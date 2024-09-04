Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scotiabank 25th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit (Transcript)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Scotiabank 25th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit September 4, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Scott Thomson - President and Chief Executive Officer

I'd now like to invite Scott Thomson, Scotiabank's President and CEO; and Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services Research Analyst at Scotiabank.

I wanted to start off by first talking about your recent KeyCorp transaction. And really the question is why key, why now and why is the deal so attractive from a return on capital perspective specifically?

Scott Thomson

Sure. Thanks Meny. A couple things. One, why key? So Key it's a great bank adjacent to our operations in large part, good commercial franchise deposit led retail franchise, a good wealth opportunity and mid-market, corporate wholesale bank, point one it's a good bank. Why now? I think coming out of financial dislocation on the back of SVB, I think valuations obviously took a hit in the regional banks. And so, as you think about the price that we are buying our stake in, it's a favorable valuation relative to history that's important.

As you think about the structure and why we thought about doing it at this point with the capital build cycle behind us. And we think with OSFI delaying the Basel III implementation kind of becomes clear that you're in that 12% to 13% range. We had the opportunity to think about capital deployment, and so we compared that to various options. We had primarily obviously share repurchase, and given the capital efficient nature of this was significantly more attractive from an ROE and an EPS perspective.

And then lastly, this provides some benefits from a strategic nature in terms of getting board seats having an ability to learn more about the U.S. banking industry in a very low cost, low risk way. And so, all that coming together brought us to a few weeks ago when we announced the transaction.

Meny Grauman

Is the goal to ultimately own 100% of Key, and what are the implications for capital management at Scotiabank? I have heard some accounts use the term Scotia in capital conservation mode here over the foreseeable future as they build a war chest. What's your view of or how are you going to manage capital going forward?

Scott Thomson

Yes, you probably saw as part of the transaction, there's a five year standstill. So thinking about actually acquiring Key isn't even on my mind right now. As we think about what we should run this bank at from a capital perspective, on the last call, we said 12.5% and assuming that the regulator stays where they do. And so that's a 100 basis point buffer to where the regulatory minimum is. And I think that 12.5% is the right level. We took off the drip as we think about going into 2025 and starting to see the earliest capacity coming through that will provide us some additional opportunities to think about capital deployment options.

Meny Grauman

And where do buybacks fit in all of this? Is there room for buybacks in your capital?

Scott Thomson

Listen, I think it's too early to tell. We just shut off the drip. But again, as we go into 2025, buybacks are always a, an important lever to think about.

Meny Grauman

Wanted to talk about another important issue that's on investors’ minds and that's Scotiabank's sensitivity to falling rates. And I get a lot of questions about how to think of that in terms of the magnitude, in terms of the timing. A lot of investors wondering, when should we expect to see that benefit?Because we didn't really see it comes through in the Q3 results. So question is, when can we expect it? And how do you see that evolving over time?

Scott Thomson

I think we are uniquely positioned relative to other banks given our balance sheet structure. So we've coming down with the rate cut starting in Canada and now in the U.S. it's a welcome change for The Bank of Nova Scotia. We did provide disclosure around 25 basis points on the front end results in $100 million annualized NII. And so we see that starting to take hold in 2025 because there's a 90 day kind of gap between the repricing of wholesale funding, which will ultimately occur. So given where rate cut started, I think we'll see a little bit of a benefit in Q4, but primarily that will accelerate into 2025.

Meny Grauman

I wanted to talk more broadly about your strategic plan as you're executing it. I think that the feedback from the market is they're seeing that consistency of execution quarter after quarter now, but I thought it'd be useful to get your appraisal of how that plan is being executed on. It's been eight months since December's Investor Day in this very room. And so if you could just give us sort of a progress report in terms of some of the key metrics that you've been highlighting in terms of loan to deposit ratio, client deselection, shifting, resources to priority businesses, priority geographies, just your appraisal.

Scott Thomson

So we're three quarters in and I think it's important that we're doing what we said we were going to do. And so quarter after quarter after quarter, we haven't had any surprises and we've actually delivered what we said we were going to do when we were up here in December. And so I'm proud of that. Because I think part of this is building credibility with all of you that we can deliver that plan that we said we would.

A couple things to note. I mean, the balance sheet is just a much different balance sheet than 18 months ago. We've seen a 200 basis point increase in study one. We've sent a 10 point reduction in the loan deposit ratio and we've seen a 350 basis point reduction in wholesale funding. So that's a big part is just having the resilient balance sheet and that also goes into ACL. And so as you think about that ACL coverage ratio, it's up 25% since we started 18 months ago. And a big part of that is performing allowances, $800 million in performing allowances. So for that, I feel like we're in a great place as we break into 2025.

