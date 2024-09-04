koto_feja

I covered Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) over a year ago, and in this article, besides giving an update, I'm also going to take a look at the science behind small molecule BTK degradation and emerging competition in the field.

About Nurix

Nurix has been around for 15 years, but IPO-ed just four years ago. I covered it from the beginning, and in that time, the stock and the market cap have seen multifold increases. The current market cap is a decent $1.6bn, despite the latest programs being in phase 1 only.

At its core, Nurix uses a process inherent in the body that destroys and recycles unnecessary or harmful proteins. This process is called the ubiquitin-proteasome system, which is a pathway that controls protein degradation in cells. E3 ligases are enzymes that play a crucial role in the ubiquitin-proteasome system. The primary function of E3 ligases is to recognize and facilitate the transfer of ubiquitin molecules to specific substrate proteins. This ubiquitination process marks proteins for degradation by the proteasome, a large protein complex that breaks down and recycles proteins.

Basically, this is a target identifying system, and Nurix takes this and aims it at various cancer and inflammation causing targets in the body. In some cases, it causes destruction of the target, and this is called Targeted Protein Degradation, or TPD. In other cases, it enables immune regulation by using E3 ligase inhibitors that target key control elements. This is called Targeted Protein Elevation or TPE.

Nurix pipeline and targets

Nurix currently has two areas of work, one is cancer and the other is autoimmune diseases. It has currently three disclosed targets for degradation in the clinic. These are BTK, IKZF and CBL-B. The related small molecules are NX-5948, NX-2127 and NX-1607. Target indications are B-cell malignancies and immuno-oncology, disease unspecified.

BTK, or Bruton's tyrosine kinase, is an enzyme that plays a vital role in the development and function of immune cells, particularly B cells. B cells are a type of white blood cell essential for the adaptive immune response, which is the body's way of recognizing and remembering pathogens like viruses and bacteria.

BTK is involved in the signaling pathways that are activated when B cells bind to antigens. When an antigen binds to the B cell receptor (BCR), BTK is activated and triggers a cascade of downstream signals that lead to B cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation. This process is crucial for producing antibodies and mounting an effective immune response.

There are a large number of BTK inhibitors approved for various cancer indications. The first and probably most well-known is ibrutinib (Imbruvica), approved in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM') and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). It works by inhibiting BTK and disrupting B cell receptor signaling, which is essential for the survival of malignant B cells.

Other approved BTK inhibitors are Acalabrutinib (Calquence), Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa), and so on. All of these are irreversible BTK inhibitors with varying degrees of selectivity. The more selective they are, the lower the chances of off-target side effects.

NX-2127 targets both BTK and IKZF. BTK and IKZF (Ikaros family zinc finger proteins, particularly IKZF1) are both critical regulators in the immune system, particularly within B cell development and function. Their interplay is significant in the context of immune regulation and cancer, particularly in B-cell malignancies. Drugs like ibrutinib (a BTK inhibitor) and lenalidomide (which targets IKZF proteins for degradation) are used to treat B-cell malignancies. Ibrutinib inhibits BTK, reducing B cell receptor signaling, while lenalidomide induces the degradation of IKZF1 and IKZF3, disrupting their transcriptional control over B cells.

The above two are TPD processes. The third one, where small molecule NX-1607 targets CBL-b, is a TPE process. Cbl-b (Casitas B-lineage lymphoma-b) is a member of the Cbl family of E3 ubiquitin ligases, which play an essential role in the regulation of immune cell signaling, particularly in T cells. Like other E3 ligases, Cbl-b functions by attaching ubiquitin molecules to specific target proteins, marking them for degradation or modulating their activity.

NX-2127 Data

I covered data from the NX-2127 program in an article earlier. This data was "from a phase 1 trial in 36 adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, including 23 patients with CLL who had failed a median of five prior therapies including a BTK inhibitor." There was an overall response rate of 33% in this heavily pretreated population.

