Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Management Presents at Bank of America 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bank of America 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 4, 2024 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Mercier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America

David Barden

Everybody, I'm Dave Barden. I head up Telecommunications and Comm-Infrastructure Research for Bank of America. And I'm here with the Chief Financial Officer of Digital Realty, Matt Mercier. Thank you for joining us, Matt.

Matt Mercier

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

So gosh, you guys -- what a difference a year makes. It's been pretty strong. I think maybe we're going to talk mostly about the business and operations, but I think it's worth kind of just taking a step back and saying, you've given some guidance that you want to go from the 0% to 1% AFFO per share growth that you're expecting to generate in 2020 for to somewhere in the mid-single digits in 2025, talk us through how that happens?

Matt Mercier

Sure. So I mean, just to give a little bit of the history, right. I mean we've done a lot over the last year to, I think, put us in a pretty solid position where we're in today in terms of -- we've done a lot with the balance sheet in terms of bringing down leverage from 7 times, now we're down to 5.3 times. A big part of doing that was part of an effort to bolster and diversify our sources of capital. And that was a lot of work that Greg in particular and his team did around our capital recycling efforts as well as establishing and growing our joint venture platform which we did throughout last year in terms of our number of stabilized joint venture opportunities and executions as well as establishing some of our first, what I'd say, are pure development-oriented

Recommended For You

About DLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DLR

Trending Analysis

Trending News