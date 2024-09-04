Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scotiabank 25th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit (Transcript)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Scotiabank 25th Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit September 4, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Thomson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services Research Analyst

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Started Abruptly] And the odds that policy makers can engineer a soft landing. The resiliency of the Canadian economy continues to impress and there are reasons to be hopeful as we look out towards the future. We hope that you gain valuable insights from important discussions that take place during this conference. And on behalf of Scotiabank, we would like to thank all of our speakers, our organizers and everyone in the audience for joining us.

I'd now like to invite Scott Thomson, who I can't see because the lights are so bright, but I think he's back there. Scotiabank's President and CEO; and Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services Research Analyst at Scotiabank. Please join me in welcoming Scott and Meny. Thank you.

Meny Grauman

Scott, good to see you. Thanks very much for opening up another conference.

Scott Thomson

Thanks Meny, back to school. Got the kids off successfully. That's good.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meny Grauman

Minimal crying, thank you to all our clients for the support and for being here. And I just had a thought coming out of earning season -- bank earning season. I mean, say what you want about the banks. You can say a lot of things, but unexciting is not a term you could use. I'm excited for today, lots to talk about. And so, with your permission, let's get into it.

I wanted to start off by first talking about your recent KeyCorp transaction. And really the question is why key, why now and

