20, 2024

“The market just went through a volatile phase. Yet, the fears of a recession appear overblown. There aren't apparent signs that a hard landing is coming, and many elements of the economy continue illustrating signs of resilience.”

SPY: The Market Still Ignores The Obvious Risk | Oakoff Investments | August 25, 2024

“Investors should consider underweighting SPY in portfolios due to overly optimistic expectations and the potential impact of inflation resurgence.”

The Bears Have A Steep Mountain To Climb | Lawrence Fuller | August 30, 2024“The bearish narrative was handed another resounding defeat yesterday when the equal weighted S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high the day after Nvidia failed to impress with its latest earnings report, sending the shares of this technology bellwether 6% lower on the day.”

Investors Brace For Rate Cuts

Don't Let The Fed Fool You | High Yield Investor | August 4, 2024

“My big concern is that investors are overlooking two key components in the current environment. The first is that just because short-term interest rates drop meaningfully does not mean that long-term interest rates will also drop meaningfully.”

The Federal Reserve Won't Save The Market From Its Fate | Bret Jensen | August 15, 2024

“Investor hopes for coming cuts to Fed Funds rate are very likely to come to fruition at the September FOMC meeting…However, those cuts are unlikely to significantly improve the economy, which is slowing, or boost the jobs market, which is deteriorating.”

Jackson Hole Marks The Start Of The Rate Cut Era | Jeremy LaKosh | August 23, 2024“Powell’s comments matched a growing wave of data suggesting that the Federal Reserve is about to cut interest rates, which I agree with, but investors need to proceed with caution when it comes to the future outlook.”

Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Rate Cuts Due, But The Economy Looks Just Fine Too | Manika Premsingh | August 24, 2024“In a nutshell, Powell's speech is rather encouraging. Not only does it point to a softening in interest rates very soon, it also indicates that there's limited concern on the health of the economy.”

Powell Is Cutting Rates, Bulls Cheer, But Reality Isn't So Neat | David H. Lerner | August 25, 2024

“Powell has saved his legacy and the Fed’s credibility by slaying the inflation dragon. He knew that historians would fault him less for pushing the economy into recession, than for letting inflation spiral out of control.”

What The Fed Is Doing Vs. What The Fed Is Saying | Michael Gray | August 27, 2024

“What Chair Powell hasn’t talked about, is what is going on with the Fed’s operations. For the past seven quarters, the Fed has been losing money from operations. Cumulatively, the losses exceed $179 billion and will continue well into 2026.”

Inflation's Last Mile Will Be Tougher Than Powell Thinks | J.G. Collins | August 29, 2024

“Getting past the "last mile" of inflation will be challenging, but it should be the priority over a "soft landing" or avoiding higher unemployment.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

These Three Indicators Predict Every Recession | Eric Basmajian | August 9, 2024

“The economy is not out of the woods yet, particularly because the Fed continues to delay monetary easing, which would benefit this part of the economy and reduce the probability of a recession.”

Extreme Overvaluations Suggest Years Of Negative Returns | Danielle Park, CFA | August 21, 2024

“At 35x the average of the past decade's earnings, adjusted for inflation, the S&P 500 basket of stocks is the third most expensive since 1871 (CAPE, in blue below, versus long-term interest rates in red, courtesy of Shiller Data). It is pricier than at the 1929 secular peak and more than twice the long-term median of 16x earnings.”

5 Market Predictions For September | Bret Jensen | August 29, 2024

“September is historically the worst performing month of the year for investors, and the Federal Reserve is set to start cutting rates in three weeks.”

We Believe It's Time To Sell Long-Term Treasury Bonds | Michael James McDonald | August 29, 2024

“We believe many investors have invested in long-term treasury bonds this year with the expectation of capital gains when interest rates decline. We think this advice is misplaced.”

September: The Pause That Refreshes | Joseph L. Shaefer | August 30, 2024

“I see nothing on the horizon to suggest a bear market is imminent. Yes, the market is priced for perfection - and may already be discounting a ¼ point lowering of the Fed funds rate. But perfection is a relative term.”

My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: September 2024 Edition (Technical Analysis) | Walter Zelezniak Jr | August 31, 2024

“In this article, I will provide a 50,000-foot view of the market using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy for the SP 500 index and see if SPY is where I should put my retirement funds.”

Conclusion

We hope our analysts' insights serve as a valuable financial compass for investors seeking to make informed investment decisions.

Thanks for reading. Tell us what you think by commenting below! Where do you agree? Where do you think markets and the economy are headed in September? If you'd like to see more, follow this account.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions you’d like to see added to this series and any ideas for new additional recurring series. We're always open to your valuable feedback.

To stay current on the latest economic and market events coming up, subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary.

Disclaimer: Written by SA Editors