As you think about the priority businesses and the movement of capital from IB2 or developing markets to develop markets, you're starting to see that $7 billion RWA reduction year-over-year. Despite that, we saw ROE improvement and pretty good net income growth. And so bringing that back into our priority markets at North American corridor is important. Operating leverage is going to be really important for us. And so, as we saw the improvement in operating leverage, both in our Canadian and our international bank, I was really pleased with that.

And then the North Star here is primacy; primacy -- primary client relationships less focus on mono-line, less focus on volume, more focus on value. And you are starting to see that through our Canadian banking results, which I'm sure you'll get to later, close please with us.

In terms of that mortgage plus bundle in terms of scene plus, in terms of making progress there and in terms of adding primary clients. So far so good and we're on track to do what we said we were going to do in December, which is to grow earnings into 2025. And so, we gave the market a forecast of 5% to 7% earnings growth as we go into 2025 and that still holds.

Meny Grauman

You mentioned Canada, so I think that's a good place go to next Canadian banking segment, your Canadian banking segment put up better than expected results in Q3. We saw that as a trend across the group. And I'll speak to some of your peers about that as well. But one interesting thing, digging in terms of, we saw a little bit of a change in mortgage bounces. They had been contracting and then sequentially in Q3, we saw growth and you had guided to this. And so, it wasn't a surprise, but it definitely raises a question in terms of how is this mortgage growth different than what we have been used to seeing from Scotiabank. Maybe a related question, I'll throw it in there just in terms of how you're managing the broker channel differently than you have in the past.

Scott Thomson

At a high level, Canadian banking results, which was pretty similar across the piece for the Canadian banks but I was really pleased with our performance. We had double digit PTPB growth, good revenue growth, good expense performance all on the back of kind of flat RWA, so discipline capital deployment, which then comes to your mortgage question. And over the last 18 months, we've reduced monoline mortgages by something like 13%, 14%. And so, this focus on value versus volume is critically important to us.

Multi-product mortgages through the brokerage channel, because the brokerage channel is important, I'll come to that, or something like 82% now of our new originations. And 55% of our mortgage clients now have a day-to-day banking account with us. And so this movement from just monoline volume to value, multi-product is in flow. And therefore, we feel comfortable starting to grow that mortgage basis. The brokerage channel is important, it's going to continue to be important, but we want to engage with them in a way that drives our aspirations around primary clients, which means you need to have multi products. And so, that comes back to the originations of 82% being originated with a multi-product relationship.

Meny Grauman

Wanted to stick to the mortgage product and just ask you about really the balance between volume and margin in the mortgage product specifically. It's a big topic. We are hearing about intense competition continuing. It feels like it's never gone away, but maybe it's intensifying in the mortgage -- residential mortgage product in Canada. So how do you think about balancing profitability versus market share? What should win out? How do you navigate that?

Scott Thomson

I mean, and just in general, the shift here is this volume to value shift that we're trying to do the philosophy shift with the North Star primary clients. And it wouldn't just be mortgages, it would also be autos and it would also be corporate lending. Not being the biggest, just to be the biggest, but obviously market share is important, but we also want to create value for our shareholders and value for our clients beyond just that monoline relationship.

So as we think about growing forward, obviously it's profitable growth. So we want to grow. We think mortgages are our primary anchor to that primacy but we're going to do it in a thoughtful way that has multi-product relationships with them. And so will we be willing to think about a competitive price when we have multi-product? Absolutely. Will we think about a competitive price when it's a monoline relationship? Probably not. And so that trade off will ultimately lead us to profitable growth, which is what you're seeing across the whole bank.

As you think about RWA growth or loan growth, it's actually been relatively flat, yet you've seen sequential net income growth. You've seen sequential ROE growth and you've starting to see pretty significant PTPB growth. So the strategy and the philosophy is working we're just three quarters in.

Meny Grauman

Want to shift to go more south international banking results. There we're essentially in line, we saw good revenue growth in Q3, expense control remained very strong but we're still seeing rising PCLs on a sequential basis. We saw some margin pressure this past quarter. So the real question is, has performance here met your expectations? And what should investors expect from this business segment as they look into next year?

