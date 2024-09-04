davit85/iStock via Getty Images

Hensoldt AG (OTCPK:HAGHY) is one of the stocks that I have a buy rating on. The reality, however, is that the stock has lost 15% of its value since the last time I covered the stock. There's no clear reason for that, as demand for defense equipment remains high, but there are some concerns about budget caps on the aid to Ukraine. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent results as well as the risks and provide an updated assessment on the stock price target and rating for Hensoldt.

Hensoldt Earnings Start To Show Strong Growth

Hensoldt AG

In the first half of 2024, order intake grew by 27% to €1.36 billion, driven by a combination of organic and inorganic growth. Organic growth was 11% with the remainder of the growth primarily being driven by the acquisition of ESG. Key orders during the quarter were an €170 million optronics order for the Boxer RCT armored vehicle, a €100 million order form the Leopard 2 main battle tank, a €290 million contract for additional features on the Eurofighter, and a €100 million contracts for spare parts logistics. The backlog grew from €5.7 billion to €6.6 billion.

Revenues grew 17% in the first half with 10% organic growth and a €82 million addition to revenues due to the acquisition of ESG with strong demand for radars driving the organic revenue growth.

Hensoldt AG

Adjusted EBITDA grew at a rate of 26% with 15% organic growth and 11% driven by inorganic growth. Margins expanded from 12.8% to 13.2% while adjusted EBIT grew 15% with the main growth being realized by the acquisition of ESG. I would say that the adjusted EBIT growth was the weak spot in H1 earnings, as EBIT growth of 15% fell short of the revenue growth rate. However, it should be noted that the company is investing in growth as well as in its portfolio business, which does put some pressure on the EBITDA and EBITA margins. Adjusted free cash flow improved from negative €157 million to negative €145 million. Ideally, we would like to see a more streamlined free cash flow, but the reality is that for aerospace and defense companies the free cash flow is backloaded, and it should be considered that there was an improvement in the cash burn despite Hensoldt investing in the business and products and ramping up volumes which should aid the company into the second half of the year.

The sensor segment saw orders increase by 53% of which 33% organically to €1.25 billion while revenues grew 23% to €744 on margin expansion from 16.7% to 17.2%. Optronics revenues declined by €17 million to €108 million, while adjusted EBITDA loss widened from €4 million to €14 million. The optronics segment is seeing some challenges due to technology and marketing strategy changes in the South African part of the business, while production ramp up requires additional investments.

Hensoldt Confirms Financial Guidance For 2024

Hensoldt AG

Hensoldt has confirmed the guidance for 2024 which includes organic revenue growth is expected to be 8.3% and nearly 25% growth when including the ESG revenue contribution. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be 19% to 20% for Hensoldt excluding ESG. This is in line with last year, but significantly up from the H1 2024 performance. Including ESG, the EBITDA margins will come down to the 18% to 19% range, driven by the lower margins at ESG. Nevertheless, the margin outlook shows that results should be materially better in H2 2024.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Hensoldt?

The main opportunity for Hensoldt is the continued strength in demand, as is also visible in the company’s backlog and order intake. That gives the company a lot of visibility to increase volumes and margins. The main risk is a reduction in budget for support to Ukraine. While the support for Ukraine is strong, we do see some political parties rising for whom the support to Ukraine is not as straightforward. Furthermore, with the offensive in the Kursk region, the general line of thought is that Ukraine has a stronger position in peace negotiations with Russia. If it comes to peace negotiations, that would obviously reduce demand for defense equipment and I believe that's putting pressure on the stock of defense contractors, but it should be noted that Hensoldt stock has been giving up gains since April.

For shareholders, there is also a dilution risk, as Hensoldt has previously raised capital through the issuance of shares to pay for the ESG acquisition. If that's a blueprint for the M&A financing, then things are not looking extremely well for shareholders. At times, I believe the ownership of Hensoldt might also not directly translate into a stock price that reflects the fundamental value of the stock, since the German government holds a 25.1% stake while Leonardo holds a 22.8% stake. These two parties hold a combined 47.9% of the company.

Is Hensoldt AG Stock A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

For Hensoldt, the estimates on EBITDA have come down by about 9% due to continued investments to grow the business. The free cash flow estimates have also been lowered significantly. However, the upside remains in my view. Against FY25 earnings, there's 21% upside with a $21.28 price target this is a $3.24 reduction to my price target, but I believe the investment case remains compelling from a fundamental point of view with additional upside in 2026. So, my buy rating remains, but with a lower price target.

Conclusion: Hensoldt Stock Remains A Worthy Stock To Buy

The H1 2024 earnings show the first signs of a strong uptick in the results, translating demand into earnings. The expectation is that this will accelerate further into the second half of the year. While I do believe the stock is a buy, I think it should also be kept in mind that any material changes of the situation in Ukraine or financing of equipment deliveries could drive the stock price more than the near-term positive fundamental outlook. For those interested in buying Hensoldt stock, I do believe that buying Hensoldt stock directly from the Frankfurt stock exchange provides more liquidity, allowing for better buying and selling at desired prices.

