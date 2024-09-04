Cemig: A Solid Pick For Dividends In Brazil

Kenio Fontes profile picture
Kenio Fontes
167 Followers

Summary

  • Cemig, a state-owned electricity company in Minas Gerais, operates in generation, transmission, and distribution, with stable operations and attractive dividends.
  • Despite governance risks, Cemig's efficient management and solid financials make it a strong income portfolio candidate with a healthy dividend yield.
  • The company plans significant investments through 2028, maintaining a low debt ratio and positioning for sustainable dividends and potential M&A opportunities.
  • Valuation remains attractive with a forward P/E of 7.3x and a dividend yield of 6.1%, despite inherent risks from government influence and economic factors.

AI in Power Sector. Engineers night shift. Teamwork.

Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

Cemig (NYSE:CIG) is a state-owned company in the electricity sector, operating mainly in the state of Minas Gerais. It operates in all sub-segments of electricity, owning generators, such as Furnas, transmission operations, such as through its shareholding in Taesa

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes profile picture
Kenio Fontes
167 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential.Associated with the existing author D.M. Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIG
--
CIG.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News