Scott Thomson

So as we said, at Investor Day, we're going to move capital -- incremental capital from developing to developed markets and focus on that North American corridor. As you look at three quarters in, revenue's up 7%; expenses up 4%; so significant PTPB growth and ROE up 150 basis points on the back of $7 billion of lower RWA. And so when you think about asking that international bank to do more with less really focus on primacy, really focus on deposits, really focus on growing in the right segments that is working. Now we're three quarters in, as Francisco had highlighted here. It's a transition that's going to take 2024 and ‘25. So we're still kind of halfway through that transition, but I'm very pleased to date very pleased.

And most importantly, I'm really pleased with the employee engagement around this transition because one of the things I was cognizant of is as you focus on that North American corridor and you ask our businesses in Chile and Peru to play a different role focus on productivity, focus on primacy, deselect clients in some of these segments like your mass market you have to be really thoughtful about how you want to incent that behavior, but also how you bring your 40,000 employees along on that behavior. And we're seeing higher employee engagement. We're seeing our senior leaders really lean into it, which is resulting in good financial performance.

Meny Grauman

I guess it's a good point. Client deselection is not the natural mode for a banker, especially not a commercial banker but point taken in terms of that.

Scott Thomson

And then by the way, though, this is not client deselection of primary clients. This is doubling down with primary clients. This is making sure though, in some of those segments, like mass, Credit Scotia is a perfect example. We've got a mass monoline volatile relationship here in Peru. That's not something that's going to create value for shareholders over time. And so that's why we divested that business.

As you think about corporate clients, where they're just using us for our balance sheet or just engaging with us for our balance sheet, you can't earn your cost to capital with that type of relationship. And so where clients, where have multi-product where we can add value, where it's a primary client, where we have the cash management, we will double down in those areas. But for monoline clients that are just relying on the balance sheet. Those are clients that we need to be really thoughtful about going forward.

Meny Grauman

You mentioned Credit Scotia. I get this question a lot, but on top of people's minds is just the question of will we see additional divestitures in the international banking segment from Scotia beyond Credit Scotia? How would you answer that?

Scott Thomson

Yes, so in Investor Day, we highlighted Central America and Columbia as the turnaround or exit businesses. We are working very hard to turn those around, and I think there is some progress. You've seen expenses reduced in Columbia as an example, despite a pretty significant inflationary environment but there's more work to do. There's more work to do, and we're acutely aware of the fact that it's a drag on overall ROE and a drag on the ROE of the international bank for sure.

Meny Grauman

I want to talk about Ariba, maybe first talk about credit, because I think it, it flows nicely in terms of this discussion that we just had in on the international banking side, and that's the adjustments that you're making on the international banking side, Credit Scotia part of it. But how is that likely to impact the overall credit performance of Scotiabank going forward? It seems like that de-risking of that business to some extent is likely to have a benefit in terms of PCL ratio. How should investors think about that from a credit impact perspective?

Scott Thomson

Just from an overall company perspective, we guided at the start of the year 45 to 55 on PCLs, and we're at 55, and my expectation in Q4 is that we will remain at 55, we can come back to 2025 at the end. And so that's at the high end of what we thought at the start of the year, but nevertheless, I think you are starting to see some stabilization and the international bank would be a perfect example of that. And so, as you look into each country and each country's a little bit different, but you started to see gills stabilized to slightly decline, you started to see delinquencies stabilize, and that would be expected, because these countries are further ahead than the U.S. and Canada on that rate reduction cycle. Some of these countries you've had 400 basis points or 500 basis points of reductions.

Looking forward, I'm hopeful subject to unemployment and subject to other macro factors, I'm hopeful you are starting to see a stabilization too, a slight reduction. Longer term getting out of these monoline relationships in the mass segment are going to be helpful for overall risk adjusted margin. So really focusing on primacy, really focusing on segments like affluent, high value where you can provide more than just a monoline relationship is going to, one, provide you more data and more insights to deal with those clients but also result in a higher risk adjusted margin. And that's ultimately where we're trying to get to over time.

Meny Grauman

And then maybe to focus in on Canada from a credit perspective, it definitely looks like PCL pressure in the Canadian retail book is easing. I think we saw that in Q3. So the question is, what's driving that and is it sustainable? It feels like the macro's getting worse, but when we looked at your Q3 results, we definitely saw signs of encouragement.

Scott Thomson

Yes, I mean, I'm a little bit more encouraged than I probably was three months ago. The Q3 results, we saw some of that. Auto stabilized, that was the business that was hurting us a little bit in the first and second quarter. We've seen stabilization there. I think, I'd highlighted to folks that I thought credit cards was going to be the next shoe to drop, and frankly, the payment rate above 62%, I think 62% was encouraging. And so the consumer in Canada seems to be more resilient than I would've thought three months ago. And delinquencies on mortgages now were kind of four quarters in a row where they're flat.

