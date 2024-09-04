DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nate Gilch - Senior Director, IR
Lauren Hobart - President and CEO
Navdeep Gupta - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adrienne Yih - Barclays
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Robert Ohmes - Bank of America
Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson
John Kernan - TD Cowen
Eric Cohen - Gordon Haskett
Will Gaertner - Wells Fargo
Justin Kleber - Baird
Warren Cheng - Evercore ISI
Michael Lasser - UBS
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DICK'S Sporting Goods Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Nate, you may begin.

Nate Gilch

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us to discuss our Second Quarter of 2024 Results. On today's call will be Lauren Hobart, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Navdeep Gupta, our Chief Financial Officer.

A playback of today's call will be archived on our investor relations website, located at investors.dicks.com for approximately 12 months. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our last Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as cautionary statements

