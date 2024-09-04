sasacvetkovic33

SOI Is Reasonably Well Placed

I discussed Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in the past, and you can read the previous article here, published on March 11, 2022. During Q2, while the company faced several challenges in its traditional energy-related activities, its ancillary services and utilization of fleets that use last-mile trucking services increased. The primary driver that can drive its growth is the potential MER acquisition, which will add a growing revenue stream (mobile distributed power product) to its portfolio.

I expect natural gas prices, an inhibiting factor, to start to ease in 2025. As of June 30, its debt-to-equity was comfortably low. However, it can see a significant debt rise following the completion of the acquisition. The stock appears reasonably valued compared to its peers. I think the business conditions are sufficiently stable to assign a "Hold" call on the stock.

Why Do I Change My Rating On SOI?

In my previous discussion on SOI, published in March 2022, I discussed how the company’s operating profit margin could improve following a better sales mix. The company’s last-mile trucking and electric frac-based offerings could expand THE profit margin per system. However, it faced challenges from a low revenue base and a free cash flow crunch. I wrote:

It has introduced Top Fill Systems in trucking optimization and AutoBlend electric blender technology on the technology front. These technologies have resulted in increased profit margin per system. On top of that, it has implemented two price hikes since 2H 2021. While higher supply chain-related costs and the tightness in trucking will weigh on the margin, I see further scope for margin expansion following increased revenues on higher-margin products in its sales mix.

SOI has to face the challenges of a bearish energy market, particularly in completion activity. Low natural gas prices and crude oil supply’s likely outstripping of demand will weigh on its outlook for the rest of 2024. As a result, its frac crews have been downsized. Mitigating these factors will be upside brought in by the MER acquisition and the potential growth in the mobile energy market. The combination can arrest its cash flow problem as well. Given the at-par trading multiples compared to its peers, I downgrade it to a “Hold” rating.

Strategy Under Challenges

Solaris’s oilfield equipment business has faced challenges in recent times. The US drilling and completion business has been volatile with a negative bias. Year-to-date, the US rig and frac spread count decreased by 6% each. Completion activities have been particularly bearish over the past couple of months. A continued decline in natural gas-exposed basins led to underperformance in the energy sector.

In Q2, SOI’s fully utilized systems (including sand systems and top fill systems) declined by nearly 10% from Q1. The company had 56 frac crews in Q2, down by nearly 13% compared to Q1. On the other hand, utilization of fleets that use last-mile trucking services increased. Also, we see a volume hike in Q2 led by increased ancillary services contribution. Looking ahead, I think the natural gas price will start to stabilize and then recover. Pricing and activities in the crude oil basins, too, should be steady in the near term. So, the anticipated acquisition of MER will likely happen at an inflection point for the company.

The Q3 Outlook

In Q3, SOI expects Q3 onshore completion activity to remain unchanged compared to Q2 as natural gas price starts to recover, and crude oil prices appear to support a higher activity level in the Permian. The company’s management expects SG&A costs to remain the same in Q3. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA can remain unchanged (at $20 million to $21 million).

MER Acquisition

In July, SOI announced the acquisition of Mobile Energy Rentals, opening the door for a new mobile distributed power product line. SOI will acquire MER for $200 million. The purchase price has a 4.0x adjusted EBITDA multiple (annualized). MER’s founders and management will own 27% of SOI’s shares. MER’s 153 MW power generation asset base is fully utilized, and the fleet is expected to grow to 478 MW by Q3 2025 following the purchase of additional mobile turbines.

In the mobile distributed power market, SOI and MER have complementary product offerings that can translate into higher revenue per frac crew. The combined company can see significantly higher free cash flow generation with a more comprehensive product line. Plus, it can witness demand growth across multiple end markets following new growth investments. Seeking the opportunities, MER plans to more than triple its fleet size (from 150 MW to ~500MW) in another year.

However, it will require SOI’s capital infusion, engineering and manufacturing capability, field service, and corporate infrastructure. The combined company can also leverage SOI’s long-standing relationship with the energy operators and mid-stream companies. On August 30, the proposed transaction received shareholders’ approval. It now expects the acquisition to close in September 2024.

My Estimates

Over the past ten quarters, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% on average. Given the impact of the drop in frac crews and pressure on utilization, I expect the topline and EBITDA growth to decelerate. Over the next four quarters, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 3%-6%.

Analyzing The Q2 Performance

As disclosed in the Q2 2024 earnings press release dated August 30, from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, SOI’s year-over-year revenues decreased by 4.3%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 22% from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024. Lower fully utilized systems and an increase in lower-margin ancillary last-mile logistics services activity contributed to decreased EBITDA margin.

While the utilities business continues to struggle in West Texas and New Mexico, we can see traction from the activity of bringing power to the installations from its existing customers. This should have a synergistic benefit from the SOI-MER combination.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In 1H 2024, SOI’s cash flow from operations decreased by 18% compared to a year ago. Lower revenues in the past year primarily led to the fall. Despite that, its free cash flows increased significantly due to a much lower capex in 1H 2024.

SOI's liquidity was $53 million as of June 30, 2024. Its leverage (debt-to-equity) 0.05x was lower than its peers' average (PUMP, WTTR, and LBRT). In connection with the MER Acquisition, SOI secured a $300 million loan and expects to obtain alternative financing. So, if the acquisition goes through and MER’s investment plans materialize, its leverage will be manageable (less than 1x). The company pays a $0.12 dividend per share, which equates to a 3.8% dividend yield. In comparison, Select Water Solutions (WTTR), a peer, has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Risk Factors

The ongoing fall in drilling activities and upstream companies’ budget restraint can lead to demand for proppants or chemicals. This, in turn, leads to lower demand for its products and services and may cause lower prices and lower utilization. The issue is particularly important because SOI operates in a competitive environment, facing competition from proppant producers, pressure pumping companies, and proppant transporters. Also, the continued depression in natural gas prices can result in significant fluctuations in its operating results.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, three analysts rated it a "Buy" (including “Strong Buy”). None of the analysts rated it a “Hold” or a "sell." The consensus target price is $12.1, suggesting a marginal downside at the current price.

Relative Valuation And My Target Price

SOI's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers' average (PUMP, WTTR, and LBRT). This implies its EBITDA is expected to rise more sharply than its peers next year. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (6.7x) is higher than its peers' average of 4.5x. So, I think the stock is reasonably valued, with a positive bias, versus its peers at this level.

SOI's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 10.4x. If the trades at that multiple, the stock price can more than double from the current level. If it trades at the peers’ average (4.5x), the stock price can decrease by 5%. Since my last publication on March 11, 2022, where I suggested a "Buy," the stock has increased by approximately 16%.

As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 3%- 6% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and applying the current sell-side EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x, I think the stock should trade between $18.7 and $19.2, implying a ~50% upside.

What's The Take On SOI?

The upcoming MER acquisition is pivotal for SOI, given the sticky water it has recently found itself in. By incorporating a mobile distributed power market, it aims to add a revenue stream that can increase revenue per frac crew. MER’s impressive investment plan can generate higher demand growth across multiple end markets. MER plans to more than triple its fleet size capacity by 2025.

As the energy market outlook deteriorated, sales decreased, translating into lower cash flow from operations. In connection with the MER Acquisition, SOI secured a $300 million loan and expects to obtain alternative financing. Although it will be much higher, its significantly low leverage would allow for an increased debt level. With reasonable relative valuation multiples, I would suggest investors keep “Holding” it with an expectation of moderate returns in the short term and strong medium-term returns.