And so that all kind of came together to slightly lower Stage 3 in the quarter. And our hope again, subject unemployment, which is a key factor in all of this, is that you continue to see modest improvement as we look into 2025. We continue to build performing allowances and on the back of what we've done I think $800 million since I began of increase in performing allowances, you saw a little bit of that build in Q3. But again, I think this 55 PCL, which we expect for Q4, I'm hopeful that starts to modestly improved, particularly in the back half of 2025.

Meny Grauman

So that is a good news story. I wanted to talk about ROE. It's something I want to talk to all of your peers about. And just in terms of the building blocks about how do you get to your medium term ROE target that 14% plus you're not alone, but you've been below that level for some time. I think if you look at consensus, it doesn't have you getting back there at least through 2026, but sort of help us walk through how, how you get there? What are the building blocks to get to that?

Scott Thomson

I mean, so the first thing to note is when we sat with you at Investor Day, we said 14% plus. And my sense at that time was that was a conservative estimate. And it also factored in Basel III implementation, which now hasn't happened. Nothing has changed from my perspective in terms of being able to get to that type of ROE level by 2028. As you think about just the EPS point, what we said was ‘24 was going to be essentially flat. That's how it's played out. As we said, 2025 was going to grow at 5% to 7%. That's what I'm reaffirming today in terms of that kind of growth levels for earnings in 2025. And as you think about beyond ‘26, beyond we said 7% plus.

So what's going to drive that ROE performance? A couple things in my mind. One is just to focus on primacy. That is the North Star. The North Star for us is primacy. And you want to have client relationships where you can add value and you can have increased profitability on that client base.

Second business mix, we're continuing to see this business mix shift, and this takes time. But if you look at our Canadian businesses, an example, mortgages flat in terms of asset levels, cards up 16%, small business up 10%. Being obviously very cognizant of the environment you're in. And also recognizing that we're starting as the fifth player, the number fifth market share on the card side and beyond -- significantly behind the leaders on the small business side.

Third is productivity. There's this going to be relentless focus on discipline, cost and capital management. And you've seen this through the results this year, operating leverage positive at the all bank level, but particularly good improvement in the Canadian Bank and the International Bank. And then focused on asset light businesses. And you're starting to see in the GBM as an example, you met Travis here at the start, 30% year-over-year in our fee businesses in GBM, which I'm really proud of. I think that's where we're trying to head into GBM in the future. We saw something like a $12 billion reduction in loan value in GBM, 30% increases in fees and net income that's earning through that DRD essentially.

And then wealth, the business that I really proud of what we have built and really excited about what we can do going forward. This is a 15% to 20% ROE business. We've highlighted the opportunity in our Investor Day. We're growing that at 10% this year. We'll grow it at another 10% next year, and the international bank is growing at 10% to 20%. And so those type of combinations will grow to that 14% plus ROE over time.

Meny Grauman

You mentioned, Travis, I wanted to ask about that hire that you made, he is my boss. I only have good things to say about him, but question I get is that choice and Travis is an American, does it signal anything about the strategic plan that you've set for the global banking and markets business? Scotiabank, any change their relative to investor date? Does it maybe accelerate the push into the U.S. in any way?

Scott Thomson

One Travis's background, he comes from Morgan Stanley, where he had an investment banking background, financial institutions and before that was at JP Morgan as a corporate banker. And that combination of corporate banking and investment banking is so critical. And coming from those two organizations, which are leading edge in GBM, I think is really critical. The fact that he's American doesn't give you any terms of guidance in terms of how we're thinking about growing the business. The U.S. is an attractive business, which we can come to, but our Canadian business is an attractive business as well. And I think we have the whole product suite here in Canada. We have a great opportunity to continue to grow market share, really focus on primacy. We've got great clients here, but we're too concentrated. We can actually increase the breadth of our clients base here on the back of cash management and some of these products, DCM ECM, which we're so good at.

In terms of the U.S. business, you're starting to see us build out that CLO business. You're starting to see us build out the securitized business -- securitization business. We just took a team from JPM on mortgage securitization, which is going to be really helpful. And so that's contributing to that 30% growth in fee income and taking that GBM business and making it more fee focused, more underwriting, more advisory, more value add and less balance sheet. That's the key. And Travis is the perfect leader to take us forward in that regard.

Meny Grauman

And in terms of the growth strategy in the U.S. is it still an organic growth strategy or are you open to acquisitions and to building that business inorganically? Is that something that you are thinking about willing to consider? Or is it pure organic strategy?

