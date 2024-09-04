Wall Street Lunch: JOLTS Jolt Odds Of Bigger Rate Cut

J Studios

Markets price in 50% chance of half-point rate cut after JOLTS. (0:16) Nvidia is in bear territory but could catch Dow Jones bump. (1:59) Nordstrom family makes offer for namesake chain. (3:55)

Our top story so far. A day after stocks plunged on concerns about economic growth, buyers are back with those concerns only heightened.

A weak July Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, boosted expectations that the Fed will kick off its cycle of interest rate cuts with authority. Odds are now a 50/50 between a September cut of a quarter point or half point.

July job openings dropped to 7.673 million from 7.910 million in June, well below the 8.090 million expected. The June figure was revised down from the initial 8.184 million print.

The job opening rate dipped to 4.6% from 4.9% in June, while the quits rate ticked up to 2.1% from the revised 2.0% rate in June. Layoffs and discharges rose to 1.762 million from 1.560M in June, the highest level since March 2023.

Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Schwab, says the “labor market is looking softer than pre-pandemic levels.”

While trading remained choppy, stocks reacted favorably to weak data (or rather, the Fed implications). The major averages wiped out early losses.

Treasury yields fell more on the short end, with the 2-year yield (US2Y) easing back to about 3.80%.

Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, says the JOLTS print “further raises the stakes for Friday's jobs report and provides additional signs that 'bad news is bad news' at present, with participants more focused on downside growth risks than the potential for additional policy stimulus.”

Among active stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) continues to see strong volume after its plunge in the previous session put the stock in bear-market territory. Shares are up slightly today and are down more about 23% from their June 20 high, having wiped out around $300 billion in market cap. Shares also sank below their 50- and 100-day moving averages.

Despite recent chip weakness, Citi said it is still bullish on the space, as data for July showed a continued resurgence in sales.

Analyst Christopher Danely said: "With units down 19% in 2023, the worst correction since 2001, we believe there will be inventory replenishment in 2024. We maintain our 2024 semi sales forecast of up 14% YoY."

Meanwhile, Nvidia could soon get a jolt from index fund buying as the favorite to replace Intel (INTC) if it is jettisoned from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). Intel has now fallen below $20 per share, with the stock losing more than half its value YTD. It’s the worst performer and has the lowest price in the price-weighted index.

Dow inclusions are decided after evaluating stock prices and whether the company helps the index maintain desired exposure to the sector.

Weakness in discount retail continued. Dollar Tree (DLTR) tumbled as it fell short of estimates with its FQ2 earnings results.

Dollar Tree sees Q3 revenue of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion (midpoint $7.5 billion) vs. $7.6 billion consensus and EPS of $1.05 to $1.15 (midpoint $1.10) vs. $1.32 consensus.

And Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) is expected to appear for a trial next week where it will be challenged by the members of the Justice Department on how the company monetizes advertising, following a major antitrust case where it was found guilty of illegally monopolizing online search. That’s according to Reuters.

The Justice Department and a coalition of states will seek to show Google broke U.S. antitrust law in its digital advertising businesses. A victory for the states and DOJ would set the stage for them to ask U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema to order a breakup of the company.

In other news of note, the Nordstrom family is offering to buy the department store chain for $23 a share. The offer represents a premium of less than 1% to Nordstrom's (JWN) closing price on Tuesday.

The offer comes after Nordstrom confirmed in April that its board formed a special committee of independent directors after two members of the founding family expressed interest in a possible take-private.

In March, Nordstrom asked investment banks to reach out to private equity firms to gauge their interest in a potential deal. A $23 a share offer would represent a 35% premium to where Nordstrom shares traded on March 18, prior to the takeover speculation.

And Safe Superintelligence, a new AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, has raised $1 billion, executives told Reuters.

That will value the company at more than $5 billion. Investors included venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Citi says it’s a new era for green energy that has a focus on cash generation and visible profitability.

Strategist Drew Pettit says the themes that look more attractive include clean water, energy efficiency and nuclear energy, none of which are politically sensitive, when looking at positive cash flow, profitability and sales/EBITDA growth acceleration.

He screened for stocks within Citi’s green universe that have positive cash generation to ward off potential funding issues, a visible path to profitability to entice greater institutional ownership, and areas where sales and/or EBITDA growth is set to inflect higher and accelerate through 2026.

Among the 35 names that surfaced are Albermarle (ALB), Cummins (CMI), Ecolab (ECL), SolarEdge (SEDG), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Tesla (TSLA).