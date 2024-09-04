Maxxa_Satori

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in reasonably high-quality commercial real estate. As a REIT, NNN pays out the majority of its income to shareholders in the form of dividend distributions. I believe that NNN stands to benefit from the forthcoming interest rate reduction cycle that is likely to begin in September, and which should make both the income that NNN distributes, and the commercial properties it owns, more valuable.

NNN has a diversified portfolio of tenants occupying thousands of properties across 49 states. Despite the relatively poor performance of many commercial properties over the last few years, NNN has maintained considerably above average occupancy rates, and currently boasts 99.3% occupancy.

NNN REIT occupancy stats (NNNREIT.com's our portfolio page )

NNN is also a dividend aristocrat that has a long history of growing its payout. NNN has now a streak of 35 consecutive annual dividend increases. Given this history, as well as the company's high occupancy rate and the annual rent increases most commercial leases have, it is highly probable that NNN will increase its dividend next year, as well as the next several years.

NNN's dividend history (NNN's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

NNN's capacity to pay out an above-average dividend, as well as its high probability of increasing that payout through future annual dividend increases, should make it an increasingly attractive investment once the Federal Reserve initiates the forthcoming rate cut cycle.

Recently, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a speech where he strongly indicated that the time has come to start cutting interest rates. Now, it appears reasonably probable that in September, the Federal Reserve will initiate the first of a series of rate cuts that are likely to occur over the next two years.

As interest rates decline, the value of commercial properties may increase, or at least become less risky. This is largely because most properties, but especially commercial property, is primarily valued in terms of the cost to maintain the mortgages upon them. As rates decline, properties can reach higher prices while maintaining a stable monthly expense.

Also, declining rates allow for high-quality owners like NNN to refinance at reduced rates, which should increase the margin they make off of their leases. Therefore, lower rates support NNN increasing its dividend, as well as make it easier for it to potentially sell properties for a profit.

Lower rates also have a positive effect upon the tenants of commercial properties like those NNN owns. Many of these companies are highly leveraged, and reduced rates ease pressure on their continuing expenses. Similarly, lower rates make it easier for new businesses to start, making it more likely that potential new tenants will spring into existence as interest rates decline.

NNN's high tenancy rates also present low near term risk due to the relatively high duration of the commercial leases. NNN generally enters initial leases for a term of between ten and twenty years, and their weighted average lease term is currently about 10 years. Also, only 4.5% of their leases expire between now and the end of 2025, so there is relatively low risk of there being a sizable occupancy exodus in the near term.

Lease expirations as a % of base rent (NNN's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

NNN also has fairly well-laddered debt maturities over the next several years, with only four percent of its debt maturing in 2025. Further, NNN has relatively low rates of maturation in each of the next several years, and a weighted average debt maturity of 12.6 years.

NNN's debt maturity by year (NNN's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

NNN's strategy is simple enough, in that it attempts to enter long-term leases as slightly lower rates than competing properties. While this might result in lower than possible revenue and income, it has resulted in NNN maintaining considerably higher than average rates of occupancy. Further, it makes it likely that those tenants will prefer those locations due to their lower rent profiles. Moreover, in those cases where a tenant does exit, it makes it much easier for NNN to quickly find an alternative tenant and re-lease the property without suffering a reduction to rent rates, and possibly even with an increase.

In addition to being a dividend aristocrat, NNN is also a member of the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index. This group of companies is likely to benefit from declining rates, as investors broaden from the mega caps into smaller and more leveraged businesses.

NNN shares have performed reasonably well this year so far, and appear likely to continue that trend over the next several quarters. This should especially be the case if the Federal Reserve does soon initiate a rate cut cycle. Shares are now testing the top of their recent trading range, and appear likely to further break out on rate cuts.

NNN daily candlestick chart (Finviz.com)

Market expectations are for NNN's revenue to grow by three to five percent in 2024. Given that NNN's tenants have now largely survived the era of high inflation and interest rates, it appears likely that the majority of them will be able to handle rent expenses in 2025. This capacity should also benefit from reduced interest rates that may allow many of those companies to refinance.

NNN's balance sheet appears reasonably strong, with over $1 billion in capacity on a $1.2 billion line of credit. NNN also has about $350 million in debt maturing in 2024, where concerns over refinancing that debt should mitigate with probable rate cuts. For these reasons, I believe a fair value for NNN shares is currently north of $50. I am also basing this on a conservative estimate for 2025 FFO at $3.40, and applying a forward P/FFO rate of 15x (resulting in $51 per share). This multiple is high for a REIT, but not for one with the high occupancy rates NNN has maintained, plus its potential to refinance debt in 2025 and 2026. Accelerated rate cutting would imply a greater multiple and/or an expectation of higher FFO in 2025.

Risks

While it does appear likely that rates will soon decline and be supportive of real estate, this is no certainty. If rates were to spike, which is always possible, it would have a severely negative effect upon real estate valuations, and also make it harder for many businesses to continue, or for new ones to start. Therefore, not only is there interest rate risk here, but also the risks associated with a broad recession that takes down one or multiple commercial tenants.

REITs are also often sensitive to broad market moves. Having smaller size and lower liquidity than the mega caps that currently dominate the marketplace, REITs are often subject to larger than average declines when the broader market falls.

REITs are also habitual issuers of secondary offerings, as well as debt offerings. While NNN is more likely to issue debt than stock, both are risks. NNN last issued notes in the May of this year, when it issued half a billion dollars in 10-year unsecured notes. Further debt issuance is always a possibility, and especially if NNN moves to acquire more properties.

REIT dividends are generally not qualified dividends, and are therefore subject to the ordinary income tax rate. This means that REIT dividends have some risk associated with where tax rates could move in coming years.

Conclusion

NNN REIT appears poised to benefit from a rate cut cycle, and one is likely to start this month. NNN's portfolio of properties should increase in value, and the capacity of its tenants to continue their businesses should benefit from that rate cut cycle. Similarly, NNN's dividend payout is compelling, as it is a dividend aristocrat with a yield of approximately five percent, and a high probability of being increased next year, as well as in each of the next several years. Further, with lower interest rates likely to reduce NNN's borrowing costs, it should benefit from increased margins that will only make it easier to raise its dividend in coming years.