Scott Thomson

Yes, primarily an organic strategy. I mean, we're still trying to solve the wealth offshore opportunity. We're doing that organically right now, but if something came up that allowed us to have an offshore booking point on the wealth side, we would think about it. But in terms of Travis's business, that GBM business, it's primarily going to be organic, and we've got lots of opportunities in terms of the CLO business, as I mentioned, the securitization business leveraged lending business, which we're dipping our toe into. So those sorts of high capital velocity businesses, moving businesses in the balance sheet as opposed to storage businesses, originate to distribute business as opposed to holding that balance sheet asset. Those are what, that's what we're focusing on and that's what Travis is well placed to take us forward.

Meny Grauman

I think that moving versus storage theme is, I think we can see throughout the bank.

Scott Thomson

I mean, the reality of it is you cannot earn your cost of capital with just a loan, right? And historically we've been focused on being the biggest in a lot of these areas on the back of the balance sheet. And that's just not going to work in this new environment. So really see focusing on primacy, focusing on cash management, developing that holistic relationship with the client where you have value added services that's how you get to the ROEs. That can contribute to a 14% plus ROE for the overall bank.

Meny Grauman

I wanted to shift gears and talk -- we talked about capital deployment, but I wanted to talk about an important issue of capital policy. Not so long ago, I think it was in July, OSFI announced that it would delay the ratcheting up of the capital floor. And that's particularly important for Scotiabank because Scotiabank was impacted by the capital floor ahead of peers. So the question is your view of this decision and should it be made permanent maybe taking its up back a step is the question of have tighter capital rules impacted the supply of credit in Canada? How important is the rationing up of the capital floor or how detrimental maybe that's a better way to put it? Is the ratcheting up of the capital floor in your view?

Scott Thomson

I applaud OSFI for delaying it. Because being out of line with the U.S. or international would not have been ideal. I think the question will be what does the U.S. do going forward? And that will inform what OSFI does going forward? So I in no way think this is a permanent kind of stop. I think they've highlighted it's a one year deferral and then they'll determine what to do going forward based on what the international community does.

In terms of has had this had an impact for sure, it's had an impact. We've went from 11.3% to 13% to actually abide by the rules. And you saw that across all of the banks. Interestingly, for us, it was at decent timing because we were trying to make this volume to value shift and that really forced the issue. And I think you've seen the benefits of that are starting to see the benefits of that. But as you go forward running the bank right now at 12.5%, which is the appropriate level if those capital rules continue to require more capital, then that is going to have an impact on capital deployed for the economy. And regulators should be cognizant of that in an environment where that capital is required to keep the economy going.

Meny Grauman

In the last few minutes that we have, I was just wondering if you would maybe provide us with some concluding message in terms of what you'd like to leave the audience with coming out of Q3 momentum here in terms of executing your strategic plan. What's your message to investors at this juncture?

Scott Thomson

One thing we hadn't touched on, which is culture and employee engagement, which I think is really important. I continue to say that internally, but I also say it externally. We're making good progress on that. One of the things that we've been trying to do is focus on enterprise wide thinking. As you think about making GBM and IB, more profitable and redeploying capital from developing to developed and really double down on Canada and wealth that takes enterprise wide thinking because you're making tradeoffs. And to see the team rally around that has been fantastic. Employee engagement is up, which is great. And when you start to see three quarters in a row that becomes self-fulfilling. So, I'm really pleased with that.

In terms of summary comments, I guess a few things is we're doing what we said we were going to do, and there's been no change to what we've highlighted in December around Investor Day. Some things have changed a little bit in terms of PCLs, but we've made that up through operating leverage. And so that forecast around ROE, that forecast around earnings growth is exactly as we said it in December.

The North Star here is primacy and it's going to be during my whole tenure, primacy with clients. And I think we're making progress. You look at the deposit growth, which is up significantly. You look at the Scene+ program where 50% of the new to bank clients now are coming from Scene. You look at that mortgage bundle that we talked about. You look at the client deselection that is requiring capital, giving us capital to reinvest that primacy that focus on primacy is having an impact and deposits will lead to a more balanced growth for this bank going forward. And to see the improvement in deposits 7% will continue to allow us to grow this bank in a balanced fashion with both sides of the balance sheet in focus, which will be really important. And so I'm looking forward to 2025. I think we're going to demonstrate to all of you that we can do what we say we're going to do.

Meny Grauman

I think, that's a great place to end. I want to thank you so much, Scott, again for kicking off what's going to be a great two days of discussions and we've set it off on the right track. So thank you very much.

Scott Thomson

Thanks Meny.