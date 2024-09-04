Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

Cemig (NYSE:CIG) is a state-owned company in the electricity sector, operating mainly in the state of Minas Gerais. It operates in all sub-segments of electricity, owning generators, such as Furnas, transmission operations, such as through its shareholding in Taesa S.A. (a listed company in Brazil), as well as distribution, which is the main contributor to results.

Being in the electricity business, the company can be considered a bond proxy, with stable operations and sustainable growth triggers, such as contracted investments that are partly “guaranteed” to be converted into revenue, and the ability to repay inflation, among others. This goes hand in hand with solid financials, comfortable debt, and attractive dividend distributions.

As it is a company whose main shareholder is the state of Minas Gerais, even with interesting prospects and having shown good governance with efficiency gains in the recent past, Cemig shares are traded for cheap multiples, making it a good option for receiving dividends in Brazil. On the other hand, it is necessary to bear in mind that governance risks may eventually occur, and being aware of this, to weight the position in the portfolio correctly.

Cemig Maintains Growth Trajectory in Q2 Earnings

Despite being a state-owned company, for some time now the company has been making efficiency gains and gaining margins through good cost and expense management and capital allocation, which are signs of pragmatic management, almost analogous to a private company. In Q2, Cemig continued this interesting trajectory.

Koyfin

In this quarter, the tariff readjustment of 7.4% for the distribution company and 5.4% for the transmission companies boosted net revenue. On a consolidated basis, net revenue increased by 7% YoY, reaching R$9.43bn in Q2. Its costs grew by 9.4% compared to 2Q23, mainly driven by high infrastructure construction costs, which rose 27% in the same period. Fortunately, the company managed to maintain good expense management, with operating expenses down 25% YoY, impacted by the reversal of provisions and lower post-employment liabilities.

This led to recurring EBITDA advancing by 2% to R$1.9bn, while recurring net income shrank by 6.6% after adjusting for tax reversals. On a half-year basis, the company managed to achieve an operating cash flow of R$3.45bn, a very healthy amount capable of meeting its debts, and its investment plan and still having enough left over for a good, healthy dividend distribution. At the end of this period, the company ended with cash and equivalents of R$2.99b

Cemig Q2 Presentation

Cemig Poised for Sustainable Dividends Amid Robust Investments

As mentioned, the company has a robust investment plan for the next years. By 2024, Cemig plans to invest R$6.2bn, of which R$2.4bn has already been invested. For this year, the main investments are in the distribution sub-segment, for modernization and maintenance on the electric system. While the rest of this CapEx may put additional pressure on the short-term payout, it improves the medium and long-term prospects, since with sustainably growing financials, the company will be able to maintain a healthy payout and a growing dividend per share.

The plan for 2024-2028 includes R$35.6bn in investments, a good portion of which is earmarked for regulated investments which, in addition to being predictable, are not at risk of being rejected by ANEEL (the regulatory agency for this sector).

Another factor that makes the prospects for dividend distribution more perennial is Cemig's leverage. The net debt/recurring EBITDA ratio stands at 1.02x, a very comfortable level for a company with profitable and stable operations in a sector where there is little risk of negative surprises. The R$2.99bn in cash covers all the debt due in 2024 and there is still around R$600million left over, leaving it with no need to make sudden moves in the short term. On the other hand, the company intends to expand this leverage gradually until 2027, in order to sustain the high level of investments, which was highlighted by management along with the commitment to remunerate shareholders well in the last earnings call:

When we compare Cemig with other players in the sector, Cemig is in a unique position because we're positioned to make a lot of investments in the regulated market with leverage growing in a soft way getting to 2.5 by 2027, which will allow the company to take part in an M&A or a business opportunity, because we'll have room in our balance sheet for that at the same time paying good dividends to our shareholders. - Management at Q2 Earnings Call

In other words, Cemig's thesis offers an “ideal” set for an income portfolio. Its operations are enduring and have good prospects through efficient capital allocation; its balance sheet is comfortable and allows for this distribution; and the company is a strong cash cow.

Cemig's Valuation Remains Attractive Despite Risks

This ideal set is complemented by the valuation. In the valuation Quant grade, CIG stocks have an A+ rating, given their price-to-earnings TTM of 5.5x, a forward EV-to-EBITDA of 5.2x, and a dividend yield TTM of 6.1%, these indicators being better than the sector median.

Of course, there are reasons for this discount. The main reason is governance risk. 50.9% of the common shares are held by the State of Minas Gerais and 11% by BNDES Participações (a federal public bank). This was illustrated earlier this year when there were comments about the federalization of the company to help with the State of Minas Gerais' debt. Although this has not materialized and there is still a lot of noise around the news, there have been comments from the governor of Minas Gerais that have reinforced this intention, and it is something to continue monitoring since the transfer of Cemig and Copasa to the Federal Government would help by more than 20% in reducing the debt that Minas Gerais has with the Federal Government.

Cemig Investor Relations

In addition to this main risk that puts pressure on multiples, inherently these utility companies end up being traded at lower valuations, given the high need for capital to continue growing, and prospects, although predictable and constant, are also usually slow and gradual. Another risk that ends up being inherent to the thesis is the risk of the Brazilian economy and currency since its operations are in Brazil and its financials are in Brazilian Reais, leaving it at the mercy of exchange rate risk and also possible economic slowdowns that affect factors such as default, even with very resilient operations.

Even with this main latent government risk, Cemig is an excellent company, and with the current stock price, it should maintain an attractive dividend yield. Its forward price-to-earnings is 7.3x, slightly below its average over the last 10 years, which is 7.8x. The price-to-free-cash-flow analysis is also similar, with the indicator pointing to 6.2x for the last twelve months, while the average for the last 10 years is 6.6x. In other words, the ~11% rise in CIG stock over the last 30 days has reduced the margin of safety a little, but it's still trading below its average multiples.

Koyfin

Especially in the post-pandemic period, the company managed to grow its dividend per share (in BRL), keeping its payout ratio below 60% and still delivering an attractive dividend yield in most of the periods analyzed.

Koyfin

The Bottom Line

In view of the information analyzed, Cemig, despite being a state-owned company, has been doing a good job and acting almost like a private electricity company, i.e. aiming to improve efficiency, allocating capital efficiently, and prioritizing shareholder remuneration.

This means that most of the risks in the thesis are external, related to the interference in governance by the state and federal governments or macroeconomic and regulatory risks, while operations show good prospects. Thus, if the investor is aware of these risks and aims for a long investment horizon, Cemig should be able to continue presenting this good carrying cost and gradual evolution in operations.