Recently available data that is closest to some metrics here is the Bruin trial of Pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305), a reversible, non-covalent BTK inhibitor being developed by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). Here, Pirtobrutinib was tested in a phase 1 trial in 282 patients with CLL who have had a median of 4 lines of therapy, including covalent BTK inhibitors like ibrutinib. The comparable metric is ORR, where the data is this:

The ORR for all post-cBTKi pts was 72% (95% CI, 66.4-77.1), and ORR including PR-L was 82% (95% CI, 76.5-85.9). Post-cBTKi pts included a subgroup of 19 pts with one prior line of cBTKi-containing therapy and second line therapy of pirtobrutinib, who had ORR including PR-L of 89.5% (CI 95%, 66.9-98.7). The ORR including PR-L was 83.1% (95% CI, 76.2-88.7) for BCL2i-N pts, and 79.7% (95% CI, 71.7-86.3) for BCL2i-E pts.

As you can see, there's no real comparison between this data and the Nurix data, although it must be noted that the median prior line of therapies was 5, not 4, for Nurix, which will cause a difference.

Recently, Bristol Myers Squibb Company's (BMY) Breyanzi, a CAR-T therapy targeting CLL, was approved by the FDA. In the trial, which included patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who had received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor, the ORR was 45%. However, the median duration of response was 33.5 months as against 18.4 months of Pirtobrutinib. Of course, such variant trials with diverse patient populations cannot be compared. However, this gives an idea of where the situation lies.

NX-5948 data

Unlike 2127, 5948 targets BTK alone. In June, the company presented data from a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, including CLL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Data presented was from 79 patients, out of which 31 were CLL patients, with a median prior line of therapy of 4. ORR was 69.2%. These patients had been treated with prior covalent BTK inhibitors (96.8%), prior BCL2 inhibitors (90.3%), and, interestingly, prior non-covalent BTK inhibitors (25.8%). That last item shows that BTKi resistance and associated mutations are a problem that will always leave room for a fresh idea.

As the company noted:

At baseline, a large number of patients had mutations associated with BTK inhibitor resistance including mutations in BTK (43.3%) and PLC2G (20.0%). Poor prognostic features were common including TP53 mutations (46.7%), and two patients (6.5%) had central nervous system (CNS) involvement. Responses were observed across all populations regardless of prior treatment, baseline mutations, or CNS involvement.

The company plans to start a pivotal trial in 2025.

Partnerships

Nurix has major collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Sanofi (SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE). Their first major partnership was with Gilead for up to 5 molecules. After signing the agreement with Gilead, they received an upfront payment of $45 million, along with $3 million in additional fees. Between the signing of the agreement and Nov. 30, 2023, they also received $47 million for reaching research milestones and other payments, plus $20 million for a license option. As of Nov. 30, 2023, they could potentially receive up to $2.3 billion more in "biobucks."

The Sanofi deal came in the same year. Nurix received an upfront payment of $55 million. In January 2021, Sanofi paid them an additional $22 million to expand the number of targets in the collaboration. They also received $7 million for reaching research milestones. In November 2023, they achieved two more research milestones and received $4 million in January 2024. As of Nov. 30, 2023, they're eligible to receive up to $2.5 billion in additional payments.

The Seagen/Pfizer deal is their latest one. Here, they received $60mn in upfront payment, $5mn in milestones, and may receive up to $3.4bn in milestone payments.

Financials

NRIX has a market cap of $1.6bn and a cash balance of $452mn. Research and development expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2024, were $48.9 million, while general and administrative expenses were $11.7 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 6-7 quarters.

Risks

The main risk here is the high price/valuation at this early stage. This often means that the company is valuable, but the ship has sailed. They also do not have major data catalysts in the near future. Their cash runway will almost certainly end before they produce pivotal data.

Bottom line

Nurix's principal value proposition for lay investors lies in its big pharma deals. The total deal value is $160mn upfront, $109mn in various milestone payments, and up to $8.1bn in potential biobucks. I have tried to explain here what these companies have seen in NRIX. That's clearly not data - indeed, two of the deals came before any clinical data. I think the large market potential for BTK inhibitors - the company says BTK inhibitors have billions of dollars in sales - coupled with a novel approach to BTK targeting is what interests big pharma.

For lay investors, however, it's difficult to have such an in-depth scientific understanding of Nurix's positioning. We need data, which we don't have a lot of yet. I think, despite all its potential, I will just continue watching NRIX for the foreseeable future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.